7.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Pollard, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a hook back behind square for six runs.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Pollard, outside off stump. Munro rocks back and tucks a glance for a single run.

6.6 . Full ball, outside off. Pooran gets forward and drives through the off side.

6.5 1 Full, on line. Munro gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

6.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Munro gets on the back foot and defends

6.3 6 SIX! Green pitches one up, pitching outside off. Munro pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

6.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Munro goes back and defends

6.1 1 Green pitches one up, on a good line again. Pooran pushes forward and glances for a run.

5.6 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Munro ducks out of the way

5.5 1 Good length, outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run.

5.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot and cuts

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot and drives

5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives

5.1 1 Back of a length from Sams, outside off stump once again. Munro rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

5.1 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Munro shuffles down the pitch and flicks

4.6 . Full, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and defends

4.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and slices a late cut

4.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Full, on line. Pooran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

4.2 1 Good line and length. Munro moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

4.1 . Green pitches one up, outside off stump. Munro advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal, however Munro is given not out.

3.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Munro goes back and tucks a glance for one run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Pollard, pitching outside off stump. Munro advances and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

3.4 1lb Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for a leg bye. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

3.3 4 Back of a length, outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

3.2 W OUT! Pollard breaks through! Back of a length from Pollard, on line once more. Narine gets on the back foot and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Clarke

3.1 . Good length, on leg stump again. Narine rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. BARBADOS ROYALS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

2.6 1 Good line and length from Green. Narine moves down the pitch and eases a wild drive for 1 run on the leg side.

2.5 . Good line and length from Green. Narine shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly down the ground.

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Narine rocks back and drives down the ground.

2.3 . Green pitches one up, outside off. Narine advances down the pitch and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

2.2 . On a good line and length once again. Narine moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

2.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Munro rocks back and drives for a run on the leg side.

1.6 1 Good length from Sams, pitching on leg and angled across Munro. He gets forward and inside edges for 1 run.

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Narine. He pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.

1.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Narine pushes forward and drives

1.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Munro gets forward and outside edges

1.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Narine moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for one run.

1.1 . Yorker, outside leg and angling across Narine. He goes back and outside edges

0.6 . Green pitches one up, outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and drives

0.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Munro gets on the back foot and skies a late cut for four runs back behind point.

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Munro moves onto the front foot and inside edges

0.3 2 Green pitches one up, pitching outside off. Munro gets on the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for 2 runs.

0.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Munro gets on the back foot and drives