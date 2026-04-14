19.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Powell gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.5 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Powell gets forward and plays a flick for 6 runs back behind square.

19.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump once again. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

19.3 W OUT! Kamboj breaks through! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Ramandeep Singh gets forward and plays a poor reverse sweep, and is caught by SN Khan

19.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Ramandeep Singh gets forward and punches a drive

19.2 1w Wide. Kamboj pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Ramandeep Singh pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

19.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Ramandeep Singh gets forward and drives back behind point for 4 runs.

18.6 2 Back of a length from Overton, outside off. Powell gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for a pair of runs.

18.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Powell gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

18.5 . Good length from Overton, outside off stump. Powell moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

18.4 . Short, outside off stump once more. Powell gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

18.3 1 Overton now coming over the wicket. Yorker, outside off stump. Ramandeep Singh gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Overton now coming around the wicket to Ramandeep Singh. Very short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ramandeep Singh. He moves onto the back foot and lofts a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

18.1 2 Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a couple of runs.

17.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Ramandeep Singh gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run behind point.

17.5 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across. Powell pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

17.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through point on the off side.

17.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Powell pushes forward and plays a drive back through point for a single run.

17.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive for one run.

17.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Powell pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive. Some bad fielding by Kamboj allows KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS to complete a single overthrow.

17.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Powell gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

16.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Powell pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

16.4 . Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Powell gets forward and defends

16.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Powell pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Ahmed, Khaleel, outside off. Ramandeep Singh rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

16.1 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Powell. He goes back and flicks for 1 run.

15.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Powell gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for one run on the leg side.

15.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ramandeep Singh rocks back and plays a late cut for one run behind point.

15.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Ramandeep Singh gets on the back foot and plays a cut

15.4 1w Wide. Very short, pitching far outside off.

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Ramandeep Singh gets forward and skies a pull for 6 runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off. Ramandeep Singh rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.

15.1 . Overton drops one in short, pitching on a good line once more. Ramandeep Singh rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

14.6 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Powell gets forward and glances back behind square for a pair of runs.

14.5 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Ramandeep Singh backs away, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

14.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Powell gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, outside off stump. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

14.2 1 Good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Powell goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

14.1 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Ramandeep Singh gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

13.6 . On a good line and length. Powell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Powell gets forward and skies a drive over the off side field for six runs.

13.4 1 Dropped in short by Overton, outside off. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

13.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Powell rocks back and finesses a glance on the on side for one run.

13.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Ramandeep Singh goes back and glances for one run back behind square.

12.6 1 Noor Ahmad comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ramandeep Singh goes back and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

12.5 W OUT! Noor Ahmad gets the wicket! Noor Ahmad pitches one up, outside off. Rinku Singh creates space and plays a mediocre sweep, and is caught by Dube

12.4 . Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the back foot and drives

12.3 . Back of a length, on line. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and pulls shakily back behind square.

12.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Rinku Singh rocks back and plays a cut

12.1 . Good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Rinku Singh goes back and finesses a leg glance back behind square.

11.6 1 On a good line and length from Hosein. Rinku Singh steps back and cuts for one run back through point.

11.5 1 On a good line and length again. Powell goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

11.4 . Good line and length. Powell pushes forward and defends

11.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for a run.

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Powell gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

11.1 1 On a good line and length. Rinku Singh rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

10.6 W OUT! Bowled. Around the wicket to Green, length ball, pitching outside off. He rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Rahane gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Gaikwad on the off side.

10.4 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

10.3 1 Noor Ahmad pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Rahane moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off stump again. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

10.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rahane rocks back and drives for a run on the off side.

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Hosein. Rahane gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

9.5 1 Good line and length from Hosein again. Rinku Singh rocks back and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

9.4 . Short of a length, on line once again. Rinku Singh moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square.

9.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length again. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Brevis

9.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Rahane rocks back and pulls sloppily for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by SN Khan.

9.1 1 On a good line and length. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.6 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Raghuvanshi. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and late cuts behind point for four runs.

8.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Rahane pushes forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.

8.3 6 SIX! Gurjapneet Singh drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Rahane gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

8.2 . Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, outside off once more. Rahane gets on the back foot and cuts late

8.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rahane rocks back and scoops back behind square for 6 runs.

8.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Rahane moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Hosein once again. Rahane rocks back and tucks a glance for a single run on the on side.

7.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

7.4 2 Back of a length from Hosein, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

7.3 6 DROPPED! Back of a length, on line once more. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Brevis. A really difficult chance for Brevis there.

7.2 1 Good line and length. Rahane gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

7.1 1 Good length from Hosein, outside off. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

6.6 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Rahane gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Raghuvanshi gets forward and lifts a reverse sweep back behind point for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rahane moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

6.2 1 On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Raghuvanshi goes back and drives for a single run through the off side.

6.1 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Rahane goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and drives

5.5 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and cuts

5.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Raghuvanshi goes back and cuts for four runs.

5.3 . Good length from Hosein, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS appeal, but umpire Nitin Menon says not out.

5.2 . On a good line and length once again. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and cuts

5.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Rahane goes back and pulls for a single run.

4.6 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Rahane gets forward and drives for a single run.

4.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi goes back and cuts for one run.

4.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi moves down the pitch and drives shakily down the ground.

4.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and late cuts

4.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside leg. Narine gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Gurjapneet Singh

4.1 1 Back of a length from Ahmed, Khaleel, pitching outside off. Rahane moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive for 1 run.

3.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Narine moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

3.5 2 Kamboj drops one in short, on line. Narine goes back and pulls for two runs behind square.

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Narine gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.

3.3 . Back of a length from Kamboj, pitching outside off stump. Narine gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

3.2 . DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Narine moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Gaikwad.

3.1 . Dropped in short by Kamboj, outside off. Narine gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

2.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Narine gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

2.5 . Ahmed, Khaleel comes around the wicket. Ahmed, Khaleel drops one in short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Narine goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Ahmed, Khaleel drops one in short, outside off once again. Narine gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

2.3 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Rahane goes back and lifts a cut for a single run.

2.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Rahane gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

2.1 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Rahane gets on the back foot and cuts poorly

1.6 1 Back of a length from Kamboj, outside off. Rahane moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rahane gets forward and punches a drive

1.4 W OUT! Kamboj gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. FH Allen pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Dube on the off side.

1.3 1 Yorker, on line. Narine moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside leg. Narine gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

1.1 1 Kamboj pitches one up, on line. FH Allen gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

0.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Narine moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

0.5 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Ahmed, Khaleel, pitching outside off stump. Narine gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.

0.4 . Ahmed, Khaleel pitches one up, pitching outside off. Narine moves onto the front foot but decides to allow the ball to go through to the keeper without playing a shot

0.3 . Dropped in short by Ahmed, Khaleel, pitching outside off stump. Narine moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

0.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Narine pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.1 1lb Good length from Ahmed, Khaleel, outside leg and angled across the batter. FH Allen gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

19.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Dube moves onto the front foot and pulls shakily for a single run.

19.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Overton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

19.3 2 CHANCE! Short, outside leg and angling across. Dube rocks back and pulls for one run. There's an attempt at a run out. The missed run out attempt allows CHENNAI SUPER KINGS to scamper through for a overthrow.

19.2 2 Yorker, on a good line. Dube pushes forward and drives through the on side field for 2 runs.

19.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump once again. Overton gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

18.6 1 Vaibhav Arora now coming over the wicket to Overton. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Overton gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

18.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

18.5 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

18.5 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

18.4 . Yorker, outside off stump. Dube pushes forward and eases a drive

18.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Dube pushes forward and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

18.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Vaibhav Arora, pitching well outside off stump.

18.2 . Full ball, outside off. Dube gets forward and drives

18.1 . Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off Kolkata Knight Riders review for the wide and decision is overturned.

17.6 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Overton gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

17.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Overton moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

17.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Overton gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump again. Brevis moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Vaibhav Arora

17.3 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside off.

17.2 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Brevis gets forward and drives

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dube moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

16.6 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Brevis. He creates room and punches a drive

16.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Brevis creates room and slices a cut for four runs.

16.4 . Good line and length from Narine once more. Brevis pushes forward and outside edges

16.3 1 On a good line and length from Narine. Dube gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

16.2 2 Good length from Narine, pitching outside leg and angling across Dube. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a couple of leg byes.

16.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Narine. SN Khan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Brevis moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

15.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off.

15.5 1 Vaibhav Arora comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump again. SN Khan gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Vaibhav Arora now coming over the wicket to SN Khan. Vaibhav Arora drops one in short, outside off once more. SN Khan goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

15.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Brevis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

15.2 6 MAXIMUM! Vaibhav Arora now coming around the wicket to Brevis. Short ball, on a good line. Brevis gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for six runs.

15.1 1 Short, outside off. SN Khan gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

14.6 1 Good length from Anukul Roy, pitching outside off once again. SN Khan gets on the front foot and drives shakily for 1 run over the off side field.

14.5 . Back of a length from Anukul Roy, pitching outside off. SN Khan gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

14.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Brevis advances and drives through the off side for one run.

14.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

14.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Brevis creates room and punches a drive

14.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

14.2 . Length ball, outside off. Brevis steps back but watches the ball travel through to Raghuvanshi

14.1 1 On a good line and length from Anukul Roy. SN Khan gets forward and edges for 1 run.

14.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Anukul Roy, too wide outside off.

13.6 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Brevis moves onto the back foot and defends

13.5 4 And another! Good line and length from Varun. Brevis moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs behind point.

13.4 4 FOUR! Varun comes around the wicket to Brevis. Length ball, pitching outside off. Brevis moves onto the front foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

13.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. SN Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

13.2 6 SIX! Varun pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. SN Khan gets forward and drives over the on side field for six runs.

13.1 . Good line and length. SN Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

12.6 1 Good length from Narine, outside off stump. SN Khan pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

12.5 . Good line and length. SN Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but umpire NN Menon says not out.

12.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. SN Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts

12.3 1 Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump. Brevis steps away and eases a drive for one run.

12.2 1lb Good line and length. SN Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

12.1 . Good length, pitching outside off again. SN Khan moves onto the back foot and defends

11.6 2 Full ball, outside off. Brevis gets forward and drives for two runs down the ground.

11.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. SN Khan pushes forward and drives shakily down the ground for a single run.

11.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. SN Khan goes back and cuts

11.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. SN Khan pushes forward and eases a drive behind point for 4 runs.

11.2 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi gets one through! On a good line and length from Kartik Tyagi. Samson pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Samson has to depart

11.1 6 SIX! Fifty up for Samson in emphatic style! Kartik Tyagi drops one in short, pitching outside off. Samson goes back and drives for 6 runs over the off side.

10.6 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Brevis moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke

10.5 1 Back of a length from Varun, pitching near leg stump and angling across Samson. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Varun, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Brevis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

10.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Samson. He moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side for one run.

10.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Samson gets on the front foot and eases a drive

10.1 . On a good line and length. Samson goes back and plays a sloppy cut

9.6 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump once more. Samson shuffles down the pitch and plays a cut for a run.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside off again. Samson gets on the back foot and cuts for 6 runs back behind point.

9.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Samson gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

9.3 1 Kartik Tyagi drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Brevis rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

9.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Brevis moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

9.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Brevis gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

8.6 1 Narine pitches one up, outside off stump. Brevis moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a single run.

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Samson moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Brevis rocks back and drives for one run on the off side.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from Narine. Samson moves onto the back foot and glances for a run back behind square.

8.2 . Narine now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Samson. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

8.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Brevis gets forward and edges past the bowler for 1 run.

7.6 1 Good line and length once more. Brevis rocks back and guides a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.

7.5 1 Back of a length from Varun, pitching on a good line. Samson moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for 1 run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Samson moves onto the front foot and cuts for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Good line and length. Brevis goes back and drives down the ground for a run.

7.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Brevis moves onto the front foot and defends

7.1 1 On a good line and length. Samson moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a run through the on side field.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Narine now coming over the wicket to Brevis. Good length from Narine, outside off again. Brevis gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

6.5 1 Narine comes around the wicket to Samson. On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Samson rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.

6.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Brevis rocks back and drives on the off side for one run.

6.3 1 Good line and length. Samson goes back and drives for a single run down the ground.

6.2 . On a good length, outside off once again. Samson pushes forward and drives through the off side.

6.1 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump once more. Samson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . Short ball, on a good line. Mhatre rocks back and plays a pull

5.4 . Dropped in short by Vaibhav Arora, pitching outside off. Mhatre moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

5.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Vaibhav Arora, outside off. Mhatre goes back and lifts a pull for four runs.

5.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Mhatre pushes forward and drives for four runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Mhatre gets forward and drives for 4 runs over the on side field.

4.6 1 Good line and length from Anukul Roy. Mhatre rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

4.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Mhatre moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

4.4 . Yorker, on line. Mhatre moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Mhatre gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square.

4.2 1 On a good length, outside leg. Samson pushes forward and flicks for a run.

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for six runs.

3.6 6 And again! Short ball, outside off stump. Mhatre gets forward and skies a pull for 6 runs.

3.5 6 SIX! Short ball, on a good line. Mhatre moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Green again. Mhatre gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

3.3 . Good line and length from Green once more. Mhatre gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

3.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Green, on a good line once more. Mhatre rocks back and pulls for four runs.

3.1 1 Good line and length. Samson moves onto the front foot and skies a drive through point for 1 run.

2.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Mhatre. He moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

2.5 1 Good line and length. Samson gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

2.4 . Good line and length. Samson gets forward and drives

2.3 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Mhatre. He pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

2.2 W OUT! Anukul Roy gets the wicket! Full, outside off. Gaikwad pushes forward and plays a sweep, but is caught by Powell

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad goes back and guides a cut

2.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

1.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Gaikwad pushes forward and guides a glance for a run.

1.5 1lb Back of a length from Green, on a good line. Samson moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

1.4 . On a good line and length. Samson pushes forward and flicks

1.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Gaikwad pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Green pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Gaikwad gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

1.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Samson gets on the front foot and drives behind point on the off side for 1 run.

1.1 2w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Gaikwad gets forward and swings and misses while trying a flick, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for 2 wides. The ball is misfielded by Raghuvanshi.

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Samson gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and defends for one run through point.

0.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Samson goes back and guides a sloppy cut back through point for a run.

0.3 4 And again! Back of a length from Vaibhav Arora, pitching outside off. Samson gets on the back foot and lofts a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

0.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Samson gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.