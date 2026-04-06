Lockie Ferguson News View all All the details of Lockie Ferguson cricketer's life are presented here: what is his motivation to win matches, how he trains and what is his life outside the cricket field. Big Blow for Punjab Kings as Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out of IPL 2026 Start Punjab Kings are still looking for their first IPL title but hindrances just keep on coming. As the team gets ready for the upcoming season, they have suffered with yet another blow. Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the start of the tournament, as he is prioritising his family time. Lockie Ferguson New Zealand tour of India | Twitter on edge as Ferguson almost takes Surya’s head with dangerous beamer Lockie Ferguson New Zealand tour of India | Twitter heartbroken as Samson painfully reminds Cummins with untimely dismissal Lockie Ferguson Is BBL 2025/26 About to Become the Most Exciting Edition Yet? Lockie Ferguson AI Simulation, The Hundred | Trent Rockets end group proceedings with nine-run win over Birmingham Phoenix

International career

Lachlan Hammond "Lockie" Ferguson was born on 13 June 1991. He plays cricket for New Zealand's national team and Auckland in first-class matches. Known for bowling very fast, he regularly reaches speeds over 90 mph, with his quickest ball recorded at 157.3 km/h (97.7 mph). His pace and sharp bouncers make him one of the fastest bowlers in the history of the game. Ferguson was part of the New Zealand team that came second in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

In September 2023, Ferguson became captain of a second-string New Zealand team during an ODI series against Bangladesh. With the regular captain Kane Williamson and vice-captain Tom Latham resting, Ferguson led the team to win the series 2-0 on Bangladesh's home ground, showing his ability to lead at the international level.

2016

November: Added to New Zealand’s ODI squad for series against Australia.

December 4: Made ODI debut vs Australia in Sydney.

2017

January 3: Made T20I debut vs Bangladesh at Napier; took wickets with his first two deliveries, second player ever to do so.

November: Added to New Zealand’s Test squad for the West Indies series but did not play.

2018

May: Awarded a new contract by New Zealand Cricket for the 2018–19 season.

2019

April: Named in New Zealand’s squad for the Cricket World Cup.

June 5: Took 50th ODI wicket during the World Cup match vs Bangladesh.

July: Named ICC’s rising star of the New Zealand squad and selected in the Team of the Tournament.

November: Named in New Zealand’s Test squad for the home series vs England and tour to Australia.

December 12-15: Made Test debut vs Australia in Perth.

2020

November 27: Took his first five-wicket haul in T20I cricket against West Indies.

2021

August: Named in New Zealand’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but ruled out later due to a calf tear.

2023

September 2: Named captain of New Zealand’s second-string ODI team against Bangladesh, with Kane Williamson and Tom Latham rested. Led the team to a 2-0 series win.

November 15: Played the last recorded ODI vs India at Wankhede Stadium.

2024

May: Selected for New Zealand’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

June 17: Bowled four maiden overs in a T20 World Cup group match vs Papua New Guinea, becoming the first player to do so in a Men’s T20 World Cup match.

November 10: Played the last recorded T20I vs Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

2025

February 18: Ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a foot injury from a warm-up match vs Afghanistan. Replaced by Kyle Jamieson; the team expressed disappointment due to Ferguson’s importance.

Career Summary

Test Matches: Played 1 match; 0 wickets; conceded 4.27 runs per over.

ODI Matches: Played 65 matches; 99 wickets; bowling average 31.56; economy rate 5.68; best figures 5/45.

T20I Matches: Played 43 matches; 64 wickets; bowling average 17.00; economy rate 7.10; best figures 5/21.

Rankings

Ranked 37th in ICC T20 bowling rankings with 538 points.

Leagues Participation

Lockie Ferguson has played in several domestic T20 leagues worldwide, showcasing his pace and skill across formats. While he has been active in many tournaments, injuries have affected his participation in recent seasons.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Ferguson has been a consistent presence in the IPL since 2017, representing different teams and making key contributions. His best season came in 2021 with the Kolkata Knight Riders, and he continues to be a sought-after fast bowler despite injury setbacks.

Year Team Notes 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Bought for INR 50 lakhs; won Player of the Match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought for INR 1.60 crores; played 5-6 matches 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Limited appearances; few wickets 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders Took 13 wickets in 8 matches; the team finished runners-up 2022 Gujarat Titans Bought for INR 10 crores; 12 wickets in 13 matches 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders / Royal Challengers Bengaluru Traded to KKR; injured after three games; later picked by RCB at INR 2 crores 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Played 7 games; 9 wickets; helped team reach playoffs 2025 Punjab Kings Bought for INR 2 crores; currently sidelined due to a serious injury

Ferguson missed much of the IPL 2025 season due to a significant injury sustained early in the tournament. Punjab Kings coach James Hope stated the chances of his return this season are very low.

The Hundred

Ferguson participated in The Hundred tournament, representing Northern Superchargers and later Welsh Fire. He impressed with his speed and wicket-taking ability.

Year Team Notes 2021 Northern Superchargers Played key matches; bowled at speeds up to 95 mph; notable performance on August 12 2023 Welsh Fire Joined the team on August 15 2025 Welsh Fire Played on August 8; contributed to victory against Birmingham Phoenix (3/20)

Major League Cricket (MLC)

Ferguson took part in the development of Major League Cricket in the United States, representing different teams and delivering strong performances.

Year Team Notes 2023 Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) Participated in the inaugural MLC season 2024 Washington Freedom (WSF) Took four wickets vs Seattle Orcas; helped secure a five-wicket win 2025 Washington Liberty (WAF) Played in MLC finals; took 3/21 in the final match against MI New York

Domestic career

Lockie Ferguson began his first-class career with Auckland during the 2012-13 Plunket Shield season, but only started to make a mark two years later. His early seasons saw average results, but by 2014-1,5 he took 21 wickets, improving further to 31 wickets in the following season. These performances helped him earn a spot in New Zealand’s national squad.

Known for his pace and accuracy, Ferguson became a key player for Auckland, consistently troubling batsmen. His strong showing continued in the 2016-17 domestic season when he took 27 wickets in just 10 matches, establishing himself as one of the tournament’s leading bowlers.

Ferguson also played regularly in List A and T20 formats for Auckland, with his domestic experience providing a solid foundation for his international career. In February 2025, a leg injury sustained during a preparatory match ruled him out of the Champions Trophy.

Other Leagues

Lockie Ferguson has also taken part in several other global and regional T20 leagues beyond the IPL, The Hundred, and Major League Cricket. In the 2024/25 season, he played for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. During the December 17, 2024, match against Adelaide Strikers, Ferguson took three wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs, helping Sydney Thunder secure a narrow 2-wicket win. On January 6, 2025, in another BBL match against Brisbane Heat, he took two wickets for 21 runs, though his team lost by five wickets.

Additionally, Ferguson was appointed captain of the Desert Vipers for the third season of the DP World ILT20 tournament as of December 2024, marking a leadership role in this emerging league.

Records and achievements

Lockie Ferguson has made a mark with several notable records and achievements throughout his career, standing out both internationally and domestically. His pace, wicket-taking ability, and consistency have earned him a special place among New Zealand’s top fast bowlers.

2017: Became only the second player in international cricket to take wickets with his first two balls, following Michael Kasprowicz.

2019: Finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup with 21 wickets, behind Mitchell Starc, who took 27.

2019: Achieved the best bowling figures of 7/34 in first-class cricket and recorded eleven five-wicket hauls.

2019-20: Reached 150 wickets in the Plunket Shield, highlighting his dominance in domestic cricket.

By 2020: Became the second New Zealander to take a five-wicket haul in T20 Internationals, after Tim Southee.

By 2021: Ranked as the second-fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in T20Is, following Trent Boult.

By 2023: Became the seventh New Zealander to reach 50 wickets in T20Is.

Unique record: The only bowler to take multiple wickets in T20Is through hit wickets.

2023: Played in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals, taking 10 wickets in 7 innings with a best performance of 3/19 against Afghanistan.

Personal life

Lockie Ferguson keeps his personal life mostly private, but some details are known about his family, money, and interests outside cricket. He works hard on the field and has a steady family life with a liking for luxury cars.

Family

Born on June 13, 1991, in Auckland, Ferguson is the son of Dough and Jan Ferguson and has an older brother named Mitch. He is married to Emma Komocki, who works as a physiotherapist.

Finance

By 2024, Ferguson’s net worth is about 2 million USD, earned mainly through his cricket career and playing in leagues.

Homes and Cars

Ferguson lives in New Zealand in a house whose price is not publicly known. His car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS with a 3.0-liter V6 engine, a Mercedes-Benz GLC with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and a Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 AMG sports car with a 4.0-liter V8 engine.

Injuries and Challenges

In 2021, a torn tendon in his right shin forced him out of the World Cup T20 just before it started. Two years later, an Achilles tendon injury during a match against Australia made him miss the 2023 World Cup, and Tim Southee replaced him. Ferguson also went unsold at the 2024 IPL auction, which surprised many given his earlier performances. In 2023, he showed support for teammate Andre Russell before an important IPL game, reflecting a positive attitude.

Fans

In March 2025, Ferguson met fans at an event in Curry, North Carolina, while playing for Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket. He described the fans as “incredible”. His Instagram account has around 278,000 followers, showing his popularity among cricket fans worldwide.