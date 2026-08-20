11.3 1 Allen now coming around the wicket to Holder. Pitching on a good line and length. Holder gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

11.2 1 Allen pitches one up, outside off stump. Chaudhary goes back and drives through the off side field for a single run.

11.1 1 Good line and length from Allen. Holder goes back and glances for one run.

10.6 W OUT! Shadab Khan breaks through! Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Wickham moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Wickham has to go

10.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Holder pushes forward and defends. Sloppy fielding by Gore allows Holder and Wickham to complete one overthrow.

10.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Holder goes back and defends

10.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Holder gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut

10.2 . Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Holder gets forward and defends

10.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Holder goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Holder gets forward and plays a paddle for a single run back behind square.

9.5 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length from Ali. Wickham gets on the back foot and glances behind square. The throw by Seales is great. ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Fletcher is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

9.4 2 Good length, outside off again. Wickham moves onto the back foot and glances for 2 runs on the on side.

9.3 . Ali now coming over the wicket to Wickham. Good length from Ali, pitching outside off. Wickham goes back and defends

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Ali, pitching outside off stump. Mayers gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Springer

9.1 6 MAXIMUM! Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Mayers moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.

8.6 1 Shadab Khan comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mayers gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

8.5 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump again. Fletcher gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

8.5 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

8.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Fletcher advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mayers rocks back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

8.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mayers gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

8.2 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching on leg and angled across Mayers. He moves onto the back foot and defends

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Fletcher goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.6 1 Springer now coming over the wicket. Springer pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for a run.

7.5 1 Springer now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Mayers moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Fletcher gets on the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.

7.3 . Good line and length once more. Fletcher shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 6 SIX! Full ball, on line again. Fletcher moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs.

7.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Fletcher pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 . Full, outside leg and angling across. Mayers goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square.

6.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run.

6.4 . Full ball, on line. Fletcher pushes forward and defends

6.3 . Shadab Khan comes over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Fletcher rocks back and edges behind square on the on side.

6.2 1 Shadab Khan now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Mayers rocks back and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

6.1 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mayers rocks back and finesses a glance behind square for 2 runs.

5.6 . Pitched up, on line. Fletcher shuffles down the pitch and inside edges behind square on the leg side.

5.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Fletcher rocks back and defends

5.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mayers moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

5.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mayers gets forward and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Mayers gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

5.1 1 Good line and length. Fletcher shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run on the leg side.

4.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length again. Mayers advances and skies a late cut back behind point for 6 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Mayers rocks back and edges behind point for 4 runs.

4.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mayers gets on the back foot and defends

4.3 1 Good length from Seales, outside off again. Fletcher gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for one run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Fletcher rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

4.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Mayers moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run back through point.

3.6 . Short, on a good line but angled across. Fletcher ducks under it

3.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . On a good line and length from Joseph once again. Fletcher goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 2 On a good line and length but angled across Fletcher. He rocks back and finesses a glance for a couple of runs behind square.

3.1 . Good length from Joseph, pitching near leg stump and angling across Fletcher. He advances and finesses a glance down the ground.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

2.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Mayers gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

2.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Fletcher gets on the back foot and defends

2.3 W OUT! Seales gets the wicket! Good length from Seales, pitching outside off. Charles goes back and edges, and is spectacularly caught by Jangoo

2.2 4 And another! Good length from Seales, pitching outside off. Charles gets on the back foot and drives back behind point for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Charles gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the leg side field.

1.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Charles moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run on the off side.

1.6 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mayers rocks back and swings and misses while attempting a glance, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for two wides.

1.5 1 Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off again. Charles rocks back and defends for one run through the off side field.

1.4 . CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Charles goes back and plays a pull. There's an attempt at a run out from Lewis's throw.

1.3 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Charles rocks back and edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Jangoo.

1.2 . Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump again. Charles moves onto the back foot and defends

1.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Charles goes back but decides to allow that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper

0.6 . Good length, outside off. Mayers rocks back but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Charles goes back and cuts behind point for a single run.

0.4 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump again. Charles gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Charles steps away and plays a late cut

0.2 . Good length, outside off again. Charles rocks back but opts to let it pass through to the keeper without playing a shot