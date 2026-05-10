Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 10.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Patel Urvilwicket keeper
|65
|23
|2
|8
|282.61
|Gaikwad Ruturajbatsman
|42
|28
|3
|2
|150
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Shami Mohammedbowler
|4
|0
|37
|0
|9.25
|0
|0
|Khan Aveshbowler
|4
|0
|44
|1
|11
|4
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
18.5
1
Avesh Khan comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Veer rocks back and leg glances for a run behind square.
18.4
6
SIX! Avesh Khan comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Veer gets on the front foot and skies a drive for six runs over the leg side field.
18.3
1lb
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Dube pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Dube not out. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.