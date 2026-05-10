18.5 1 Avesh Khan comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Veer rocks back and leg glances for a run behind square.

18.4 6 SIX! Avesh Khan comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Veer gets on the front foot and skies a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

18.3 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Dube pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Dube not out. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

18.3 1w Wide. Avesh Khan comes over the wicket. Too wide outside leg.

18.2 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Veer gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Pooran. A really hard chance for Pooran there.

18.1 . DROPPED! Yorker, outside off stump once more. Veer moves down the pitch and scoops poorly back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Rathi.

17.6 1 Yadav drops one in short, outside leg and angling across Veer. He gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for a run.

17.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Veer gets forward and drives through the off side.

17.4 1 Dropped in short by Yadav, on a good line once more. Dube goes back and slices a cut for one run.

17.3 1 Short, on line. Veer goes back and plays a late cut behind point for 1 run.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Veer gets forward and flicks for 6 runs behind square.

17.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Veer rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

16.6 1lb Back of a length from Avesh Khan, outside off. Veer goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in a single leg bye. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal, however the umpire gives Veer not out.

16.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Veer rocks back and defends

16.5 1w Wide. Short, outside off stump but angled across.

16.4 1 Avesh Khan now coming around the wicket. Dropped in short by Avesh Khan, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

16.3 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Dube. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 1w Wide. Avesh Khan drops one in short, pitching well down the leg side.

16.2 1 Short, pitching outside leg and angling across Veer. He gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

16.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off again. Kartik Sharma goes back and cuts, but is caught by Raghuwanshi

15.6 W OUT! Rathi gets the wicket! Good length from Rathi, outside off once more. Brevis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Brevis rocks back and cuts poorly

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma gets on the back foot and defends for a single run on the off side.

15.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and inside edges

15.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Brevis moves onto the back foot and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.

15.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Brevis steps back and pulls for two runs.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Yadav, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Brevis gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for one run.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma rocks back and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

14.4 2w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching far outside off. Brevis gets on the front foot and makes no contact while trying to play a pull, but it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for a pair of wides.

14.3 . Short ball, outside off. Brevis moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

14.2 . Yorker, on line. Brevis pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a glance. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Brevis not out. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

14.1 . Good length, outside off again. Brevis gets forward and punches a drive

13.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

13.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Brevis gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

13.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Brevis moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

13.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

13.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Brevis moves onto the front foot and glances on the leg side for 1 run.

13.1 1 Back of a length from Rathi, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma rocks back and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line once more. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

12.5 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length. Gaikwad gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a pull, the ball gets through, and Gaikwad is bowled

12.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

12.3 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for 1 run.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

11.6 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma rocks back and lofts a cut back behind point for one run.

11.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and guides a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

11.4 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Shami. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a run.

11.3 2 Short ball, outside off stump once again. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

11.2 . Mohammad Shami drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

11.1 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Gaikwad gets forward and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.

10.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gaikwad gets forward and pulls behind square for a run.

10.5 . Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off once again. Gaikwad gets forward and drives

10.5 1w Wide. Avesh Khan drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

10.4 1 Avesh Khan drops one in short, outside off. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching near leg stump. Gaikwad gets forward and leg glances back behind square for one run.

10.2 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Kartik Sharma goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.1 . Very short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Kartik Sharma watches the ball through to the keeper unchallenged

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kartik Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

9.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Kartik Sharma gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for two runs.

9.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and guides a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

9.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

9.2 W OUT! Shahbaz Ahmed gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and plays a drive, but is caught by Avesh Khan on the off side.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Gaikwad. He moves onto the front foot and glances through the on side field for a single run.

8.6 . Short, outside off. Urvil Patel moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily

8.5 1 Good line and length from Yadav. Gaikwad pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

8.4 1 Short ball, outside off stump again. Urvil Patel moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for one run.

8.3 2 DROPPED! Yadav drops one in short, outside off again. Urvil Patel gets on the front foot and plays a shaky pull for a pair of runs back behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rathi.

8.2 . Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Urvil Patel goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

8.1 . Dropped in short by Yadav, outside off once again. Urvil Patel goes back and plays a mediocre pull down the ground.

7.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Urvil Patel gets forward and plays a bad pull for 1 run.

7.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Gaikwad gets forward and guides a glance down the ground for a run.

7.4 . DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and outside edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Pant. Not an easy chance for Pant.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Shahbaz Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Urvil Patel moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

7.2 6 SIX! Full, outside leg. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs back behind square.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Urvil Patel gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

6.6 1 Urvil Patel brings up his 50! Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, outside off stump. Urvil Patel gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a single run through point.

6.5 1 Mohammad Shami pitches one up, on a good line. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for a single run through the on side field.

6.4 2 Short of a length, outside off. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back through point for a pair of runs.

6.3 1 Mohammad Shami drops one in short, outside off again. Urvil Patel rocks back and cuts late averagely for a single run.

6.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off once again. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.

6.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Urvil Patel gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

5.6 1 Rathi comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily for one run.

5.5 6 SIX! Rathi comes around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Urvil Patel. He moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Urvil Patel pushes forward and drives averagely for four runs over the off side.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Rathi. Urvil Patel gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

5.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

5.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Urvil Patel backs away and drives on the leg side for six runs.

5.1 1 Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off stump again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

4.6 6 And another! Good length, outside off once again. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs on the on side.

4.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Urvil Patel drives over the on side field for 6 runs.

4.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Gaikwad gets forward and drives poorly

4.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

3.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

3.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Urvil Patel gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

3.4 W OUT! Rathi breaks through! Back of a length, outside off again. Samson pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off stump. Samson gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 6 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Samson gets forward and pulls for four runs.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives

2.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

2.5 . Good length from Mohammad Shami, outside off stump once again. Gaikwad gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Samson gets forward and drives shakily for a run behind point.

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off. Samson moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.

2.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Samson gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

2.1 . Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off again. Samson moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side.

1.6 . Good length, outside off once more. Gaikwad gets forward and drives on the off side.

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Gaikwad gets forward and drives

1.4 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

1.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Gaikwad pushes forward and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a couple of runs.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Yadav, outside off again. Samson gets on the back foot and tucks a glance back behind square for 1 run.

1.1 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Samson moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

0.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Samson goes back and guides a square cut behind point for one run.

0.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs behind point.

0.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Samson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, outside leg and angled across Samson. He goes back and hooks back behind square for 4 runs.

0.1 . Good length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off. Samson goes back and drives sloppily

19.6 6 SIX! Kamboj comes over the wicket to Shahbaz Ahmed. Full toss, outside off stump. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes forward and pulls for six runs.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Mohammad Shami. He pushes forward but misses while trying to play a pull. He is then run out, after some good fielding by Samson and Kamboj.

19.4 W OUT! Bowled. Around the wicket, pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Himmat Singh. He pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance, the ball gets through, and Himmat Singh is bowled

19.3 1 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Kamboj, pitching on leg and angled across Shahbaz Ahmed. He pushes forward and skies a shaky pull for 1 run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Overton.

19.2 . Kamboj pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shahbaz Ahmed gets on the front foot and drives shakily

19.1 2 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Shahbaz Ahmed gets forward and plays a sloppy pull for a pair of runs.

18.6 1 CHANCE! Length ball, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run. A run out chance but LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS survive the attempt.

18.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shahbaz Ahmed gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

18.4 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside leg and angled across. Shahbaz Ahmed rocks back and outside edges behind point for four runs.

18.3 2 Overton drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Shahbaz Ahmed moves onto the front foot and pulls shakily down the ground for a pair of runs.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, on a good line. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes forward and skies a pull for six runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump. Shahbaz Ahmed gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

17.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes forward and paddles shakily back behind square for a run.

17.5 . Yorker, on line. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes forward and drives

17.4 1 Mukesh Choudhary pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Himmat Singh pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

17.4 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

17.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

17.2 6 SIX! Full toss, on a good line. Shahbaz Ahmed gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

17.1 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Shahbaz Ahmed moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Himmat Singh gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

16.4 1 Good line and length. Himmat Singh gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for a run on the leg side.

16.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shahbaz Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

16.2 . Short ball, outside leg and angling across. Shahbaz Ahmed rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a late cut

16.1 1 Good length, outside off. Himmat Singh gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

15.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Shahbaz Ahmed is not out.

15.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run.

15.4 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Himmat Singh. He gets on the back foot and defends

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shahbaz Ahmed moves onto the back foot and glances for a run behind square.

15.2 3 Full toss, on line once more. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 3 runs. The ball is misfielded by Brevis costing CHENNAI SUPER KINGS a run.

15.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Himmat Singh gets on the back foot and late cuts

14.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

14.5 1lb Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Himmat Singh. He gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Bouncer, outside off. Himmat Singh rocks back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

14.3 . Dropped in short by Overton, on line. Himmat Singh ducks out of the way

14.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off stump. Raghuwanshi moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by Urvil Patel down the ground.

14.2 1w Wide. Overton drops one in short, pitching on leg. Raghuwanshi pushes forward but misses while trying a hook

14.1 . Overton drops one in short, outside off stump. Raghuwanshi rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a ramp. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS appeal, however the umpire says not out.

13.6 . Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed gets forward but swings and misses while trying a late cut

13.5 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Raghuwanshi gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Raghuwanshi shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for four runs.

13.3 2 Mukesh Choudhary drops one in short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Raghuwanshi goes back and cuts late back behind point for a couple of runs.

13.2 1 Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, outside off stump. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

13.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Raghuwanshi gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Shahbaz Ahmed gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Raghuwanshi gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

12.4 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Shahbaz Ahmed. He pushes forward and glances on the leg side for one run.

12.3 1 On a good line and length. Raghuwanshi moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

12.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Raghuwanshi shuffles down the pitch and drives

12.1 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside off. Raghuwanshi gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for one run. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Brevis is great. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Markram is short of the popping crease

11.6 1 Noor Ahmad comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Raghuwanshi goes back and cuts for a run.

11.5 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Markram moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for one run.

11.4 1 Good line and length but angling across the batter. Raghuwanshi moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying a glance

11.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Markram moves onto the back foot and drives for one run on the off side.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, outside off stump. Raghuwanshi moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for one run.

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad but angled across Markram. He goes back and glances on the leg side for a single run.

10.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Raghuwanshi gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

10.5 1 Good length from Hosein, pitching outside off. Markram gets on the back foot and drives averagely on the on side for 1 run.

10.4 1 Good length from Hosein, outside off stump. Raghuwanshi gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.3 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Raghuwanshi. He goes back and leg glances back behind square for a couple of runs.

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Markram rocks back and glances through the on side field for one run.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Raghuwanshi pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

9.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Markram gets on the back foot and guides a glance

9.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Raghuwanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

9.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Raghuwanshi gets forward but misses while attempting a leg glance

9.4 W OUT! Overton breaks through! Back of a length, on line. Pant rocks back and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Pant is bowled

9.3 2 CHANCE! Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside leg and angled across Pant. He gets on the back foot and finesses a glance on the on side for two runs. There's an attempt at a run out.

9.2 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Markram rocks back and leg glances back behind square for one run.

9.1 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Overton, on line. Inglis goes back and plays a wild scoop, and is spectacularly caught by Samson diving down leg side.

8.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off stump. Pant gets forward and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

8.5 2 Noor Ahmad comes over the wicket. Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Pant rocks back and finesses a glance for a pair of runs.

8.4 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching on a good line. Inglis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

8.3 . Good length, outside off. Inglis goes back and cuts

8.2 . Noor Ahmad now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Inglis creates room but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

8.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Inglis pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

7.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pant goes back and defends

7.5 . Overton drops one in short, pitching on leg and angling across. Pant gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

7.4 4 FOUR! Overton drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Pant. He goes back and edges for four runs behind square.

7.3 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Inglis gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

7.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pant gets forward and plays a sloppy pull for a run.

7.1 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Inglis moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

6.6 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside off. Pant goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

6.5 . Length ball, outside off. Pant moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . Good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Pant gets forward, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS appeal, however the umpire gives Pant not out.

6.3 2 Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off stump. Pant goes back and guides a glance for two runs. The ball is misfielded by SN Khan costing one run.

6.2 W OUT! Noor Ahmad gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and lifts a bad sweep, and is caught by SN Khan

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Inglis gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep for one run.

5.6 . On a good line and length from Kamboj. Pooran gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

5.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Inglis. He gets on the front foot and glances back behind square for one run.

5.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Inglis makes the most of it. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs behind point.

5.4 nb FOUR! No ball. Good line and length from Kamboj. Inglis gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

5.3 . Back of a length from Kamboj, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

5.2 1 Dropped in short by Kamboj, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pooran goes back and pulls for 1 run.

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Marsh gets forward and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Brevis on the on side.

4.6 . Full ball, outside leg. Inglis rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

4.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Inglis moves down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Inglis gets on the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

4.3 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Inglis moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind square.

4.2 4 FOUR! 50 for Inglis with a boundary! On a good length, pitching outside off. Inglis moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

4.1 1 On a good line and length from Hosein again. Marsh rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Inglis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

3.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Inglis gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Inglis gets forward and pulls for six runs.

3.3 . Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside leg stump. Inglis gets forward, and is hit on the body while trying a pull. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS appeal, however Inglis is given not out.

3.2 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Inglis. He gets on the back foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Inglis gets on the back foot and slices a cut through point for 4 runs.

2.6 1 Short, pitching outside off. Inglis rocks back and glances for 1 run on the on side.

2.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Kamboj, outside off stump. Inglis goes back and switch hits for 6 runs behind point on the off side.

2.4 2 CHANCE! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Inglis pushes forward and pulls for two runs back behind square. There's an attempt at a run out.

2.3 . Back of a length from Kamboj, outside off stump. Inglis gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

2.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the leg side for a single run.

2.1 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump again. Marsh gets forward and skies a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

1.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Inglis rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

1.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside leg and angling across Inglis. He gets on the back foot and switch hits for a half dozen runs.

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Marsh goes back and cuts for 1 run. The ball is misfielded costing CHENNAI SUPER KINGS one run.

1.3 . On a good line and length from Mukesh Choudhary once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

1.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Marsh gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a defensive shot

1.1 . Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, outside off. Marsh gets forward and drives on the off side.

1.1 1w Wide. Half-tracker, on line.

0.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Inglis moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

0.4 6 SIX! Full, on a good line. Inglis moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Marsh rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

0.2 . Length ball, outside leg. Marsh gets on the back foot and glances behind square.