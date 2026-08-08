Match details Durham vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026

List a

DUR
DUR
HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 03, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Heath Bess, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Scott Lizzie, Thompson Grace, Turner Phoebe, Turner Sophia, Villiers Mady, Wilson Tahlia, Windsor Emily
Benchno information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAdams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Dattani Naomi, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Norgrove Abigale, Smith Linsey, Southby Rhianna, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Bex, Tyson Rebecca, Wellington Amanda
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet