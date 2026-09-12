Highlights Durham vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 12.09.2026
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Wraith, 1 run
Johnson to Wraith, wide
Johnson to Brewer, leg bye
Johnson to Brewer, 4 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Larosa to Wraith, 0 runs
And again! Wraith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Larosa to Wraith, 4 runs
Larosa to Brewer, 1 run
Larosa to Wraith, 1 run
Larosa to Brewer, 1 run
Larosa to Brewer, wide
Filer to Wraith, 4 runs
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs
Filer to Wraith, 2 runs
Filer to Wraith, 2 runs
Filer to Wraith, 4 runs
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs
Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs
Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs
Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs
Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs
Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs
Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs
Filer to Wraith, wide
Filer to Brewer, 1 run
Filer to Brewer, 4 runs
Filer to Brewer, wide
Filer to Brewer, 0 runs
Filer to Brewer, 0 runs
Filer to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Wraith, 4 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Filer to Wraith, 4 runs
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs
Filer to Brewer, 1 run
Filer to Brewer, 0 runs
Filer to Brewer, 0 runs
Filer to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, wide
Filer to Brewer, 1 run
Filer to Wraith, 1 run
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 4 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Wraith, 1 run
Johnson to Wraith, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Filer to Brewer, leg bye
Filer to Brewer, 0 runs
Filer to Wraith, 1 run
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs
Filer to Wraith, 0 runs