Ruturaj Gaikwad News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he is participating in, and what motivates him to play cricket. Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares Dhonis Advice That Changed His Career Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a part of Chennai Super Kings for a long time. And in his time with the team, he has worked with the best Indian skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Recently, Gaikwad talked about the valuable lessons he received from Dhoni in his career. Ruturaj Gaikwad AI Simulation, IND A vs SL A | Ruturaj Gaikwad's 87 guides India A to convincing win over Sri Lanka A Ruturaj Gaikwad Twitter Celebrates Ruturaj Gaikwads Return to Form Against Sri Lanka A Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruturaj Gaikwad in Line for India Recall After Virat Kohli Injury Setback Ruturaj Gaikwad India A Receive Boost as Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Squad for Crucial Series

International career

Ruturaj Gaikwad was born on 31 January 1997 in Pune, Maharashtra. He plays as a top-order batter and is known for his calm style at the crease.

He made his first appearance for the Indian national team in July 2021 during a series against Sri Lanka. His early games didn't bring big scores, but he showed good signs and stayed in the mix for future selections.

In 2022, he was named captain of India’s squad for the Asian Games. Under his leadership, the team won the gold medal, which was an important moment for him.

Gaikwad has played mostly in T20Is so far. He is often seen opening the innings and building steady starts. His performance in the IPL, especially in the 2021 season, where he scored the most runs, helped him move closer to regular chances with the national side.

He is still fighting for a permanent spot, as there are many players in the race, but his strong domestic form and leadership skills keep him in contention.

2021

June: Named in both ODI and T20I squads for India’s tour of Sri Lanka.

July 28: Made his T20I debut vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS).

2021 (December)

Selected for India's ODI squad for the tour of South Africa.

2022

January: Named in the ODI squad for India’s home series vs West Indies.

June: Scored his first T20I half-century against South Africa.

July: Included in the ODI squad for India’s tour of the West Indies.

October 6: Made his ODI debut vs South Africa at Lucknow.

2023

June: Named in both Test and ODI squads for India’s tour of the West Indies.

July: Appointed vice-captain for the T20I series against Ireland under Jasprit Bumrah.

Ended as the leading run scorer with 77 runs in 2 matches (58 in one innings).

July: Also named T20I captain for the 2022 Asian Games held in 2023.

Led India to a gold medal, becoming the first Indian men’s cricket captain to do so.

September: Named in the ODI squad for the first two matches vs Australia.

September 22: Scored 71 runs in 1st ODI – his maiden ODI half-century.

November: Named vice-captain for the first three T20Is vs Australia.

1st T20I: Dismissed for a diamond duck after a mix-up.



2nd T20I: Scored 58 (43).



3rd T20I: Hit his maiden international century – 123 off 57 balls.



Became:





9th Indian to score a T20I century







First Indian to hit a T20I century vs Australia







Second-highest individual score for India in T20Is







Highest individual score vs Australia in T20Is by any batter

2024

June: Picked for India-Zimbabwe T20I series.

2nd T20I: Built a 137-run stand with Abhishek Sharma; scored 77 off 49 balls.



Next match: Scored 49 off 28 balls.

July: Despite good form in Zimbabwe, left out of the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

July 13: Last recorded T20I vs Zimbabwe at Harare.

Leagues Participation

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played in the Indian Premier League for several years. His time with Chennai Super Kings helped him grow as a batter and later as a captain.

Indian Premier League

In December 2018, Chennai Super Kings bought Gaikwad in the IPL auction. He didn’t play in that season but became part of the main squad later. On 2 October 2021, he scored his first IPL century — 101 not out against Rajasthan Royals. In the final that year, he made 32 runs and helped CSK win the title against Kolkata Knight Riders. He finished the season with 635 runs and won the Orange Cap. He also received the Emerging Player of the Year award.

CSK kept him ahead of the 2022 auction for ₹6 crore. In March 2024, just before the new season started, MS Dhoni stepped down and gave the captaincy to Gaikwad. This made him the fourth captain in CSK's history.

In the 2025 auction, Chennai bought him again, this time for ₹18 crore. His last recorded match in IPL was in April 2025, when CSK played against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

Year Team Notes 2019 Chennai Super Kings Bought at auction, didn’t play 2020 Chennai Super Kings Became a regular part of the squad 2021 Chennai Super Kings Scored 635 runs, won the Orange Cap, and the Emerging Player award 2022 Chennai Super Kings Retained for ₹6 crore 2023 Chennai Super Kings Continued as top-order batter 2024 Chennai Super Kings Named captain before the season started 2025 Chennai Super Kings Bought for ₹18 crore, last match vs PBKS in April

Domestic career

Ruturaj Gaikwad began training at age 13 at the Varroc Dilip Vengsarkar Academy in Pune. He started getting noticed after scoring 63 not out in the 2010 Cadence Trophy. In 2015, he made 306 runs in a single game during the Maharashtra Invitational Tournament.

He played his first-class debut for Maharashtra in October 2016. In early 2017, he also played his first T20 and List A matches. In the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 444 runs in seven games with an average above 60, ending as the third top run scorer. That same year, he scored three fifties and one century. Over time, he played for teams like India A, India B, India Blue, and India U-23.

During the 2019 Ranji Trophy, Gaikwad made 108 and 76 in a single match against Chhattisgarh and was named Man of the Match. In the same year, he scored four centuries in four matches in the Mandke Trophy and made an unbeaten 187 for India A against Sri Lanka A. He was also picked for the Duleep and Deodhar Trophy tournaments that season.

In the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Gaikwad captained Maharashtra and scored 259 runs in five matches, hitting three fifties. In the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored over 600 runs, including four centuries, matching Virat Kohli’s record for most centuries in a single season of the tournament.

In November 2022, he became the first batter to hit seven sixes in one over during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match. Later in the same tournament, he scored a century in the final and reached a total of 12 centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy history — the highest ever by any player.

In 2023, he joined the Maharashtra Premier League. A Pune-based team, later named Puneri Bappa, signed him for ₹14.8 crore (3 years) and made him captain. In 2025, Gaikwad signed with Yorkshire to play in the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.

Records and achievements

Ruturaj Gaikwad has made a strong mark in both domestic and international cricket. Over the years, he has broken several records and picked up individual awards across formats.

2021

Scored 635 runs in the IPL season and won the Orange Cap.



Named the Emerging Player of the Year in IPL.



Became the fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in IPL history, reaching the mark in just 31 matches.



IPL Champion with Chennai Super Kings.

2022

Scored seven sixes in one over during the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal vs Uttar Pradesh — a first in world cricket.



Made 42 runs in one over, setting a record for most runs by a batter in a single over in all forms of cricket.



Hit 16 sixes in that same match, a record for most sixes by a player in one Vijay Hazare Trophy game.

2023

Scored 123 off 57 balls in the third T20I against Australia on November 28, setting a personal best and becoming one of the few Indian batters to hit a T20I century.



Helped India win the Asian Games gold medal in men’s cricket as team captain.



IPL Champion again with Chennai Super Kings.

2024

On March 21, he was named the captain of Chennai Super Kings, taking over from MS Dhoni.

Personal life

Ruturaj Gaikwad is known for his calm personality and focus on cricket. He comes from Pune and has stayed connected to his roots even as his career grows. Away from the field, he keeps a balanced life with family and personal interests.

Family

Ruturaj comes from Pune, Maharashtra. His father, Dasharath Gaikwad, worked for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and his mother, Sawita Gaikwad, is a school teacher. He grew up speaking Marathi and studied at schools in Pune before attending Marathwada Mitra Mandal's Polytechnic college. On June 3, 2023, he married Utkarsha Pawar, his longtime girlfriend. They do not have children yet.

Finances

By 2025, Gaikwad’s net worth is estimated at around ₹36 crore (about 4.3 million USD). He earns ₹1 crore annually through his Class C contract with the BCCI. His salary from Chennai Super Kings is ₹6 crore per season. His income from domestic cricket and other sources is estimated at ₹50–60 lakh per month, adding up to roughly ₹6–7 crore yearly.

House and Cars

Gaikwad lives in Pune in an apartment reportedly bought around late 2021 or 2022. The home covers about 2,919 square feet and includes a private gym, entertainment room, large living area, balcony with city views, and parking for four cars. In 2024, he owned BMW and Audi cars.

Scandals

In 2024, he faced online criticism after surpassing Virat Kohli in IPL 2024’s most productive players list. In December 2024, he was suspended for one match during the Vijay Hazare Trophy after an incident involving fast bowler Aniket Choudhary. In July 2025, Gaikwad withdrew from the County Championship finals with Yorkshire, citing personal reasons.

Fans

Gaikwad has a growing fanbase. In 2023, fans praised his performance for Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans. As of 2025, he has over 5 million followers on Instagram, reflecting his popularity among cricket fans.