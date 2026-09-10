Highlights Barbados Tridents vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Caribbean Premier League 10.09.2026
OUT! G Motie breaks through! On a good line and length from G Motie once again. Holder gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Green down the ground.
Good line and length. Holder gets forward and drives on the off side.
OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shanaka moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. Umpire Bassarath gives Shanaka out LBW, but Shanaka signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Shanaka is given out.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Holder gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Holder advances and drives down the ground for six runs.
Length ball, outside off. Holder pushes forward and flicks a leg glance
Back of a length from Green, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run behind square.
Short of a length, on a good line. Shanaka goes back and defends
Full toss, pitching outside off. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
Back of a length from Pollard, on a good line once again. Shanaka steps away but decides to allow that one to travel through to de Kock without offering a shot
Pitching on a good line and length. Shanaka rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull
Good length from Pollard, pitching outside off again. Holder gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shanaka goes back and cuts for a run back behind point.
Back of a length from Pollard, pitching on leg. Holder goes back and edges onto the pads while attempting a leg glance for 1 run.
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Holder. He gets forward and edges behind point for three runs.
Full, on a good line once again. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Shanaka rocks back and defends
Good line and length. Shanaka gets on the front foot and defends
On a good length, outside off once more. Holder gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Holder goes back and cuts for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Rutherford saves a boundary.
Back of a length, on a good line again. Shanaka gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
Good line and length from Pollard once again. Shanaka gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend
On a good line and length. Holder pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.
Back of a length from Pollard, pitching on a good line. Holder rocks back and plays a late cut
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Holder rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend for 1 run.
Green pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Holder gets forward and flicks behind square for one run.
Green now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Shanaka gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.
OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Athanaze pushes forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Rutherford
Length ball, outside off. Athanaze moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.
SIX! Green pitches one up, outside off stump. Athanaze pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.
Good line and length. Athanaze gets on the back foot and defends
Pitching on a good line and length. Holder moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Holder steps back and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field.
Full, outside off stump. Athanaze pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.
DROPPED! Full, on line once more. Holder pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by G Motie.
Full, pitching on a good line. Athanaze gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Holder moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend
Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Holder rocks back and flicks a leg glance back behind square.
Good line and length again. Holder gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.
On a good line and length from Ghazanfar. Holder moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.
Length ball, outside off stump. Holder pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance
FOUR! Back of a length from G Motie, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Athanaze gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Athanaze gets on the front foot and punches a sloppy drive
Good length from G Motie, outside off. Holder moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
On a good line and length from G Motie. Holder pushes forward and punches a drive
Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump. Holder gets forward and drives
Good line and length again. Athanaze moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Holder gets forward and drives down the ground.
Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Holder pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a leg glance
OUT! Green gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Green once more. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and inside edges, de Kock whips the bails off, and Fletcher is out
FOUR! Good line and length. Fletcher advances and lifts a drive for four runs.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Fletcher backs away and drives shakily
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Fletcher goes back and guides a late cut
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athanaze pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs over the off side. The ball is misfielded by Ghazanfar.
On a good line and length from Sams. Athanaze gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and defends
Full, pitching outside off. Athanaze moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mayers gets on the back foot and edges. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal for a catch, but umpire CO Wright is unmoved. BARBADOS ROYALS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Mayers must depart.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mayers gets on the back foot and plays a late cut
Back of a length, outside off. Fletcher rocks back and slices a cut
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Fletcher gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Green. Fletcher pushes forward and defends
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Fletcher gets on the back foot and defends
OUT! Bowled. Good length from Green, on leg stump and angling across. Charles backs away but misses while attempting a cut, the ball gets through, and Charles is bowled
Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Charles. He moves onto the front foot and outside edges