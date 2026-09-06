10.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Chase gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a run.

10.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbell rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.

10.4 . Pitched up, on line once more. Campbell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

10.3 4 FOUR! Green pitches one up, on line. Campbell pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

10.2 1lb Full ball, pitching outside off. Chase moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye.

10.1 1 On a good line and length. Campbell goes back and square cuts for a single run behind point.

9.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Chase. He pushes forward and punches a poor drive

9.5 1 Pollard drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Campbell gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

9.4 1 Pollard drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Chase moves onto the back foot and plays a poor cut through point for 1 run.

9.3 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Chase moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a square cut

9.2 . Good length, outside off. Chase gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Pollard. Campbell pushes forward and edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

8.6 2 Good length from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, pitching outside off stump. Chase gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 2 runs.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Campbell rocks back and slices a cut for one run back through point.

8.4 . Short of a length, on line once more. Campbell goes back and plays a cut through point.

8.3 1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, on a good line. Chase pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

8.2 . Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, outside off. Chase rocks back and edges on the off side.

8.1 . Full, on a good line. Chase pushes forward and drives shakily

7.6 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across Chase. He pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

7.5 1 Yorker, on line. Campbell gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the on side.

7.4 . Good line and length from Pollard. Campbell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 . Pollard drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Campbell goes back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull back behind point. The umpire gives Campbell out, however Campbell signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

7.2 . Good line and length from Pollard. Campbell goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

7.1 . Pollard drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Campbell rocks back and slices a wild late cut

6.6 W OUT! Mujeeb Ur Rahman finds a way through! Yorker, on line. Pooran pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Pooran has to depart

6.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

6.4 . Good line and length from Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Campbell moves onto the back foot and cuts

6.3 . Good line and length. Campbell moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut through point.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Pooran goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

6.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbell goes back and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

5.6 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Pooran moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

5.5 1 Good length from Pollard, outside off once more. Campbell gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

5.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Campbell gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

5.4 1lb Good length from Pollard, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pooran. He rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

5.3 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran goes back and pulls poorly for two runs behind square. The ball is misfielded.

5.2 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Pooran gets on the back foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

4.6 . Back of a length from Sams, on line once again. Campbell moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

4.5 1 Good line and length once more. Pooran rocks back and finesses a glance behind square on the on side for a single run.

4.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded costing BARBADOS ROYALS a run.

4.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbell pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a paddle for 1 run.

4.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Pooran. He moves onto the back foot and glances back behind square for a run.

4.1 1 Good length from Sams, outside off. Campbell gets on the front foot and plays a square cut behind point for a single run.

3.6 . Good line and length from G Motie. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

3.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for four runs.

3.3 1 On a good line and length. Campbell gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

3.2 2 On a good line and length from G Motie. Campbell gets forward and paddles for 2 runs behind square.

3.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

2.6 1 On a good line and length from Green once again. Pooran gets on the back foot and guides a glance for one run on the on side.

2.5 . Short of a length, on line once more. Pooran moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 6 And again! Green pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

2.3 2 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Pooran gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.

2.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Pooran goes back and plays a cut

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pooran rocks back and cuts for four runs.

1.6 W OUT! G Motie breaks through! On a good line and length. Seifert gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Mujeeb Ur Rahman through point.

1.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Seifert gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

1.4 . Good length from G Motie, outside off again. Seifert goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

1.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Seifert rocks back and plays a wild pull down the ground.

1.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Seifert backs away and plays a cut

1.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Seifert creates space and lofts a drive for four runs on the off side.

0.6 . On a good line and length again. Pooran rocks back and defends

0.5 . Good line and length from Green again. Pooran pushes forward and defends

0.4 . Back of a length, on a good line once again. Pooran rocks back and inside edges back behind square.

0.3 . Good line and length from Green. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Seifert goes back and drives for 1 run.