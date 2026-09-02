9.6 1 Greaves pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

9.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Ali pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run behind point.

9.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Nawaz gets forward and lifts a sweep for four runs.

9.2 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Ali gets forward and outside edges on the off side for one run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hosein.

9.1 W OUT! LBW. Greaves pitches one up, on a good line. Jangoo moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. The umpire gives Jangoo out LBW, but Jangoo signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jangoo must depart.

8.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz goes back and drives

8.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz rocks back but misses while trying to play a sweep

8.4 . Good length from Hosein, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Nawaz goes back and punches a drive

8.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and drives

8.2 1 Good length from Hosein, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Jangoo rocks back and pulls for a single run.

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and drives for a single run down the ground.

7.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Jangoo moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

7.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Nawaz gets on the back foot and glances for a run behind point on the off side.

7.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and lofts a ramp behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

7.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

7.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Jangoo moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Jangoo pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

6.5 1 Good length, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

6.4 W OUT! Hosein breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length again. Lewis pushes forward and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Hales down the ground.

6.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Hosein. Lewis moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

6.2 2 On a good length, outside off. Lewis goes back and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

6.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Jangoo rocks back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a run.

5.6 . Full, outside off stump. Lewis gets forward but misses while attempting a sweep. The glovework by Da Silva is good. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Lewis made it in safely.

5.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Jangoo goes back and guides a cut

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Jangoo gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

5.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jangoo moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

5.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Jangoo rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Lewis pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

4.5 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off. Lewis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

4.4 . On a good line and length. Lewis goes back and defends

4.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Lewis rocks back and drives through the off side field.

4.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Lewis rocks back and drives on the off side.

4.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Jangoo pushes forward and drives for a single run.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lewis moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

3.5 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Jangoo moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

3.4 . Good line and length. Jangoo gets on the back foot and pulls

3.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Jangoo gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Tariq, outside off. Cornwall gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Lewis gets forward and defends

2.4 4 DROPPED! Full, on line. Lewis moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hinds. A really difficult chance for Hinds there.

2.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Lewis goes back and drives

2.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Lewis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

2.1 . Narine pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lewis gets forward and defends

1.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Lewis gets forward and drives for a single run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Kumara pitches one up, outside leg. Lewis gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance for four runs behind square.

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Lewis rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.

1.3 . Full, on line. Lewis pushes forward and drives poorly on the leg side.

1.2 . Pitched up, on line. Lewis moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 4 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Lewis gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in four leg byes behind square.

0.6 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

0.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Cornwall gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

0.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside leg. Cornwall gets forward and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

0.3 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Cornwall goes back and drives for 4 runs.

0.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Cornwall rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for four runs.