Match details Barbados Tridents vs St. Lucia Kings T20 Caribbean Premier League 06.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, September 06, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Barbados Tridents Squad
|Players
|Alleyne Kadeem, Carter Zachary, Clarke Rivaldo, De Kock Quinton, Descartes Sadrack, Green Chris, James Kofi, King Brandon, Layne Johann, Linde George, Motara Zishan, Motie Gudakesh, Pollard Jakeem, Rutherford Sherfane, Sams Daniel, Simmonds Ramon Romario, Ur Rahman Mujeeb
|Bench
|no information yet
St. Lucia Kings Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Kensington Oval
|City
|Bridgetown
|Capacity
|11000
|Ends
|Malcolm Marshall End
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet