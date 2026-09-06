Highlights Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Caribbean Premier League 06.09.2026

Live
T20Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
BTR
BTR
TKR
TKR

(0 ov.) 43/1

7.2
6

MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Pollard, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a hook back behind square for six runs.

7.1
1

Back of a length from Pollard, outside off stump. Munro rocks back and tucks a glance for a single run.

6.6
.

Full ball, outside off. Pooran gets forward and drives through the off side.

6.5
1

Full, on line. Munro gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

6.4
.

Full, pitching on a good line. Munro gets on the back foot and defends

6.3
6

SIX! Green pitches one up, pitching outside off. Munro pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

6.2
.

Full, pitching outside off stump. Munro goes back and defends

6.1
1

Green pitches one up, on a good line again. Pooran pushes forward and glances for a run.

5.6
.

Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Munro ducks out of the way

5.5
1

Good length, outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run.

5.4
.

On a good length, outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot and cuts

5.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot and drives

5.2
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives

5.1
1

Back of a length from Sams, outside off stump once again. Munro rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

5.1
1w

Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Munro shuffles down the pitch and flicks

4.6
.

Full, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and defends

4.5
.

Good length, outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and slices a late cut

4.4
.

Full ball, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.3
.

Full, on line. Pooran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

4.2
1

Good line and length. Munro moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

4.1
.

Green pitches one up, outside off stump. Munro advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal, however Munro is given not out.

3.6
1

Back of a length, on a good line. Munro goes back and tucks a glance for one run.

3.5
4

FOUR! Good length from Pollard, pitching outside off stump. Munro advances and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

3.4
1lb

Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for a leg bye. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

3.3
4

Back of a length, outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

3.2
W

OUT! Pollard breaks through! Back of a length from Pollard, on line once more. Narine gets on the back foot and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Clarke

3.1
.

Good length, on leg stump again. Narine rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

2.6
1

Good line and length from Green. Narine moves down the pitch and eases a wild drive for 1 run on the leg side.

2.5
.

Good line and length from Green. Narine shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly down the ground.

2.4
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Narine rocks back and drives down the ground.

2.3
.

Green pitches one up, outside off. Narine advances down the pitch and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

2.2
.

On a good line and length once again. Narine moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

2.1
1

Good length, pitching on leg. Munro rocks back and drives for a run on the leg side.

1.6
1

Good length from Sams, pitching on leg and angled across Munro. He gets forward and inside edges for 1 run.

1.5
4

FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Narine. He pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.

1.4
.

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Narine pushes forward and drives

1.3
.

On a good length, outside off stump. Munro gets forward and outside edges

1.2
1

Full, pitching outside leg stump. Narine moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for one run.

1.1
.

Yorker, outside leg and angling across Narine. He goes back and outside edges

0.6
.

Green pitches one up, outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and drives

0.5
4

FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Munro gets on the back foot and skies a late cut for four runs back behind point.

0.4
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and inside edges

0.3
2

Green pitches one up, pitching outside off. Munro gets on the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for 2 runs.

0.2
.

Full, pitching on a good line. Munro gets on the back foot and drives

0.1
.

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Munro gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke