Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 18.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kishan Ishanwicket keeper
|70
|47
|7
|3
|148.94
|Klaasen Heinrichwicket keeper
|47
|26
|6
|2
|180.77
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Choudhary Mukeshbowler
|4
|0
|36
|2
|9
|3
|0
|Kamboj Anshulall rounder
|4
|0
|46
|1
|11.5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.6
4
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Smaran pushes forward and lofts a drive back behind point for four runs.
18.5
1
Yorker, on a good line. Arora moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
18.4
1
Dropped in short by Kamboj, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Smaran goes back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.