Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Indian Premier League 14.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Singh Ramandeepbatsman
|35
|23
|4
|1
|152.17
|Powell Rovmanall rounder
|31
|22
|1
|2
|140.91
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Hosein Akealbowler
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.5
|0
|0
|Kamboj Anshulall rounder
|4
|0
|32
|2
|8
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Powell gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive
19.5
6
SIX! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Powell gets forward and plays a flick for 6 runs back behind square.
19.4
1
Yorker, outside off stump once again. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.