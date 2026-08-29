Highlights Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents T20 Caribbean Premier League 29.08.2026
Back of a length from Tariq, pitching on a good line. Rutherford goes back and flicks a leg glance back behind square.
Short of a length, on a good line. Green gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.
Short of a length, outside off again. Green moves onto the back foot and drives poorly
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.
Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Green gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for two runs back behind point.
On a good line and length from Tariq. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Green gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.
Narine comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Green rocks back and drives through the off side field.
Narine pitches one up, on line once more. Green gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.
Narine now coming over the wicket to Green. On a good line and length from Narine. Green gets on the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.
Good line and length again. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Rutherford. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance
Back of a length from Tariq, on line. Rutherford gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run.
On a good line and length from Tariq. Rutherford pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Tariq. Rutherford moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and leg glances averagely for one run.
OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Carter moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Hales down the ground.
Good line and length. Carter gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep
Full ball, outside off. Rutherford gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a pair of runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Rutherford goes back and lifts a pull for 4 runs behind square.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford pushes forward and eases a drive
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
Full toss, outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and drives averagely for one run on the off side.
Full toss, outside off stump. Rutherford gets forward and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.
Wide. Full toss, too wide outside off.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off. Rutherford gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford goes back and plays a paddle back behind square for 2 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Rutherford pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
Good length from Pollard, outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.
Pollard comes around the wicket. Good length from Pollard, outside off. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.
OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Anderson gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Hosein
SIX! Goolie now coming around the wicket. Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Carter moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length, outside off again. Anderson rocks back and guides a cut for one run.
Full, outside off stump again. Anderson gets on the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep
Goolie now coming over the wicket to Anderson. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Anderson moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep
Goolie now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Anderson gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run.
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Anderson creates room and leg glances for 1 run.
Pollard comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Anderson rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
DROPPED! Back of a length, on line. Carter gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Tromp.
Pollard now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend
Good line and length. Anderson creates room and eases a sloppy drive for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Anderson gets on the front foot and drives averagely
Goolie now coming over the wicket to Anderson. Short of a length, on line. Anderson gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.
Back of a length from Goolie, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
SIX! Goolie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Carter gets forward and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.
Goolie comes around the wicket to Carter. Good length, outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot and defends
Goolie comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Anderson rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.
OUT! Goolie gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot and lifts a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Tariq behind square.
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Carter gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance
On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter goes back and plays a bad pull
On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
On a good length, outside off stump. De Kock rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a cut for one run.
Good line and length. De Kock moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a reverse sweep
On a good line and length. De Kock moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Short of a length, outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot and cuts
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Carter steps back and plays a defensive stroke
Goolie pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. De Kock gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Goolie, pitching outside off. De Kock goes back and slices a late cut behind point for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the back foot and plays a cut
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Carter rocks back and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.
Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot and outside edges
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. De Kock gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but de Kock is given not out.
Back of a length from Tariq, outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the back foot and cuts
On a good length, outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. De Kock rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull
Back of a length, on line. De Kock goes back and leg glances for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot and defends
Narine comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off. De Kock rocks back and outside edges
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on a good line. Brathwaite goes back and pulls poorly, and is impressively caught by Tromp back behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump. Brathwaite pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Back of a length, on a good line once again. Carter gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull
SIX! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Carter pushes forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Brathwaite gets on the back foot and leg glances averagely for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Brathwaite pushes forward and defends
SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Brathwaite moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Carter. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.
FOUR! Goolie comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Brathwaite gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.
Pitched up, outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Goolie comes around the wicket. Good length from Goolie, outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Brathwaite gets on the back foot and drives for one run.
Good length, outside off stump. Brathwaite gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
Full, pitching outside leg and angled across. Brathwaite gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep
Pitching on a good line and length. Carter moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep
Short of a length, on a good line. Carter rocks back and plays a pull for 2 runs.
On a good line and length from Hosein once again. Brathwaite moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Carter gets on the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.
Short of a length, on line. Carter rocks back and drives sloppily
Back of a length, outside off. Carter rocks back and slices a sloppy cut
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Brathwaite gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.
Pitching on a good line and length. Brathwaite gets on the front foot and defends poorly
Back of a length from Narine, outside off but angling across Brathwaite. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance
Length ball, outside off stump again. Brathwaite pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Narine comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Brathwaite moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Carter goes back and leg glances for one run.