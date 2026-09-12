Highlights Durham vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 12.09.2026

Live
List a

DUR
DUR
WAR
WAR

(0 ov.) 60/0

10.5
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

10.4
1

Johnson to Wraith, 1 run

10.4
1

Johnson to Wraith, wide

10.3
1

Johnson to Brewer, leg bye

10.2
4

Johnson to Brewer, 4 runs

10.1
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

9.6
.

Larosa to Wraith, 0 runs

9.5
4

And again! Wraith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

9.4
4

Larosa to Wraith, 4 runs

9.3
1

Larosa to Brewer, 1 run

9.2
1

Larosa to Wraith, 1 run

9.1
1

Larosa to Brewer, 1 run

9.1
1

Larosa to Brewer, wide

8.6
4

Filer to Wraith, 4 runs

8.5
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs

8.4
2

Filer to Wraith, 2 runs

8.3
2

Filer to Wraith, 2 runs

8.2
4

Filer to Wraith, 4 runs

8.1
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs

7.6
.

Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs

7.5
.

Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs

7.4
.

Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs

7.3
.

Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs

7.2
.

Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs

7.1
.

Larosa to Brewer, 0 runs

6.6
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs

6.6
1

Filer to Wraith, wide

6.5
1

Filer to Brewer, 1 run

6.4
4

Filer to Brewer, 4 runs

6.4
1

Filer to Brewer, wide

6.3
.

Filer to Brewer, 0 runs

6.2
.

Filer to Brewer, 0 runs

6.1
.

Filer to Brewer, 0 runs

5.6
4

Johnson to Wraith, 4 runs

5.5
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

5.4
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

5.3
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

5.2
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

5.1
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

4.6
4

Filer to Wraith, 4 runs

4.5
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs

4.4
1

Filer to Brewer, 1 run

4.3
.

Filer to Brewer, 0 runs

4.2
.

Filer to Brewer, 0 runs

4.1
.

Filer to Brewer, 0 runs

3.6
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

3.5
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

3.4
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

3.3
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

3.2
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

3.1
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

3.1
1

Johnson to Brewer, wide

2.6
1

Filer to Brewer, 1 run

2.5
1

Filer to Wraith, 1 run

2.4
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs

2.3
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs

2.2
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs

2.1
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs

1.6
4

Johnson to Brewer, 4 runs

1.5
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

1.4
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

1.3
1

Johnson to Wraith, 1 run

1.2
.

Johnson to Wraith, 0 runs

1.1
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

0.6
1

Filer to Brewer, leg bye

0.5
.

Filer to Brewer, 0 runs

0.4
1

Filer to Wraith, 1 run

0.3
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs

0.2
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs

0.1
.

Filer to Wraith, 0 runs