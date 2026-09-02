Highlights Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons T20 Caribbean Premier League 02.09.2026
Greaves pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.
Full, pitching outside off. Ali pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Nawaz gets forward and lifts a sweep for four runs.
DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Ali gets forward and outside edges on the off side for one run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hosein.
OUT! LBW. Greaves pitches one up, on a good line. Jangoo moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. The umpire gives Jangoo out LBW, but Jangoo signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jangoo must depart.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz goes back and drives
On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz rocks back but misses while trying to play a sweep
Good length from Hosein, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Nawaz goes back and punches a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and drives
Good length from Hosein, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Jangoo rocks back and pulls for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and drives for a single run down the ground.
Pitched up, outside off. Jangoo moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Nawaz gets on the back foot and glances for a run behind point on the off side.
FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and lofts a ramp behind point on the off side for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz gets forward but misses while attempting a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Jangoo moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside leg. Jangoo pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run behind square.
Good length, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.
OUT! Hosein breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length again. Lewis pushes forward and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Hales down the ground.
SIX! On a good line and length from Hosein. Lewis moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.
On a good length, outside off. Lewis goes back and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.
Good length, outside leg and angled across. Jangoo rocks back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a run.
Full, outside off stump. Lewis gets forward but misses while attempting a sweep. The glovework by Da Silva is good. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Lewis made it in safely.
Good length, outside off stump. Jangoo goes back and guides a cut
Good length, pitching outside off. Jangoo gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jangoo moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Jangoo rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching outside off. Lewis pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive
Good length from Narine, pitching outside off. Lewis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.
On a good line and length. Lewis goes back and defends
Full, pitching outside off stump. Lewis rocks back and drives through the off side field.
Good length, outside off stump. Lewis rocks back and drives on the off side.
Full ball, outside off stump. Jangoo pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lewis moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Jangoo moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.
Good line and length. Jangoo gets on the back foot and pulls
Good length, outside off stump. Jangoo gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps
FOUR! Good length from Tariq, outside off. Cornwall gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Lewis gets forward and defends
DROPPED! Full, on line. Lewis moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hinds. A really difficult chance for Hinds there.
Pitched up, outside off. Lewis goes back and drives
Pitched up, outside off. Lewis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive
Narine pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lewis gets forward and defends
On a good length, outside off once more. Lewis gets forward and drives for a single run.
FOUR! Kumara pitches one up, outside leg. Lewis gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance for four runs behind square.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Lewis rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.
Full, on line. Lewis pushes forward and drives poorly on the leg side.
Pitched up, on line. Lewis moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Lewis gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in four leg byes behind square.
Pitched up, outside off once more. Cornwall moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Cornwall gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
FOUR MORE! Full, outside leg. Cornwall gets forward and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.
And another! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Cornwall goes back and drives for 4 runs.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Cornwall rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg. Lewis moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.