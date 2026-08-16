Highlights St. Lucia Kings vs Barbados Tridents T20 Caribbean Premier League 16.08.2026
4.3
2
DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across de Kock. He rocks back and outside edges for a pair of runs back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Forde. A really tough chance for Forde there.
3.4
4
DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across de Kock. He rocks back and outside edges for a pair of runs back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Forde. A really tough chance for Forde there.