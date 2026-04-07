Trent Alexander Boult

Trent Alexander Boult

bowler

Full name:Trent Alexander Boult
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Birmingham Phoenix

Mi Cape Town

Mi New York

Mumbai Indians

New Zealand

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches7810455113133194
Innings14910355206130194
Overs2902.5939.0209.33908.51178.5721.0
Balls------
Maidens6567029158315
Runs8717464216471163458715817
Wickets31719774433239225
Avg27.4923.5622.2526.8624.5625.85
SR54.9428.5916.9854.1629.5919.22
Eco34.947.862.974.988.06
BB10741074
4w1810221123
5w10601860
10w100100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches7810455113133194
Innings9448121366249
Not outs46257563034
Runs759195321212250160
Balls Faced1265254422178333162
Avg15.818.476.415.157.8110.66
SR6076.7776.1955.6475.0798.76
Fours82192137235
Fifties100200
Sixies30604568
Highest52218612123
Hundreds000000

Trent Alexander Boult Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

BAN

BAN

221

NZ

NZ

247

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

BAN

BAN

199

NZ

NZ

198

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong

BAN

BAN

265

NZ

NZ

210

Major League Cricket

ResultWashington Freedom vs Mi New York

Washington Freedom vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

245

NEW

NEW

215

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

158

NEW

NEW

162

ResultMi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Mi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

127

TEX

TEX

(8 ov.) 56/1

ResultMi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Mi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

144

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 53/1

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

165

NEW

NEW

168

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

NEW

NEW

UpcomingMi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SAN

SAN

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingMi New York vs Washington Freedom

Mi New York vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

WAS

WAS

The Hundred

Trent Boult News

View all

If you want to follow the latest records of cricketer Trent Boult, we have compiled all the latest information about him: how he trains, what motivates him to take to the cricket field, and how he copes with difficulties during matches.

MI vs RCB | Twitter Erupts as RCB Continue Dominance at Wankhede

MI vs RCB | Twitter Erupts as RCB Continue Dominance at Wankhede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have yet again defeated Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. The match started well with the home team bowling first, as RCB dominated them by posting 240 runs on the board. In the end, they also managed to win the game by 18 runs.

Trent Boult04:37 PM, 20 March, 2026

How Trent Boult and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Electrify IPL First Overs Like a Football Video Game

Trent Boult06:37 PM, 26 August, 2025

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix | The Hundred - 31st Match in Nottingham Preview

Trent Boult03:57 PM, 08 August, 2025

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets | Fourth Match in Birmingham Preview

Trent Boult03:34 PM, 14 July, 2025

MLC, WATCH | Kieron Pollard juggles thrice but recovers well to complete important catch

International career

Trent Boult was born on 22 July 1989 in Rotorua, New Zealand. He played for the national team in all three formats from 2011 to 2024. After stepping away from central contracts, he continued playing in T20 leagues around the world.

Boult was one of the most important bowlers for New Zealand during his time. He played in two Cricket World Cup finals, in 2015 and 2019, where New Zealand finished second. He was also part of the team that won the ICC World Test Championship in 2021. His Test debut came in December 2011, and he played his first One Day International the following year, in July.

In the 2015 World Cup, Boult ended as one of the leading wicket-takers. He took a hat-trick in an ODI match in November 2018, becoming only the third New Zealand player to do that. In June 2019, during the World Cup, he became the first New Zealander to take a hat-trick in the tournament’s history.

Boult was also known for his fielding. He pulled off many one-handed catches and became reliable in the deep. In 2014, he became only the fourth Kiwi bowler to take over 30 Test wickets in back-to-back years. Since 2013, he and Tim Southee have formed a strong opening bowling pair, taking nearly half of the team’s wickets between them. Their combination worked well in Tests, especially when Neil Wagner supported them from the other end with his short-pitched deliveries.

  • 2007
    • Joined New Zealand A for a winter tour.
    • Took 2 wickets for 28 runs and scored 7* against India U-19s.
  • 2008
    • Played in the ICC U-19 World Cup in Malaysia.
  • 2009
    • Selected for New Zealand’s ODI squad to tour Australia at age 19.
    • Played a warm-up game but did not take any wickets.
    • Recorded the fastest delivery among NZ bowlers on tour (143.3 km/h).
  • 2011
    • Made Test debut on 9 December vs Australia in Hobart.
    • Took 4 wickets and scored 21 runs in a 10th-wicket stand with Chris Martin.
    • Helped New Zealand win its first Test in Australia since 1985.
  • 2012
    • Cemented place as Tim Southee’s bowling partner.
    • Took key wickets against West Indies, India, and Sri Lanka.
  • 2013
    • Took 19 wickets in 5 Tests vs England.
    • Best innings figures: 6/68 at Eden Park.
  • 2014
    • Struggled on a tour to Bangladesh, taking only 3 wickets.
    • Returned to form against the West Indies at home.
    • Took 10 wickets for 80 runs in Wellington and earned Player of the Match.
    • Took one-handed diving catches against Ramdin and Rahane.
    • Changed T20I squad number from 8 to 18.
  • 2015
    • Joint leading wicket-taker at the World Cup.
    • Named in the ICC Team of the Tournament.
    • Took a five-wicket haul in the first-ever day-night Test vs Australia in Adelaide.
  • 2016–2017
    • Continued as a regular in all formats but had no major landmark events listed.
  • 2018
    • Took 6/32 against England in Auckland; England dismissed for 58.
    • New Zealand won the match by an innings; Boult was Man of the Series.
    • Received Sir Richard Hadlee Medal and Test Player of the Year.
    • Took 5/21 vs India in ODIs, helping dismiss them for their lowest score since 2010.
  • 2019
    • Named in the World Cup squad.
    • Took 150th ODI wicket on 5 June vs Bangladesh.
    • Took a hat-trick vs Australia on 29 June — first for NZ in a World Cup.
    • Helped New Zealand reach the final.
  • 2020
    • No major international events were recorded due to the pandemic and scheduling.
  • 2021
    • Played in the T20 World Cup, taking 13 wickets.
    • Helped New Zealand reach the final.
  • 2022
    • Took his 300th Test wicket in a match vs Bangladesh in January.
    • Played the final Test in June vs England at Leeds.
  • 2023
    • Played the last ODI on 15 November vs India at Wankhede during the World Cup.
  • 2024
    • Named in New Zealand’s squad for the T20 World Cup.
    • Played his final international match on 17 June vs Papua New Guinea.
    • Retired from international cricket after the group stage exit.

Leagues Participation

Trent Boult spent many years playing in franchise leagues outside of international cricket. He gained attention not only in India’s IPL but also in Major League Cricket in the United States.

Indian Premier League

Boult made his IPL debut on 11 April 2015 against Chennai Super Kings. Over the years, he played for several teams and became a key bowler in title-winning campaigns.

Year

Team

Notes

2015

Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL debut; 10 wickets in 8 matches

2016

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Played 1 match; part of the title-winning squad

2017

Kolkata Knight Riders

Bought for ₹5 crore; featured regularly

2018

Delhi Capitals

Became part of the core bowling unit

2019

Delhi Capitals

Continued with consistent performances

2020

Mumbai Indians

25 wickets; Man of the Match in final; bowled 4 maidens

2021

Mumbai Indians

Maintained a key role in the bowling attack

2022

Rajasthan Royals

Bought at auction

2023

Rajasthan Royals

Continued in playing XI

2024

Mumbai Indians

Returned to MI; 2nd highest wicket taker after Bumrah

2025

Mumbai Indians

Bought for ₹12.5 crore at auction

Major League Cricket

Boult started playing in Major League Cricket in 2023 with MI New York. He had an immediate impact, especially in knockout matches and finals.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

MI New York

19 wickets in 7 games; top wicket-taker in group stage

2024

MI New York

Continued solid bowling across matches

2025

MI New York

Scored 22 (13) in qualifier; 2 wickets in final; Player of the Match award

Domestic career

Trent Boult began his domestic cricket journey in 2008, playing First-Class matches for New Zealand A and Northern Districts. He made his List A debut later that year and stepped into T20 cricket in early 2009. Over the years, Boult remained one of the key players for Northern Districts across formats.

His strong domestic form opened doors to franchise cricket. After his standout performance at the 2015 World Cup, he entered the IPL and was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for $600,000. This marked the start of a long and successful run in T20 leagues. In 2017, he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders and then played two seasons for Delhi Capitals. In 2019, he also appeared for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada.

Boult's move to the Mumbai Indians turned out to be a big moment in his career. He helped the team win the 2020 IPL title, took 25 wickets, and was named Man of the Match in the final. His figures of 4/18 against Chennai remain among his best. He later played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2022 before returning to Mumbai in 2024. In the 2025 season, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker, behind only Jasprit Bumrah.

Other Leagues

Trent Boult has also played in several other T20 leagues outside the IPL and MLC. His involvement in different teams under the MI franchise helped him build a unique record in franchise cricket.

By February 2025, Boult became the first cricketer to win four T20 titles with teams that all belong to the same ownership group. In the 2025 SA20 final, he represented MI Cape Town against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Across the 2024–2025 SA20 season, he played 11 matches, took 11 wickets, and maintained an economy rate of 6.95.

Boult also played 22 matches in the ILT20 tournament for MI Emirates, contributing as a key bowler across multiple seasons.

In Australia, Boult was one of the 12 international players placed in the "platinum" category for the 2022–23 Big Bash League draft, highlighting his status among the top overseas players available that year.

Records and achievements

Trent Boult has earned recognition for his impact in international and franchise cricket throughout his career. His performances often stood out in important matches, earning him several awards and milestones.

2013–2014:

  • Won the Man of the Match award during the West Indies vs New Zealand Test series at home.

2015:

  • Named Man of the Series in the England vs New Zealand Test series in England.
  • Won Man of the Match against Scotland in an ODI at University Oval, Dunedin.
  • Earned Man of the Match in a T20 match against Sri Lanka at home during the 2015–2016 season.
  • Included in the ICC World Cup “Tournament Team.”
  • Took 22 wickets in nine matches at the ICC Cricket World Cup, becoming the tournament’s second-highest wicket taker.
  • Helped New Zealand reach their first World Cup final, including a key five-wicket win against Australia.

2016:

  • Became the first New Zealand bowler to reach 100 wickets in ODIs.
  • Won the IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • Received the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for Best International Player of the Year at the NZC Awards.

  • 2020: Won the IPL title with Mumbai Indians and was named Player of the Season.

  • 2022: Played for the Rajasthan Royals, who finished as IPL runners-up.

  • 2023: Recorded the third-highest ODI wickets for New Zealand with 200 wickets in 107 matches during a match against Bangladesh in Chennai.

2024:

  • Scored 20 runs off 10 balls in the T20 World Cup match against Uganda, the second-fastest score by a player in the tournament’s history.
  • Named in New Zealand’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but retired from international cricket after the group stage.

Personal life

Trent Boult’s life off the field reflects his values and strong family ties. While he is known for his cricket achievements, his personal choices and lifestyle have also drawn attention from fans and media alike.

Family

Boult was born in Rotorua in 1989 and grew up in Ōhope and Tauranga. He attended Otumoetai College and comes from a cricketing family; his older brother Jono Boult is also a cricketer. Of Māori heritage, he affiliates with the Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, and Ngāi Te Rangi iwi.

He became engaged to Gert Smith in June 2016 and married her in August 2017 at Kauri Bay Boomrock. Together, they have three sons and live in Mount Maunganui.

Finance

As of 2025, Trent Boult’s estimated net worth is between 45 and 50 crore Indian rupees (about 5.5 to 6 million US dollars).

House and Cars

Boult lives in a house in the scenic coastal town of Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. His collection of cars includes:

  • Audi Q7 — known for its luxury and advanced features.
  • BMW 5 Series — a stylish sedan with smooth performance.
  • Range Rover Vogue — combines comfort with off-road capability.

Scandals and Career Decisions

In 2022 and 2023, Boult’s choice to end his national contract with New Zealand sparked discussions. He decided to become a freelance player to spend more time with his family and to have more freedom to play in foreign leagues. Some saw this as a way to balance work and life, while others worried it could affect his international career.

In May 2024, after playing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Boult retired from international cricket following New Zealand’s group-stage exit.

Fan Base

Boult has a strong fan following, praised especially during the 2024 IPL qualifier against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He took three crucial catches, gave away only six runs, and claimed a key wicket. Fans often admire his ability to break through top batting orders, comparing his early spells to the intensity of a football match.

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