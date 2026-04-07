Trent Boult News View all If you want to follow the latest records of cricketer Trent Boult, we have compiled all the latest information about him: how he trains, what motivates him to take to the cricket field, and how he copes with difficulties during matches. MI vs RCB | Twitter Erupts as RCB Continue Dominance at Wankhede Royal Challengers Bengaluru have yet again defeated Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. The match started well with the home team bowling first, as RCB dominated them by posting 240 runs on the board. In the end, they also managed to win the game by 18 runs. Trent Boult How Trent Boult and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Electrify IPL First Overs Like a Football Video Game Trent Boult Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix | The Hundred - 31st Match in Nottingham Preview Trent Boult Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets | Fourth Match in Birmingham Preview Trent Boult MLC, WATCH | Kieron Pollard juggles thrice but recovers well to complete important catch

International career

Trent Boult was born on 22 July 1989 in Rotorua, New Zealand. He played for the national team in all three formats from 2011 to 2024. After stepping away from central contracts, he continued playing in T20 leagues around the world.

Boult was one of the most important bowlers for New Zealand during his time. He played in two Cricket World Cup finals, in 2015 and 2019, where New Zealand finished second. He was also part of the team that won the ICC World Test Championship in 2021. His Test debut came in December 2011, and he played his first One Day International the following year, in July.

In the 2015 World Cup, Boult ended as one of the leading wicket-takers. He took a hat-trick in an ODI match in November 2018, becoming only the third New Zealand player to do that. In June 2019, during the World Cup, he became the first New Zealander to take a hat-trick in the tournament’s history.

Boult was also known for his fielding. He pulled off many one-handed catches and became reliable in the deep. In 2014, he became only the fourth Kiwi bowler to take over 30 Test wickets in back-to-back years. Since 2013, he and Tim Southee have formed a strong opening bowling pair, taking nearly half of the team’s wickets between them. Their combination worked well in Tests, especially when Neil Wagner supported them from the other end with his short-pitched deliveries.

2007

Joined New Zealand A for a winter tour.



Took 2 wickets for 28 runs and scored 7* against India U-19s.

2008

Played in the ICC U-19 World Cup in Malaysia.

2009

Selected for New Zealand’s ODI squad to tour Australia at age 19.



Played a warm-up game but did not take any wickets.



Recorded the fastest delivery among NZ bowlers on tour (143.3 km/h).

2011

Made Test debut on 9 December vs Australia in Hobart.



Took 4 wickets and scored 21 runs in a 10th-wicket stand with Chris Martin.



Helped New Zealand win its first Test in Australia since 1985.

2012

Cemented place as Tim Southee’s bowling partner.



Took key wickets against West Indies, India, and Sri Lanka.

2013

Took 19 wickets in 5 Tests vs England.



Best innings figures: 6/68 at Eden Park.

2014

Struggled on a tour to Bangladesh, taking only 3 wickets.



Returned to form against the West Indies at home.



Took 10 wickets for 80 runs in Wellington and earned Player of the Match.



Took one-handed diving catches against Ramdin and Rahane.



Changed T20I squad number from 8 to 18.

2015

Joint leading wicket-taker at the World Cup.



Named in the ICC Team of the Tournament.



Took a five-wicket haul in the first-ever day-night Test vs Australia in Adelaide.

2016–2017

Continued as a regular in all formats but had no major landmark events listed.

2018

Took 6/32 against England in Auckland; England dismissed for 58.



New Zealand won the match by an innings; Boult was Man of the Series.



Received Sir Richard Hadlee Medal and Test Player of the Year.



Took 5/21 vs India in ODIs, helping dismiss them for their lowest score since 2010.

2019

Named in the World Cup squad.



Took 150th ODI wicket on 5 June vs Bangladesh.



Took a hat-trick vs Australia on 29 June — first for NZ in a World Cup.



Helped New Zealand reach the final.

2020

No major international events were recorded due to the pandemic and scheduling.

2021

Played in the T20 World Cup, taking 13 wickets.



Helped New Zealand reach the final.

2022

Took his 300th Test wicket in a match vs Bangladesh in January.



Played the final Test in June vs England at Leeds.

2023

Played the last ODI on 15 November vs India at Wankhede during the World Cup.

2024

Named in New Zealand’s squad for the T20 World Cup.



Played his final international match on 17 June vs Papua New Guinea.



Retired from international cricket after the group stage exit.

Leagues Participation

Trent Boult spent many years playing in franchise leagues outside of international cricket. He gained attention not only in India’s IPL but also in Major League Cricket in the United States.

Indian Premier League

Boult made his IPL debut on 11 April 2015 against Chennai Super Kings. Over the years, he played for several teams and became a key bowler in title-winning campaigns.

Year Team Notes 2015 Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL debut; 10 wickets in 8 matches 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Played 1 match; part of the title-winning squad 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought for ₹5 crore; featured regularly 2018 Delhi Capitals Became part of the core bowling unit 2019 Delhi Capitals Continued with consistent performances 2020 Mumbai Indians 25 wickets; Man of the Match in final; bowled 4 maidens 2021 Mumbai Indians Maintained a key role in the bowling attack 2022 Rajasthan Royals Bought at auction 2023 Rajasthan Royals Continued in playing XI 2024 Mumbai Indians Returned to MI; 2nd highest wicket taker after Bumrah 2025 Mumbai Indians Bought for ₹12.5 crore at auction

Major League Cricket

Boult started playing in Major League Cricket in 2023 with MI New York. He had an immediate impact, especially in knockout matches and finals.

Year Team Notes 2023 MI New York 19 wickets in 7 games; top wicket-taker in group stage 2024 MI New York Continued solid bowling across matches 2025 MI New York Scored 22 (13) in qualifier; 2 wickets in final; Player of the Match award

Domestic career

Trent Boult began his domestic cricket journey in 2008, playing First-Class matches for New Zealand A and Northern Districts. He made his List A debut later that year and stepped into T20 cricket in early 2009. Over the years, Boult remained one of the key players for Northern Districts across formats.

His strong domestic form opened doors to franchise cricket. After his standout performance at the 2015 World Cup, he entered the IPL and was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for $600,000. This marked the start of a long and successful run in T20 leagues. In 2017, he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders and then played two seasons for Delhi Capitals. In 2019, he also appeared for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada.

Boult's move to the Mumbai Indians turned out to be a big moment in his career. He helped the team win the 2020 IPL title, took 25 wickets, and was named Man of the Match in the final. His figures of 4/18 against Chennai remain among his best. He later played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2022 before returning to Mumbai in 2024. In the 2025 season, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker, behind only Jasprit Bumrah.

Other Leagues

Trent Boult has also played in several other T20 leagues outside the IPL and MLC. His involvement in different teams under the MI franchise helped him build a unique record in franchise cricket.

By February 2025, Boult became the first cricketer to win four T20 titles with teams that all belong to the same ownership group. In the 2025 SA20 final, he represented MI Cape Town against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Across the 2024–2025 SA20 season, he played 11 matches, took 11 wickets, and maintained an economy rate of 6.95.

Boult also played 22 matches in the ILT20 tournament for MI Emirates, contributing as a key bowler across multiple seasons.

In Australia, Boult was one of the 12 international players placed in the "platinum" category for the 2022–23 Big Bash League draft, highlighting his status among the top overseas players available that year.

Records and achievements

Trent Boult has earned recognition for his impact in international and franchise cricket throughout his career. His performances often stood out in important matches, earning him several awards and milestones.

2013–2014:

Won the Man of the Match award during the West Indies vs New Zealand Test series at home.

2015:

Named Man of the Series in the England vs New Zealand Test series in England.

Won Man of the Match against Scotland in an ODI at University Oval, Dunedin.

Earned Man of the Match in a T20 match against Sri Lanka at home during the 2015–2016 season.

Included in the ICC World Cup “Tournament Team.”

Took 22 wickets in nine matches at the ICC Cricket World Cup, becoming the tournament’s second-highest wicket taker.

Helped New Zealand reach their first World Cup final, including a key five-wicket win against Australia.

2016:

Became the first New Zealand bowler to reach 100 wickets in ODIs.

Won the IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Received the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for Best International Player of the Year at the NZC Awards.





2020: Won the IPL title with Mumbai Indians and was named Player of the Season.





2022: Played for the Rajasthan Royals, who finished as IPL runners-up.





2023: Recorded the third-highest ODI wickets for New Zealand with 200 wickets in 107 matches during a match against Bangladesh in Chennai.

2024:

Scored 20 runs off 10 balls in the T20 World Cup match against Uganda, the second-fastest score by a player in the tournament’s history.

Named in New Zealand’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but retired from international cricket after the group stage.

Personal life

Trent Boult’s life off the field reflects his values and strong family ties. While he is known for his cricket achievements, his personal choices and lifestyle have also drawn attention from fans and media alike.

Family

Boult was born in Rotorua in 1989 and grew up in Ōhope and Tauranga. He attended Otumoetai College and comes from a cricketing family; his older brother Jono Boult is also a cricketer. Of Māori heritage, he affiliates with the Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, and Ngāi Te Rangi iwi.

He became engaged to Gert Smith in June 2016 and married her in August 2017 at Kauri Bay Boomrock. Together, they have three sons and live in Mount Maunganui.

Finance

As of 2025, Trent Boult’s estimated net worth is between 45 and 50 crore Indian rupees (about 5.5 to 6 million US dollars).

House and Cars

Boult lives in a house in the scenic coastal town of Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. His collection of cars includes:

Audi Q7 — known for its luxury and advanced features.

BMW 5 Series — a stylish sedan with smooth performance.

Range Rover Vogue — combines comfort with off-road capability.

Scandals and Career Decisions

In 2022 and 2023, Boult’s choice to end his national contract with New Zealand sparked discussions. He decided to become a freelance player to spend more time with his family and to have more freedom to play in foreign leagues. Some saw this as a way to balance work and life, while others worried it could affect his international career.

In May 2024, after playing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Boult retired from international cricket following New Zealand’s group-stage exit.

Fan Base

Boult has a strong fan following, praised especially during the 2024 IPL qualifier against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He took three crucial catches, gave away only six runs, and claimed a key wicket. Fans often admire his ability to break through top batting orders, comparing his early spells to the intensity of a football match.