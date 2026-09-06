Highlights Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Caribbean Premier League 06.09.2026
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Pollard, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a hook back behind square for six runs.
Back of a length from Pollard, outside off stump. Munro rocks back and tucks a glance for a single run.
Full ball, outside off. Pooran gets forward and drives through the off side.
Full, on line. Munro gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.
Full, pitching on a good line. Munro gets on the back foot and defends
SIX! Green pitches one up, pitching outside off. Munro pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Munro goes back and defends
Green pitches one up, on a good line again. Pooran pushes forward and glances for a run.
Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Munro ducks out of the way
Good length, outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot and cuts
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot and drives
On a good length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives
Back of a length from Sams, outside off stump once again. Munro rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.
Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Munro shuffles down the pitch and flicks
Full, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and defends
Good length, outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and slices a late cut
Full ball, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full, on line. Pooran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Good line and length. Munro moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.
Green pitches one up, outside off stump. Munro advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal, however Munro is given not out.
Back of a length, on a good line. Munro goes back and tucks a glance for one run.
FOUR! Good length from Pollard, pitching outside off stump. Munro advances and outside edges back behind point for four runs.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for a leg bye. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
Back of a length, outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.
OUT! Pollard breaks through! Back of a length from Pollard, on line once more. Narine gets on the back foot and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Clarke
Good length, on leg stump again. Narine rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal, but the umpire says not out.
Good line and length from Green. Narine moves down the pitch and eases a wild drive for 1 run on the leg side.
Good line and length from Green. Narine shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Narine rocks back and drives down the ground.
Green pitches one up, outside off. Narine advances down the pitch and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive
On a good line and length once again. Narine moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.
Good length, pitching on leg. Munro rocks back and drives for a run on the leg side.
Good length from Sams, pitching on leg and angled across Munro. He gets forward and inside edges for 1 run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Narine. He pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Narine pushes forward and drives
On a good length, outside off stump. Munro gets forward and outside edges
Full, pitching outside leg stump. Narine moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for one run.
Yorker, outside leg and angling across Narine. He goes back and outside edges
Green pitches one up, outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Munro gets on the back foot and skies a late cut for four runs back behind point.
Good length, pitching outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and inside edges
Green pitches one up, pitching outside off. Munro gets on the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for 2 runs.
Full, pitching on a good line. Munro gets on the back foot and drives
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Munro gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke