11.2 W OUT! G Motie breaks through! On a good line and length from G Motie once again. Holder gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Green down the ground.

11.1 . Good line and length. Holder gets forward and drives on the off side.

10.6 W OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shanaka moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. Umpire Bassarath gives Shanaka out LBW, but Shanaka signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Shanaka is given out.

10.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Holder gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Holder advances and drives down the ground for six runs.

10.3 . Length ball, outside off. Holder pushes forward and flicks a leg glance

10.2 1 Back of a length from Green, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

10.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Shanaka goes back and defends

9.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.5 . Back of a length from Pollard, on a good line once again. Shanaka steps away but decides to allow that one to travel through to de Kock without offering a shot

9.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shanaka rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

9.3 1 Good length from Pollard, pitching outside off again. Holder gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shanaka goes back and cuts for a run back behind point.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Pollard, pitching on leg. Holder goes back and edges onto the pads while attempting a leg glance for 1 run.

8.6 3 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Holder. He gets forward and edges behind point for three runs.

8.5 1 Full, on a good line once again. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

8.4 . On a good line and length. Shanaka rocks back and defends

8.3 . Good line and length. Shanaka gets on the front foot and defends

8.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Holder gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

8.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Holder goes back and cuts for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Rutherford saves a boundary.

7.6 . Back of a length, on a good line again. Shanaka gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

7.5 . Good line and length from Pollard once again. Shanaka gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

7.4 1 On a good line and length. Holder pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

7.3 . Back of a length from Pollard, pitching on a good line. Holder rocks back and plays a late cut

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Holder rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend for 1 run.

6.6 1 Green pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Holder gets forward and flicks behind square for one run.

6.5 1 Green now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Shanaka gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.

6.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Athanaze pushes forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Rutherford

6.3 . Length ball, outside off. Athanaze moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

6.2 6 SIX! Green pitches one up, outside off stump. Athanaze pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

6.1 . Good line and length. Athanaze gets on the back foot and defends

5.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Holder moves onto the front foot and drives

5.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Holder steps back and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field.

5.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Athanaze pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

5.2 1 DROPPED! Full, on line once more. Holder pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by G Motie.

5.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Athanaze gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a run.

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Holder moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Holder rocks back and flicks a leg glance back behind square.

4.4 . Good line and length again. Holder gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Ghazanfar. Holder moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Holder pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from G Motie, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Athanaze gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

3.5 . Good line and length. Athanaze gets on the front foot and punches a sloppy drive

3.4 1 Good length from G Motie, outside off. Holder moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

3.3 . On a good line and length from G Motie. Holder pushes forward and punches a drive

3.2 . Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump. Holder gets forward and drives

3.1 1 Good line and length again. Athanaze moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Holder gets forward and drives down the ground.

2.5 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Holder pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a leg glance

2.4 W OUT! Green gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Green once more. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and inside edges, de Kock whips the bails off, and Fletcher is out

2.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Fletcher advances and lifts a drive for four runs.

2.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Fletcher backs away and drives shakily

2.1 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Fletcher goes back and guides a late cut

1.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athanaze pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs over the off side. The ball is misfielded by Ghazanfar.

1.5 . On a good line and length from Sams. Athanaze gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athanaze moves onto the back foot and defends

1.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Athanaze moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mayers gets on the back foot and edges. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal for a catch, but umpire CO Wright is unmoved. BARBADOS ROYALS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Mayers must depart.

1.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mayers gets on the back foot and plays a late cut

0.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Fletcher rocks back and slices a cut

0.5 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Fletcher gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . On a good line and length from Green. Fletcher pushes forward and defends

0.3 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Fletcher gets on the back foot and defends

0.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Green, on leg stump and angling across. Charles backs away but misses while attempting a cut, the ball gets through, and Charles is bowled