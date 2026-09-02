Highlights Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons T20 Caribbean Premier League 02.09.2026

Live
T20Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Port of Spain
TKR
TKR
ANT
ANT

(0 ov.) 70/3

9.6
1

Greaves pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

9.5
1

Full, pitching outside off. Ali pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run behind point.

9.4
1

Length ball, pitching outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

9.3
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Nawaz gets forward and lifts a sweep for four runs.

9.2
1

DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Ali gets forward and outside edges on the off side for one run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hosein.

9.1
W

OUT! LBW. Greaves pitches one up, on a good line. Jangoo moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. The umpire gives Jangoo out LBW, but Jangoo signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jangoo must depart.

8.6
.

Good length, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz goes back and drives

8.5
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz rocks back but misses while trying to play a sweep

8.4
.

Good length from Hosein, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Nawaz goes back and punches a drive

8.3
.

On a good length, pitching outside off again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and drives

8.2
1

Good length from Hosein, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Jangoo rocks back and pulls for a single run.

8.1
1

On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and drives for a single run down the ground.

7.6
.

Pitched up, outside off. Jangoo moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

7.5
1

Length ball, outside off stump once more. Nawaz gets on the back foot and glances for a run behind point on the off side.

7.4
4

FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and lofts a ramp behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

7.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

7.2
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Jangoo moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.6
1

On a good length, pitching outside leg. Jangoo pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

6.5
1

Good length, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

6.4
W

OUT! Hosein breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length again. Lewis pushes forward and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Hales down the ground.

6.3
6

SIX! On a good line and length from Hosein. Lewis moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

6.2
2

On a good length, outside off. Lewis goes back and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

6.1
1

Good length, outside leg and angled across. Jangoo rocks back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a run.

5.6
.

Full, outside off stump. Lewis gets forward but misses while attempting a sweep. The glovework by Da Silva is good. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Lewis made it in safely.

5.4
.

Good length, outside off stump. Jangoo goes back and guides a cut

5.3
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Jangoo gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

5.2
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jangoo moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

5.1
.

Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Jangoo rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.6
.

Full ball, pitching outside off. Lewis pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

4.5
.

Good length from Narine, pitching outside off. Lewis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

4.4
.

On a good line and length. Lewis goes back and defends

4.3
.

Full, pitching outside off stump. Lewis rocks back and drives through the off side field.

4.2
.

Good length, outside off stump. Lewis rocks back and drives on the off side.

4.1
1

Full ball, outside off stump. Jangoo pushes forward and drives for a single run.

3.6
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lewis moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

3.5
1lb

On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Jangoo moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

3.4
.

Good line and length. Jangoo gets on the back foot and pulls

3.3
.

Good length, outside off stump. Jangoo gets on the front foot and defends

3.2
W

OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.1
4

FOUR! Good length from Tariq, outside off. Cornwall gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.5
.

Full ball, pitching outside off. Lewis gets forward and defends

2.4
4

DROPPED! Full, on line. Lewis moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hinds. A really difficult chance for Hinds there.

2.3
.

Pitched up, outside off. Lewis goes back and drives

2.2
.

Pitched up, outside off. Lewis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

2.1
.

Narine pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lewis gets forward and defends

1.6
1

On a good length, outside off once more. Lewis gets forward and drives for a single run.

1.5
4

FOUR! Kumara pitches one up, outside leg. Lewis gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance for four runs behind square.

1.4
6

MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Lewis rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.

1.3
.

Full, on line. Lewis pushes forward and drives poorly on the leg side.

1.2
.

Pitched up, on line. Lewis moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1
4

Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Lewis gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in four leg byes behind square.

0.6
.

Pitched up, outside off once more. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

0.5
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Cornwall gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

0.4
4

FOUR MORE! Full, outside leg. Cornwall gets forward and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

0.3
4

And another! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Cornwall goes back and drives for 4 runs.

0.2
4

FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Cornwall rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for four runs.

0.1
1

Length ball, pitching outside leg. Lewis moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.