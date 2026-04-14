Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Indian Premier League 14.04.2026

T20MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
CSK

192

KKR
KKR

160

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Singh Ramandeepbatsman352341152.17
Powell Rovmanall rounder312212140.91
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Hosein Akealbowler402616.500
Kamboj Anshulall rounder40322820

Latest Highlights

19.6
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Powell gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.5
6

SIX! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Powell gets forward and plays a flick for 6 runs back behind square.

19.4
1

Yorker, outside off stump once again. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

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