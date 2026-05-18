Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 18.05.2026

T20MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
CSK

180

SRH
SRH

181

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Kishan Ishanwicket keeper704773148.94
Klaasen Heinrichwicket keeper472662180.77
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Choudhary Mukeshbowler40362930
Kamboj Anshulall rounder4046111.510

Latest Highlights

18.6
4

FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Smaran pushes forward and lofts a drive back behind point for four runs.

18.5
1

Yorker, on a good line. Arora moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

18.4
1

Dropped in short by Kamboj, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Smaran goes back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

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