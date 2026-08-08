Match details Durham vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 12.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, September 12, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Durham Squad
|Players
|Armitage Hollie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Heath Bess, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Scott Lizzie, Thompson Grace, Turner Phoebe, Turner Sophia, Villiers Mady, Wilson Tahlia, Windsor Emily
|Bench
|no information yet
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Arlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe, Brewer Chloe, Davis Georgia, Ellis Bethan, Freeborn Abbey, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Perrin Davina, Redmayne Georgia, Stonehouse Alexa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Wong Issy, Wraith Natasha
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet