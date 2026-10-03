Match details Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League 30.12.2026

T20

Perth

PSC
PSC
STH
STH

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 30, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Sydney Thunder Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Andrews Tom, Bancroft Cameron, Billings Sam, Davies Oliver, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Khan Shadab, Konstas Sam, McAndrew Nathan John, Sams Daniel, Sandhu Gurinder, Sangha Tanveer, Warner David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumOptus Stadium
CityPerth
Capacity60000
EndsLanger Stand End
Hosts toMember's End

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