15.6 . Back of a length from Tariq, pitching on a good line. Rutherford goes back and flicks a leg glance back behind square.

15.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Green gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

15.4 . Short of a length, outside off again. Green moves onto the back foot and drives poorly

15.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

15.2 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Green gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for two runs back behind point.

15.1 . On a good line and length from Tariq. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Green gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

14.5 . Narine comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Green rocks back and drives through the off side field.

14.4 2 Narine pitches one up, on line once more. Green gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.

14.3 2 Narine now coming over the wicket to Green. On a good line and length from Narine. Green gets on the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.

14.2 1 Good line and length again. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for 1 run.

14.1 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Rutherford. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance

13.6 1 Back of a length from Tariq, on line. Rutherford gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run.

13.5 . On a good line and length from Tariq. Rutherford pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Good line and length from Tariq. Rutherford moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

13.3 1 Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and leg glances averagely for one run.

13.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Carter moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Hales down the ground.

13.1 . Good line and length. Carter gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

12.6 2 Full ball, outside off. Rutherford gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

12.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Rutherford goes back and lifts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

12.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford pushes forward and eases a drive

12.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

12.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and drives averagely for one run on the off side.

12.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Rutherford gets forward and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.

12.2 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside off.

12.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rutherford gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford goes back and plays a paddle back behind square for 2 runs.

11.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Rutherford pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

11.3 . Good length from Pollard, outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

11.2 . Pollard comes around the wicket. Good length from Pollard, outside off. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

11.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Anderson gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Hosein

10.6 6 SIX! Goolie now coming around the wicket. Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Carter moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

10.5 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Anderson rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

10.4 . Full, outside off stump again. Anderson gets on the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep

10.3 . Goolie now coming over the wicket to Anderson. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Anderson moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

10.2 1 Goolie now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

10.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Anderson gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run.

9.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Anderson creates room and leg glances for 1 run.

9.5 . Pollard comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Anderson rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, on line. Carter gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Tromp.

9.3 . Pollard now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

9.2 1 Good line and length. Anderson creates room and eases a sloppy drive for a single run.

9.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Anderson gets on the front foot and drives averagely

8.6 1 Goolie now coming over the wicket to Anderson. Short of a length, on line. Anderson gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

8.5 1 Back of a length from Goolie, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

8.4 6 SIX! Goolie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Carter gets forward and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

8.3 . Goolie comes around the wicket to Carter. Good length, outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot and defends

8.2 1 Goolie comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Anderson rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.

8.1 W OUT! Goolie gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot and lifts a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Tariq behind square.

7.6 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Carter gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter goes back and plays a bad pull

7.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

7.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. De Kock rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a cut for one run.

7.2 . Good line and length. De Kock moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a reverse sweep

7.1 . On a good line and length. De Kock moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

6.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot and cuts

6.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Carter steps back and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 1 Goolie pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. De Kock gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Goolie, pitching outside off. De Kock goes back and slices a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Carter rocks back and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

5.6 . Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot and outside edges

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. De Kock gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but de Kock is given not out.

5.2 . Back of a length from Tariq, outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the back foot and cuts

5.1 . On a good length, outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

5.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. De Kock rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

4.6 1 Back of a length, on line. De Kock goes back and leg glances for one run.

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot and defends

4.3 . Narine comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off. De Kock rocks back and outside edges

4.2 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on a good line. Brathwaite goes back and pulls poorly, and is impressively caught by Tromp back behind square.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Brathwaite pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

3.6 . Back of a length, on a good line once again. Carter gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull

3.5 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Carter pushes forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Brathwaite gets on the back foot and leg glances averagely for one run.

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Brathwaite pushes forward and defends

3.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Brathwaite moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

3.1 1lb Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Carter. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

2.6 4 FOUR! Goolie comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Brathwaite gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

2.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

2.4 . Goolie comes around the wicket. Good length from Goolie, outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Brathwaite gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

2.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Brathwaite gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

2.1 . Full, pitching outside leg and angled across. Brathwaite gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Carter moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

1.5 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Carter rocks back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

1.4 1 On a good line and length from Hosein once again. Brathwaite moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run.

1.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Carter gets on the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

1.2 . Short of a length, on line. Carter rocks back and drives sloppily

1.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Carter rocks back and slices a sloppy cut

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Brathwaite gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

0.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Brathwaite gets on the front foot and defends poorly

0.4 . Back of a length from Narine, outside off but angling across Brathwaite. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance

0.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Brathwaite pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.2 . Narine comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Brathwaite moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance