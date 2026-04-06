Cooper Connolly

Cooper Connolly

all rounder

Full name:Cooper Connolly
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):August 22, 2003 (22)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Height:180 cm
Hometown:Perth, Western Australia
Jersey Number:16
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia

Perth Scorchers

Punjab Kings

San Francisco Unicorns

Western Australia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches24
Innings22
Overs7.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3615
Wickets10
Avg360
SR420
Eco5.147.5
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches24
Innings22
Not outs02
Runs4445
Balls Faced3622
Avg220
SR122.22204.54
Fours64
Fifties00
Sixies12
Highest4225
Hundreds00

Cooper Connolly Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

25

PBKS

PBKS

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

Major League Cricket

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 70/1

SAN

SAN

150

ResultTexas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

152

SAN

SAN

153

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

139

TEX

TEX

161

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

192

SEA

SEA

191

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

193

WAS

WAS

190

ResultWashington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

(7 ov.) 40/3

SAN

SAN

126

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

NEW

NEW

UpcomingMi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SAN

SAN

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

LOS

LOS

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

SAN

SAN

International career

Cooper Patrick Leonard Connolly (born 22 August 2003) is an Australian cricketer who represents the national team in Test, ODI, and T20I formats. A left-handed batter and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, he plays domestic cricket for Western Australia and features in the Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers.

Connolly has mentioned that he models his game after former Australian batsman and fellow Western Australian Shaun Marsh.

  • 2022
    • Named captain of the Australia Under-19 team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
  • 2024
    • July 15: Selected for Australia’s T20I and ODI squads for the tour of England and Scotland.
    • September 7: Made his T20I debut against Scotland in Edinburgh.
    • September 29: Made his ODI debut against England in Bristol.
  • 2025
    • January: Included in Australia’s Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka.
    • February 6-9: Made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle. Received his Baggy Green from former Australian all-rounder Simon Katich, becoming the 471st player to represent Australia in Test cricket.
    • March 4: Replaced the injured Matthew Short in Australia's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India. Faced nine deliveries from Mohammed Shami, managing to fend off only two before being dismissed.

Leagues Participation

Cooper Connolly has played in the Big Bash League since the 2022/23 season. He is currently part of the Perth Scorchers squad.

Big Bash League

Cooper Connolly joined the Big Bash League in the 2022-23 season, playing for Perth Scorchers. He debuted on January 7, 2023, in a match against Brisbane Heat. In the final of the 2022-23 season, he scored 25 runs off 11 balls, helping the Scorchers win. In December 2024, Connolly played in the semi-final against the Melbourne Stars, where he scored 64 runs off 51 balls, leading the team to victory.

Year

Team

Notes

2022-23

Perth Scorchers

Debut match on January 7, 2023. Scored 25 runs in the final.

2023-24

Perth Scorchers

No participation details available.

2024-25

Perth Scorchers

Scored 64 runs in the semi-final against the Melbourne Stars.

Domestic career

Connolly led the Western Australia Under-17 team before moving into senior-level cricket.

He played his first List A match for Western Australia on September 24, 2023, against Queensland in the Marsh One-Day Cup. His first-class debut happened on March 21, 2024, in the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania, where he scored 90 runs in the first innings.

In T20 matches, Connolly has performed well with the bat, scoring 577 runs in 27 games. His average stands at 38.46, and his strike rate is 136.72. In List A cricket, he has accumulated 117 runs across nine games with a strike rate of 75.00.

As a bowler in T20 matches, he has taken 12 wickets in 27 games. His average is 26.16, and his best figures are 3/25. His economy rate of 7.47 shows his ability to control runs in short-format matches.

Records and achievements

Connolly has achieved important milestones in domestic and international cricket.

  • 2022
    • Led Australia in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
  • 2023
    • Won the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Perth Scorchers in the 2022–23 season.
  • 2024
    • Scored 90 runs from 115 balls in his first-class debut for Western Australia against Tasmania in March.
    • Played his first ODI for Australia in September and scored 21 runs from 22 balls against England.
  • 2025
    • Played his first Test match for Australia against Sri Lanka in February.
    • Helped Perth Scorchers win the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024–25 title after scoring 64 runs from 51 balls in the final against Melbourne Stars.
    • Replaced Matthew Short in Australia’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India in March.

Personal life

Connolly’s life outside cricket has attracted attention from fans and media.

Finances

Exact details about his net worth are not available. Reports say his earnings come from contracts with Western Australia, the Perth Scorchers, and the national team. Some sources estimate his wealth between $250,000 and $500,000. Sponsorship deals may also add to his income.

Family

Cooper Connolly's father, Shane, felt immense pride when his son received his Baggy Green from Simon Katich. He shared that their family had always expected a lot from him and had pushed him hard to succeed. On the other hand, Cooper's mother, Donna, became emotional when her son received the Baggy Green. She was moved to tears, filled with pride over his accomplishment.

Scandals

In November 2024, Connolly missed the T20I series against Pakistan after breaking the fourth finger on his left hand in the third ODI in Perth. Later, in December 2024, Connolly hit a shot that sent the ball onto the roof of Marvel Stadium during a Big Bash League match against the Melbourne Renegades.

Fans

Many fans criticized Connolly after Australia's loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final in March 2025. He struggled against Mohammed Shami and got out early. His lack of experience as an opener upset some fans. However, in February 2025, some supporters praised his performances and saw him as a rising player in Australian cricket. Connolly has around 25,000 followers on Instagram.

Another Players

Green, Chris

Green, Chris

Greer, Samuel

Greer, Samuel

McKenzie, Hamish

McKenzie, Hamish

Labuschagne, Marnus

Labuschagne, Marnus

Peirson, Jimmy

Peirson, Jimmy

Critchel, Keaton

Critchel, Keaton

Livingstone, Liam

Livingstone, Liam

Jackson, Bryce

Jackson, Bryce

Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Prasad

Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Prasad

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer