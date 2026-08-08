Match details Barbados Tridents vs St. Lucia Kings T20 Caribbean Premier League 06.09.2026

T20

Bridgetown

BTR
BTR
STL
STL

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 06, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Barbados Tridents Squad

PlayersAlleyne Kadeem, Carter Zachary, Clarke Rivaldo, De Kock Quinton, Descartes Sadrack, Green Chris, James Kofi, King Brandon, Layne Johann, Linde George, Motara Zishan, Motie Gudakesh, Pollard Jakeem, Rutherford Sherfane, Sams Daniel, Simmonds Ramon Romario, Ur Rahman Mujeeb
Benchno information yet

St. Lucia Kings Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Andrew Jewel, Asalanka Charith, Auguste Ackeem, Bishop Joshua, Chase Roston, Clarke Mc Kenny, Forde Matthew, Gaston Keon, Goodridge Amari Alexandre, Jeremiah Johann, Joachim Damion, Nedd Darron, Pooran Kamil, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Seifert Tim, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKensington Oval
CityBridgetown
Capacity11000
EndsMalcolm Marshall End
Hosts to

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