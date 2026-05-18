18.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Smaran pushes forward and lofts a drive back behind point for four runs.

18.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Arora moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

18.4 1 Dropped in short by Kamboj, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Smaran goes back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

18.3 W OUT! Kamboj gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Kamboj. Ishan Kishan gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Urvil Patel down the ground.

18.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Arora moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Kamboj. Arora gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, outside leg and angled across the batter. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Good length, outside off. Arora moves onto the back foot and square cuts for one run.

17.3 1 Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside off once more. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

17.2 1 Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside off stump once again. Arora moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for 1 run.

17.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

17.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Mukesh Choudhary pitches one up, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets forward and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Urvil Patel down the ground.

16.6 . Full toss, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan advances down the pitch and edges

16.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ishan Kishan gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the leg side field.

16.4 3 Full toss, outside off. Kumar Reddy pushes forward and drives for two runs on the off side. Sloppy fielding allows Kumar Reddy and Ishan Kishan to complete one overthrow.

16.3 1 Full, on line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Kumar Reddy pushes forward and drives for a run.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump once again. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and flicks behind square for one run. Good fielding by Noor Ahmad prevents a certain boundary.

15.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and skies a pull for one run.

15.5 2 Good length from Hosein, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side.

15.4 1 Full, on leg stump. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

15.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg.

15.3 1 50 up for Ishan Kishan! Full ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives

15.1 . Hosein pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Ishan Kishan pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

14.6 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off once more. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and defends behind point on the off side.

14.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

14.4 2 Noor Ahmad pitches one up, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

14.3 W OUT! Stumped. On a good length, outside off stump once again. Klaasen gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive. The glovework by Samson is terrific. Chennai Super Kings appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Klaasen is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart.

14.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Klaasen rocks back and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

14.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

13.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the front foot and punches a drive

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Dube, outside off. Klaasen gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

13.5 1w Wide. Short ball, on a good line.

13.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Klaasen pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Dube, outside off. Klaasen pushes forward and drives for four runs.

13.1 1 On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily back behind square for one run.

12.6 1 Kamboj pitches one up, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

12.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Ishan Kishan goes back and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

12.4 1 Full toss, on line. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

12.4 1w Wide. Kamboj drops one in short, pitching far outside off.

12.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

12.2 6 SIX! Good length, outside leg and angling across Ishan Kishan. He goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

12.1 2 CHANCE! Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and pulls for 1 run. A huge run out chance but Sunrisers Hyderabad survive the attempt from Noor Ahmad's throw. The missed run out attempt allows Sunrisers Hyderabad to scamper through for a overthrow.

11.6 1 Full, on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

11.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

11.4 2 Johnson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Klaasen pushes forward and drives through the off side for 2 runs.

11.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a pull for one run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Johnson, outside leg and angling across. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

11.1 . Good line and length once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and defends

10.6 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ishan Kishan rocks back and pulls back behind square for a single run.

10.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick back behind square for 1 run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Klaasen gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and lifts a drive over the off side for a half dozen runs.

10.2 1 Good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Ishan Kishan rocks back and flicks for one run.

10.1 1 DROPPED! Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Klaasen gets on the front foot and lifts a flick behind square for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Johnson. A really hard chance for Johnson there.

9.6 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Hosein pitches one up, outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

9.4 . Full ball, on line again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and plays a switch hit back behind point.

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Hosein. Klaasen pushes forward and plays a switch hit behind point for four runs.

9.2 . DROPPED! Good length from Hosein, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the front foot and plays a drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hosein.

9.1 . Hosein pitches one up, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

8.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Klaasen goes back and pulls for one run.

8.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut for four runs.

8.4 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside off stump once more. Klaasen goes back and defends

8.3 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Klaasen pushes forward and edges onto the body while trying to play a sweep

8.2 1 Full ball, on line. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run behind square on the leg side.

8.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

7.5 . Full, outside off again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and drives

7.4 W OUT! Hosein gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside leg again. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and lofts a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Johnson back behind square.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

7.2 1 Hosein pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

6.5 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and defends

6.4 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

6.3 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Ishan Kishan goes back and drives on the on side for a run.

6.2 1 On a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.1 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside leg once more. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square.

5.6 . Full ball, on line. Ishan Kishan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

5.4 . Yorker, on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and pulls

5.2 1 Back of a length from Kamboj, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

5.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

4.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

4.5 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Ishan Kishan. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field.

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 1 Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and square cuts for four runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and guides a cut for four runs behind point.

3.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives

3.2 . Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

3.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

2.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a cut behind point for 1 run.

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut. Chennai Super Kings appeal, however the umpire gives Ishan Kishan not out.

2.4 . Yorker, on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 W OUT! Mukesh Choudhary gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Head rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Mukesh Choudhary

2.2 2 On a good line and length from Mukesh Choudhary once more. Head gets forward and eases a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

2.1 1 Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching near leg stump and angled across Abhishek Sharma. He goes back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

1.6 . Full ball, on line. Head gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

1.5 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Head. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Head gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily

1.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Head pushes forward and edges behind point for four runs.

1.2 1 On a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

0.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves down the pitch and edges back behind square for one run.

0.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

0.4 . Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot but decides to just let it through to the keeper untouched

0.3 . Length ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and defends

19.6 W OUT! PP Hinge gets the wicket! Good line and length. Veer moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by PP Hinge down the ground.

19.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Veer goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

19.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Veer gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

19.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump again. Veer goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

19.2 . Length ball, outside off. Veer goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

19.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Veer rocks back and pulls for 2 runs.

18.6 1 Good length from Hussain, pitching outside leg stump once more. Veer pushes forward and leg glances for a single run behind square.

18.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Veer moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

18.4 3 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hosein pushes forward and defends for a single run back through point. Some bad fielding allows Hosein and Veer to scamper through for a couple of overthrows.

18.3 W OUT! Bowled. Hussain pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Dube. He gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull, the ball gets through, and Dube is bowled

18.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

18.2 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Dube pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hussain, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Dube moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

17.6 . On a good line and length. Veer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 W OUT! Malinga gets one through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brevis rocks back and edges, the ball gets through, and Brevis is bowled

17.4 . Length ball, outside off. Brevis goes back and punches a drive

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Malinga. Brevis moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick for 6 runs.

17.2 1 On a good line and length from Malinga once more. Dube pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

17.1 1 Malinga pitches one up, on a good line. Brevis gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

16.6 . Full ball, outside leg. Dube gets on the front foot and defends

16.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Dube rocks back and edges behind square for four runs.

16.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Brevis goes back and pulls for a run.

16.3 1 Hussain pitches one up, on a good line. Dube gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

16.1 1 Hussain pitches one up, pitching outside off. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

15.6 . Good length from Cummins, outside off stump. Dube gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

15.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dube pushes forward and punches a drive

15.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, on line.

15.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Brevis gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

15.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Cummins but angled across the batter. Brevis gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 4 runs.

15.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Brevis rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

14.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Brevis rocks back and drives for 1 run.

14.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dube gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

14.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Dube gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

14.3 . Back of a length from Malinga, outside off again. Dube gets on the front foot but allows it to travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

14.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

14.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dube goes back and drives past the bowler for one run.

13.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Dube moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

13.5 1 On a good line and length again. Brevis pushes forward and outside edges for a run.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Brevis goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs behind square.

13.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Brevis gets forward and drives for four runs behind point.

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Dube gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for one run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Dube gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

13.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

12.6 . Length ball, outside off. Brevis moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dube pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

12.4 1 Kumar pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Brevis moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

12.3 . CHANCE! Length ball, outside off stump. Brevis gets forward and defends. A run out chance but Chennai Super Kings survive the attempt.

12.2 1 Yorker, on a good line. Dube gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

12.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Brevis gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

11.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Dube moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dube rocks back and punches a drive

11.4 . Short, outside off again. Dube moves onto the front foot but watches it travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

11.3 W OUT! Cummins breaks through! Short, outside off. Gaikwad rocks back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Malinga

11.2 . Full, outside off again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Brevis gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run back through point.

10.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Brevis pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

10.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Brevis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

10.4 . Good length from Hussain, outside off stump. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

10.4 1w Wide. On line but angled across. Brevis moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Brevis moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

10.2 . Length ball, outside off. Brevis pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

10.1 . Good length from Hussain, outside off stump again. Brevis pushes forward and defends

9.6 1 Good length, outside off. Brevis gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

9.4 W OUT! Cummins gets the wicket! Good length, outside off once more. Kartik Sharma rocks back and square cuts, but is caught by Kumar Reddy

9.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and defends

9.2 . Good length from Cummins, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

9.1 1 On a good line and length but angling across Gaikwad. He pushes forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for a run.

8.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Gaikwad rocks back and cuts back behind point for one run.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Gaikwad rocks back and inside edges for one run.

8.3 . CHANCE! Good length from Kumar, pitching near leg stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance behind square. There's an attempt at a run out.

8.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Kartik Sharma goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs down the ground.

7.6 . CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Gaikwad pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke. There's an attempt at a run out from PP Hinge's throw.

7.6 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off.

7.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Kartik Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

7.4 . Good length from PP Hinge, outside off again. Kartik Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma rocks back and edges for four runs behind point.

7.2 6 SIX! Good line and length from PP Hinge but angling across the batter. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

7.1 4 FOUR! PP Hinge pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

6.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

6.5 1 Good length from Kumar, outside off. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

6.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Kartik Sharma goes back and pulls for a run.

6.3 1 Full, on line. Gaikwad gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

6.2 1 Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Kartik Sharma gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

5.6 1 CHANCE! Malinga pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Gaikwad pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out.

5.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and drives

5.4 1 Malinga pitches one up, pitching on leg. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

5.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Gaikwad. He moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

5.2 1 Full ball, on line once more. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive on the leg side for 1 run.

5.1 1 Malinga pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Gaikwad pushes forward and flicks for a single run back behind square.

4.6 4 FOUR! Hussain pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and finesses a glance behind point for four runs.

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and defends

4.4 . On a good length, outside off once again. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

4.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Urvil Patel goes back and pulls

4.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Hussain, pitching well outside off stump. Urvil Patel moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

4.1 1 On a good line and length from Hussain. Gaikwad gets forward and flicks for one run.

3.6 . Length ball, outside off once more. Urvil Patel gets forward and drives

3.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.4 1 Good length, outside off. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Urvil Patel gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

3.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

3.1 . Good length from Malinga, outside off stump. Gaikwad gets forward and punches a drive

2.6 6 And another! Full ball, on a good line but angled across Urvil Patel. He gets forward and lofts a flick for six runs.

2.5 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Urvil Patel goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

2.4 . Full toss, outside off stump again. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

2.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off again. Samson gets forward and edges. The umpire gives Samson out, but Samson signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Samson is given out.

2.2 . Full toss, outside off stump once more. Samson gets on the front foot and drives

2.1 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Gaikwad gets forward and drives for a run back behind point.

1.6 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off stump once again. Samson gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Samson rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Samson moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Samson pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. Sunrisers Hyderabad call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

1.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Samson moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

1.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Gaikwad pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

0.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Samson gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point for four runs.

0.5 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Gaikwad gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Samson gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

0.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Samson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kumar Reddy but angled across. Samson gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

0.1 6 SIX! Free hit. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Samson moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs.