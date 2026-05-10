Brooke Maree Halliday News View all Go beyond the basics with Brooke Halliday, the highly versatile left-hand all-rounder. We've gathered insights into her training focus on flexibility across batting positions and the core motivation to be the most adaptable utility player in the squad.

International career

2021: Halliday made her ODI debut on February 23 against England in Christchurch, scoring 50 runs. In March, she played her first T20I against England in Wellington. The ICC shortlisted her for the Women’s Player of the Month award in February 2021. In May, she earned her first central contract from New Zealand Cricket for the 2021–22 season.

2022: She represented New Zealand in the home ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and later took part in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Throughout the season, she served as a reliable middle-order batter and occasional bowler.

2023: Halliday remained part of the core squad and participated in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. She recorded several steady innings in bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

2024: She returned to the national team for the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. On October 20 in Dubai, she scored 38 runs from 28 balls in the final against South Africa. New Zealand won the match by 32 runs and claimed their first Women’s T20 World Cup title. On October 29 in Ahmedabad, she achieved her career-best ODI score of 86 against India.

2025: Halliday played in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup across India and Sri Lanka. On October 10, she crossed 1,000 ODI runs for New Zealand in the match against Bangladesh. She also scored a half-century against Bangladesh and delivered key innings against Australia and England during the group stage.

Leagues Participation

Women’s Big Bash League

Year Team Notes 2024/25 Perth Scorchers Women Joined as an overseas replacement for Amy Jones; played three matches in WBBL

Domestic career

Records and achievements

Scored 50 runs on debut in WODI against England on 23 February 2021 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch — one of only a few New Zealand women to reach a half-century in their first ODI.

Followed her debut with another fifty in her second ODI against England at Dunedin in February 2021, recording consecutive half-centuries in her first two matches.

Nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month (February 2021) alongside Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver.

Received her first central New Zealand Cricket contract in May 2021 and retained it in every subsequent season.

Captained Northern Districts during the 2021/22 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, leading the team across eight matches.

Recorded two unbeaten centuries in domestic one-day cricket: 101 not out vs Wellington Blaze and 106 not out vs Auckland Hearts (9 January 2022), setting a record partnership for Northern Districts.

Represented Northern Districts (later Northern Brave) for 11 consecutive seasons (2012/13–2022/23), establishing herself as one of the most reliable batters in both HBJ Shield and Super Smash competitions.

Transferred to Auckland Hearts ahead of the 2023/24 season, strengthening their middle order.

Signed by Perth Scorchers in November 2024 for WBBL|10 as an overseas replacement for Amy Jones and made her WBBL debut on 19 November 2024 at Karen Rolton Oval.

Played three WBBL matches, scoring 47 (44), 41 (32), and 21 (16) for Perth Scorchers.

Achieved a career-best 86 runs against India at Ahmedabad on 29 October 2024 in WODI.

Scored 38 off 28 balls in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, contributing to New Zealand’s first-ever T20 World Cup title.

Surpassed 1,000 ODI runs during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Personal life

Finance

family

Scandals

Fans

Brooke Maree Halliday, born on 30 October 1995 in Hamilton, New Zealand, is a left-handed batter and right-arm medium bowler who represents the New Zealand women’s national team. Since 2021, she has played in both ODI and T20I formats and has become one of the country’s most dependable middle-order batters. By 2025, she had represented New Zealand in every major ICC tournament.By the end of 2025, Brooke Halliday had played more than 50 ODIs and 40 T20Is for New Zealand. Her main career milestones include back-to-back half-centuries in her first two ODIs in 2021, an ICC Player of the Month nomination, a T20 World Cup title in 2024, a career-best ODI score of 86 in 2024, and surpassing 1,000 ODI runs in 2025.Brooke Halliday expanded her professional career beyond New Zealand by joining Australia’s top women’s franchise competition.In November 2024, Brooke Halliday signed with Perth Scorchers Women as an overseas replacement player for the final stage of the WBBL|10 season. The club confirmed that she replaced England’s Amy Jones, who returned home for national duty. Halliday joined the Scorchers for their last three regular-season matches and made her debut on 19 November 2024 at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The move was her first-ever WBBL contract and was seen as a short-term reinforcement to strengthen the middle order ahead of the playoffs.Brooke Halliday debuted for Northern Districts Women in the 2012/13 season at age seventeen. Between 2012 and 2023, she played in both the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (List A) and the Women’s Super Smash (T20). Across more than 80 domestic matches, she became Northern Districts’ key middle-order batter. Her highest List A score was 108, and in the Super Smash, she scored a top of 43 from 38 games. In the 2021/22 Shield season, Halliday captained Northern Districts. Under her captaincy, the team finished mid-table, and she recorded two fifties across eight matches. Her strike rate averaged 68.7, and she contributed steady overs as a part-time medium-pacer. Before the 2023/24 season, she transferred to Auckland Hearts. Auckland Cricket and NZC confirmed the move. She played in both domestic competitions, usually at No. 4 or 5. In the 2023/24 Shield, she scored 272 runs in 10 innings with a top of 77 not out, while in the Super Smash, she added 148 runs at a 123.7 strike rate, providing experience to a young batting group. In November 2024, Halliday joined Perth Scorchers Women for WBBL|10 as an overseas replacement for Amy Jones. She played three matches, debuting on 19 November 2024 at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. Her inclusion strengthened the Scorchers’ middle order during the final round of the season. By the end of 2025, Halliday had completed 13 domestic seasons. Her domestic record shows consistent production — over 2,200 List A runs, 900 T20 runs, and multiple leadership stints.Brooke Halliday’s career includes international milestones, domestic records, and leadership achievements.Brooke Halliday maintains a low public profile outside cricket, with limited personal information available through verified sources.Halliday holds a central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), which includes retainers and match fees for ODIs, T20Is, and domestic competitions such as the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and the Women’s Super Smash. Since NZC introduced gender pay parity in July 2022, her international match fees are equal to those of male players on equivalent terms.No verified information exists about her parents, siblings, or relationship status.No controversies, disciplinary cases, or off-field issues have been linked to Brooke Halliday.Brooke Halliday’s verified social media presence is minimal. The Instagram account @brookehallidayy (approximately 1.6K followers) uses her name, but it is not confirmed as official.