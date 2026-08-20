Highlights Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Caribbean Premier League 20.08.2026
Allen now coming around the wicket to Holder. Pitching on a good line and length. Holder gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.
Allen pitches one up, outside off stump. Chaudhary goes back and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Good line and length from Allen. Holder goes back and glances for one run.
OUT! Shadab Khan breaks through! Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Wickham moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Wickham has to go
Full ball, outside off stump. Holder pushes forward and defends. Sloppy fielding by Gore allows Holder and Wickham to complete one overthrow.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Holder goes back and defends
Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Holder gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut
Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Holder gets forward and defends
Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Holder goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside off stump. Holder gets forward and plays a paddle for a single run back behind square.
OUT! Run out. On a good line and length from Ali. Wickham gets on the back foot and glances behind square. The throw by Seales is great. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Fletcher is short of the popping crease, and will have to go
Good length, outside off again. Wickham moves onto the back foot and glances for 2 runs on the on side.
Ali now coming over the wicket to Wickham. Good length from Ali, pitching outside off. Wickham goes back and defends
OUT! Caught. Good length from Ali, pitching outside off stump. Mayers gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Springer
MAXIMUM! Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Mayers moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.
Shadab Khan comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mayers gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.
Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump again. Fletcher gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.
Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.
Full ball, outside off stump once more. Fletcher advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mayers rocks back and pulls for a single run back behind square.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mayers gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching on leg and angled across Mayers. He moves onto the back foot and defends
Pitching on a good line and length. Fletcher goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Springer now coming over the wicket. Springer pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for a run.
Springer now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Mayers moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Fletcher gets on the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.
Good line and length once more. Fletcher shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke
SIX! Full ball, on line again. Fletcher moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Fletcher pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full, outside leg and angling across. Mayers goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run.
Full ball, on line. Fletcher pushes forward and defends
Shadab Khan comes over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Fletcher rocks back and edges behind square on the on side.
Shadab Khan now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Mayers rocks back and glances behind square on the on side for one run.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mayers rocks back and finesses a glance behind square for 2 runs.
Pitched up, on line. Fletcher shuffles down the pitch and inside edges behind square on the leg side.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Fletcher rocks back and defends
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mayers moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.
SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mayers gets forward and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.
FOUR! Full, outside off. Mayers gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.
Good line and length. Fletcher shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run on the leg side.
SIX! On a good line and length again. Mayers advances and skies a late cut back behind point for 6 runs.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Mayers rocks back and edges behind point for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mayers gets on the back foot and defends
Good length from Seales, outside off again. Fletcher gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for one run.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Fletcher rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.
Full, pitching on a good line. Mayers moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run back through point.
Short, on a good line but angled across. Fletcher ducks under it
Length ball, outside off stump. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Joseph once again. Fletcher goes back and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length but angled across Fletcher. He rocks back and finesses a glance for a couple of runs behind square.
Good length from Joseph, pitching near leg stump and angling across Fletcher. He advances and finesses a glance down the ground.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Mayers gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Fletcher gets on the back foot and defends
OUT! Seales gets the wicket! Good length from Seales, pitching outside off. Charles goes back and edges, and is spectacularly caught by Jangoo
And another! Good length from Seales, pitching outside off. Charles gets on the back foot and drives back behind point for four runs.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Charles gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the leg side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Charles moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run on the off side.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mayers rocks back and swings and misses while attempting a glance, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for two wides.
Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off again. Charles rocks back and defends for one run through the off side field.
CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Charles goes back and plays a pull. There's an attempt at a run out from Lewis's throw.
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Charles rocks back and edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Jangoo.
Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump again. Charles moves onto the back foot and defends
Length ball, outside off stump. Charles goes back but decides to allow that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper
Good length, outside off. Mayers rocks back but makes no contact while trying a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Charles goes back and cuts behind point for a single run.
SIX! Full ball, outside off stump again. Charles gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Charles steps away and plays a late cut
Good length, outside off again. Charles rocks back but opts to let it pass through to the keeper without playing a shot
Good length, pitching outside off. Charles goes back and defends