Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 10.05.2026

T20MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
CSK

208

LSG
LSG

203

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Patel Urvilwicket keeper652328282.61
Gaikwad Ruturajbatsman422832150
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Shami Mohammedbowler403709.2500
Khan Aveshbowler404411140

Latest Highlights

18.5
1

Avesh Khan comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Veer rocks back and leg glances for a run behind square.

18.4
6

SIX! Avesh Khan comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Veer gets on the front foot and skies a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

18.3
1lb

On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Dube pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Dube not out. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

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