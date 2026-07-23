Match details Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Caribbean Premier League 20.08.2026

T20

Antigua

ANT
ANT
SKN
SKN

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 20, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Squad

PlayersAl Hasan Shakib, Allen Fabian, Andrew Jewel, Cornwall Rahkeem, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Gore Karima, Greaves Justin, Jacobs Bevon, James Joshua, Jangoo Amir, McCoy Obed, Mir Usama, Naveen-ul-Haq, Seales Jayden, Smith Odean, Springer Shamar, Wasim Imad, Wickham Kevin
Benchno information yet

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad

PlayersAfridi Muhammad Abbas, Athanaze Alick, Bidaisee Navin, Bosch Corbin, Boucher Leniko, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Fletcher Andre, Goolie Jyd Uri, Holder Jason, Lewis Evin, Louis Jeremiah, Louis Mikyle, Mayers Kyle, Nawaz Mohammad, Nedd Ashmead Romano, Rossouw Rilee, Rutherford Sherfane, Salamkheil Waqar, Shah Naseem
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSir Vivian Richards Stadium
CityAntigua
Capacity10000
EndsAndy Roberts End
Hosts toCurtly Ambrose End

Match has not started yet