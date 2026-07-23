Match details St. Lucia Kings vs Barbados Tridents T20 Caribbean Premier League 16.08.2026

T20

Gros Islet

STL
STL
BTR
BTR

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 16, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

St. Lucia Kings Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Auguste Ackeem, Campbell Khari, Charles Johnson, Chase Roston, Clarke Mc Kenny, David Tim, Descartes Sadrack, Du Plessis Faf, Forde Matthew, Gaston Keon, Glenn Javelle, Govia Mikhil, Jeremiah Johann, Jones Aaron, Joseph Alzarri, McKenzie Micah, Mills Tymal, Pierre Khary, Potgieter Delano, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Seifert Tim, Shamsi Tabraiz, Thomas Oshane, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Barbados Tridents Squad

PlayersAlleyne Kadeem, Bosch Eathan, Clarke Rivaldo, De Kock Quinton, Green Chris, James Kofi, King Brandon, Layne Johann, Motara Zishan, Omarzai Azmatullah, Parris Shaqkere, Powell Rovman, Rutherford Sherfane, Sams Daniel, Simmonds Ramon Romario, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Van der Dussen Rassie, Warrican Jomel, Young Nyeem
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumDarren Sammy Cricket Ground
CityGros Islet
Capacity15000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toMedia Centre End

Match has not started yet