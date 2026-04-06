International career

Cooper Patrick Leonard Connolly (born 22 August 2003) is an Australian cricketer who represents the national team in Test, ODI, and T20I formats. A left-handed batter and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, he plays domestic cricket for Western Australia and features in the Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers.

Connolly has mentioned that he models his game after former Australian batsman and fellow Western Australian Shaun Marsh.

2022 Named captain of the Australia Under-19 team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2024 July 15: Selected for Australia’s T20I and ODI squads for the tour of England and Scotland. September 7: Made his T20I debut against Scotland in Edinburgh. September 29: Made his ODI debut against England in Bristol.

2025 January: Included in Australia’s Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka. February 6-9: Made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle. Received his Baggy Green from former Australian all-rounder Simon Katich, becoming the 471st player to represent Australia in Test cricket. March 4: Replaced the injured Matthew Short in Australia's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India. Faced nine deliveries from Mohammed Shami, managing to fend off only two before being dismissed.



Leagues Participation

Cooper Connolly has played in the Big Bash League since the 2022/23 season. He is currently part of the Perth Scorchers squad.

Big Bash League

Cooper Connolly joined the Big Bash League in the 2022-23 season, playing for Perth Scorchers. He debuted on January 7, 2023, in a match against Brisbane Heat. In the final of the 2022-23 season, he scored 25 runs off 11 balls, helping the Scorchers win. In December 2024, Connolly played in the semi-final against the Melbourne Stars, where he scored 64 runs off 51 balls, leading the team to victory.

Year Team Notes 2022-23 Perth Scorchers Debut match on January 7, 2023. Scored 25 runs in the final. 2023-24 Perth Scorchers No participation details available. 2024-25 Perth Scorchers Scored 64 runs in the semi-final against the Melbourne Stars.

Domestic career

Connolly led the Western Australia Under-17 team before moving into senior-level cricket.

He played his first List A match for Western Australia on September 24, 2023, against Queensland in the Marsh One-Day Cup. His first-class debut happened on March 21, 2024, in the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania, where he scored 90 runs in the first innings.

In T20 matches, Connolly has performed well with the bat, scoring 577 runs in 27 games. His average stands at 38.46, and his strike rate is 136.72. In List A cricket, he has accumulated 117 runs across nine games with a strike rate of 75.00.

As a bowler in T20 matches, he has taken 12 wickets in 27 games. His average is 26.16, and his best figures are 3/25. His economy rate of 7.47 shows his ability to control runs in short-format matches.

Records and achievements

Connolly has achieved important milestones in domestic and international cricket.

2022 Led Australia in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2023 Won the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Perth Scorchers in the 2022–23 season.

2024 Scored 90 runs from 115 balls in his first-class debut for Western Australia against Tasmania in March. Played his first ODI for Australia in September and scored 21 runs from 22 balls against England.

2025 Played his first Test match for Australia against Sri Lanka in February. Helped Perth Scorchers win the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024–25 title after scoring 64 runs from 51 balls in the final against Melbourne Stars. Replaced Matthew Short in Australia’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India in March.



Personal life

Connolly’s life outside cricket has attracted attention from fans and media.

Finances

Exact details about his net worth are not available. Reports say his earnings come from contracts with Western Australia, the Perth Scorchers, and the national team. Some sources estimate his wealth between $250,000 and $500,000. Sponsorship deals may also add to his income.

Family

Cooper Connolly's father, Shane, felt immense pride when his son received his Baggy Green from Simon Katich. He shared that their family had always expected a lot from him and had pushed him hard to succeed. On the other hand, Cooper's mother, Donna, became emotional when her son received the Baggy Green. She was moved to tears, filled with pride over his accomplishment.

Scandals

In November 2024, Connolly missed the T20I series against Pakistan after breaking the fourth finger on his left hand in the third ODI in Perth. Later, in December 2024, Connolly hit a shot that sent the ball onto the roof of Marvel Stadium during a Big Bash League match against the Melbourne Renegades.

Fans

Many fans criticized Connolly after Australia's loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final in March 2025. He struggled against Mohammed Shami and got out early. His lack of experience as an opener upset some fans. However, in February 2025, some supporters praised his performances and saw him as a rising player in Australian cricket. Connolly has around 25,000 followers on Instagram.