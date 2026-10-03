Squads Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League 30.12.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Agar Wes
bowler
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Andrews Tom
all rounder
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Evans Laurie
batsman
Davies Oliver
batsman
Fanning Sam
batsman
Gilkes Matthew
wicket keeper
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Green Chris
bowler
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Jackson Bryce
batsman
Konstas Sam
batsman
Kelly Matthew
bowler
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Morris Lance
bowler
Sandhu Gurinder
bowler
Paris Joel
bowler
Sangha Tanveer
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Warner David
batsman
Richardson Jhye
bowler
Turner Ashton
batsman
Match has not started yet