Squads Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League 30.12.2026

T20

Perth

PSC
PSC
STH
STH

Playing

PSC
PSC
STH
STH
First TeamSecond Team
Agar Ashton

all rounder

Agar Wes

bowler

Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Andrews Tom

all rounder

Connolly Cooper

all rounder

Billings Sam

wicket keeper

Gilkes Matthew

wicket keeper

Hardie Aaron

all rounder

Inglis Josh

wicket keeper

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Marsh Mitchell

all rounder

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Bench

PSC
PSC
STH
STH

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet