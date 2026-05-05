17.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching outside off stump again. Sharma gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Sharma gets on the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

17.1 . Back of a length from Natarajan, outside off stump once more. Sharma gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

16.5 1 Good length from Starc, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and glances for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

16.4 1 Full toss, outside off again. Samson gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

16.3 1 Back of a length from Starc, outside off once again. Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Sharma pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

16.1 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharma pushes forward and plays a square cut back behind point for 2 runs.

15.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Samson gets on the back foot and plays a bad cut

15.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sharma gets forward and pulls for 1 run.

15.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Samson gets on the back foot and glances for a run behind square.

15.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Samson gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

15.2 1 Good length, outside off again. Sharma moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive for one run on the leg side.

15.2 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside off. Sharma gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

15.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a scoop for four runs back behind square.

14.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside off. Samson gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a couple of runs on the off side.

14.5 4 FOUR! Natarajan pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Samson gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the leg side field.

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching outside leg once again. Samson moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

14.2 1 Dropped in short by Natarajan, pitching outside leg and angling across. Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

14.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Samson moves onto the front foot and plays a pull straight down the ground for a single run.

13.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the front foot but decides to let that one through to the wicketkeeper

13.5 1 Ngidi pitches one up, on a good line. Samson gets on the back foot and glances averagely for a run behind square.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Samson gets on the back foot and slices a cut

13.3 . Back of a length from Ngidi, pitching outside off stump. Samson gets on the front foot and punches a drive

13.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Samson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

13.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Samson pushes forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a glance. DELHI CAPITALS appeal, however the umpire says not out.

12.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Samson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.4 . Good line and length from Starc. Samson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

12.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Samson moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly

12.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching outside off once again. Samson goes back and square cuts behind point for 4 runs.

12.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Samson gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

11.6 . Good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. Sharma goes back and eases a poor drive

11.5 1 50 comes up for Samson! Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, outside leg and angling across. Samson gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside leg stump. Samson pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

11.3 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Samson pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, outside off. Samson gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma goes back and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

10.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off but angled across Sharma. He gets on the back foot and glances for one run.

10.5 . Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and punches a drive

10.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across Samson. He gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

10.3 1 Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Sharma goes back and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

10.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Samson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

10.1 . Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Samson rocks back and eases a drive

9.6 1 Full, on a good line. Samson gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

9.5 1 On a good line and length. Sharma gets forward and drives for one run.

9.4 . Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharma rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

9.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 6 SIX! Full, outside off. Sharma pushes forward and drives for 6 runs over the off side field.

9.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

8.6 4 And another! Full, pitching outside off. Samson gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

8.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Samson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

8.4 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Samson. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

8.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.2 . Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Sharma moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut

8.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Sharma goes back and cuts shakily

7.6 . Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Samson gets forward and glances

7.5 6 SIX! Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside leg and angling across Samson. He gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

7.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across Sharma. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

7.3 . Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, on leg stump and angling across. Samson pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 1 On a good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav once more. Samson gets forward and drives for a run.

7.1 . Full, on a good line. Samson pushes forward and flicks a glance

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Patel, outside off stump. Sharma goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

6.5 . On a good length, outside off once more. Sharma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 W OUT! Stumped. Length ball, pitching outside off. Urvil Patel gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. The glovework by KL Rahul is fantastic. DELHI CAPITALS appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Urvil Patel is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart.

6.2 1 Good length from Patel, pitching outside off once again. Samson moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

6.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Samson goes back and drives

5.6 6 SIX MORE! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Urvil Patel gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

5.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Ngidi, outside off. Urvil Patel gets forward and skies a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

5.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Samson rocks back and glances for one run through the on side field.

5.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Samson goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

5.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run down the ground.

4.6 1 On a good line and length from Patel once more. Urvil Patel advances and drives shakily for one run.

4.5 . Good line and length from Patel. Urvil Patel steps back and edges through the on side field.

4.4 1 Good length, on leg stump. Samson gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

4.3 . On a good length, outside off. Samson gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Urvil Patel gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

4.1 1 On a good line and length from Patel. Samson goes back and glances on the leg side for a run.

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Urvil Patel pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

3.5 W OUT! Ngidi gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gaikwad gets forward and glances shakily, and is caught by Rizvi on the leg side.

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Samson pushes forward and flicks a glance for a single run on the on side.

3.3 . Good length from Ngidi, outside off stump once more. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

3.2 1lb Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaikwad pushes forward, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the body while trying to play a defensive stroke. DELHI CAPITALS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

2.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Samson gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

2.5 1 Back of a length from Starc, pitching outside leg and angling across Gaikwad. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Starc pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad gets forward and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

2.3 1 Good line and length from Starc. Samson gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

2.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Samson. He pushes forward and square cuts

2.2 1w Wide. Starc pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

2.1 . Short of a length, on line. Samson pushes forward and defends

1.6 . Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump again. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and cuts

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Gaikwad moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Gaikwad steps away and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away to the boundary for five wides.

1.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad creates room and cuts

1.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and drives

1.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Samson pushes forward and defends poorly through the off side field for a single run.

1.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Samson pushes forward and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.

0.6 . Short of a length, on line. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a square cut

0.4 1 On a good line and length from Starc. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

0.3 . Good length from Starc, outside off. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

0.2 . Back of a length from Starc, pitching on leg and angled across Gaikwad. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Samson moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run through the off side.

19.6 6 SIX! Kamboj pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Rizvi gets on the front foot and drives for six runs on the off side.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, outside off stump once more. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and drives. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Gaikwad.

19.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Rizvi gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

19.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. AR Sharma pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for a single run.

19.1 6 SIX! Yorker, pitching outside leg. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for six runs back behind square.

18.6 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off but angled across AR Sharma. He pushes forward and paddles for a run behind square.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Overton drops one in short, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. Stubbs rocks back and hooks, but is caught by Mukesh Choudhary behind square.

18.4 1 Good line and length. Rizvi gets on the front foot and lifts a wild glance for a run.

18.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Stubbs gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

18.2 1 Dropped in short by Overton, pitching outside off once more. Rizvi gets on the front foot and pulls averagely for a single run.

18.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Stubbs pushes forward and pulls behind square for one run.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off once more. Rizvi gets forward and sweeps behind square for six runs.

17.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets forward and drives averagely for one run.

17.4 1 Yorker, outside off again. Rizvi gets forward and punches a drive for a single run back behind point.

17.3 6 SIX! Kamboj comes around the wicket to Rizvi. Full toss, outside off stump once again. Rizvi pushes forward and lofts a sweep for six runs back behind square.

17.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Rizvi pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

17.1 . Yorker, outside off. Rizvi moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a paddle

16.6 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Rizvi. He pushes forward and glances on the leg side for one run.

16.5 1 Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, outside off. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

16.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and defends

16.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Rizvi pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

16.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

16.2 1w Wide. Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

16.1 2 Full toss, outside off. Stubbs pushes forward and drives for 2 runs down the ground. Tidy fielding by Overton prevents a boundary.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching on a good line once again. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

15.5 1 Mukesh Choudhary pitches one up, on line. Rizvi gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside leg and angling across Rizvi. He gets on the back foot and hooks for a half dozen runs back behind square.

15.3 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Stubbs pushes forward and glances for a run.

15.2 1 Good line and length from Mukesh Choudhary. Rizvi moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

15.1 1 Dropped in short by Mukesh Choudhary, outside leg and angling across. Stubbs rocks back and cuts for one run back behind point.

15.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

14.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Stubbs rocks back and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, on a good line. Rizvi moves onto the back foot and glances for a run on the leg side.

14.4 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Stubbs gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Stubbs. He rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

14.2 2 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Stubbs. He goes back and cuts for two runs.

14.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across Rizvi. He gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

13.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Rizvi rocks back and defends on the off side for one run.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Stubbs rocks back and guides a glance for a single run on the on side.

13.4 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

13.3 1 Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, outside leg and angled across the batter. Rizvi gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run down the ground.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Stubbs gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

13.1 . Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, outside leg and angling across the batter. Stubbs gets forward and defends

12.6 1 Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, outside leg and angled across the batter. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length from Mukesh Choudhary once again. Rizvi gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

12.4 . Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching on a good line. Rizvi gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

12.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Rizvi. He gets on the front foot and defends

12.2 1 Short, pitching outside leg and angling across Stubbs. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Rizvi moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.6 . Good line and length. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and defends poorly

11.5 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Rizvi gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

11.4 1 Good length from Hosein, pitching outside off stump again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

11.3 . Good length from Hosein, pitching outside off. Stubbs goes back and drives

11.2 1 Hosein pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump again. Rizvi gets on the front foot and glances on the leg side for one run.

11.1 1 Good length from Hosein, outside leg and angled across the batter. Stubbs gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run on the on side.

10.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Patel moves onto the back foot and guides a sloppy cut

10.4 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.3 . On a good line and length from Gurjapneet Singh. Stubbs pushes forward and eases a drive

10.2 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Gurjapneet Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and skies a hook back behind square for a half dozen runs.

10.1 . DROPPED! Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, on a good line. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Noor Ahmad.

9.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Patel rocks back and plays a sloppy cut

9.5 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Stubbs gets forward and tucks a glance for one run on the leg side.

9.4 . Noor Ahmad now coming around the wicket to Stubbs. Good length, outside off stump. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a drive

9.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside off stump. Nitish Rana rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

9.1 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Nitish Rana pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

8.6 . Short of a length, on line. Patel gets forward and glances

8.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily behind point for one run.

8.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Patel moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for a run.

8.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nitish Rana rocks back and guides a late cut for a run behind point.

8.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Patel rocks back and guides a cut for a run.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Nitish Rana pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

7.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Nair gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run on the on side.

7.3 . Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, on a good line. Nair gets on the back foot and cuts

7.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Nair moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

6.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Nair moves onto the back foot and scoops back behind square for 4 runs.

6.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Nitish Rana pushes forward and edges for 1 run back behind point.

6.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Nair pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for a run.

6.3 . Back of a length from Kamboj, pitching outside off stump once again. Nair goes back but misses while trying to defend

6.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Nair pushes forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

6.1 . Back of a length from Kamboj, pitching outside off. Nair gets forward and defends

5.6 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and defends back through point.

5.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Nair goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

5.3 . Full, on line. Nair moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side.

5.2 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Nair gets on the front foot and tucks a glance through the on side field.

5.1 W OUT! Hosein gets the wicket! Hosein pitches one up, outside off. KL Rahul advances and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Gaikwad on the off side.

4.6 . Good line and length from Kamboj. Nitish Rana gets forward and defends on the off side.

4.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive for one run behind square on the leg side.

4.3 . 0 runs

4.2 1 Nitish Rana defends for one run.

4.1 1 KL Rahul plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.6 W appeal, wicket (caught - Nissanka)

3.5 . 0 runs

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Nissanka defends for a half dozen runs.

3.3 4 FOUR! Nissanka plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

3.2 . 0 runs

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 4 FOUR! KL Rahul plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.5 . 0 runs

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 1 Nissanka defends for one run.

2.1 1 KL Rahul plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.6 . 0 runs

1.5 . 0 runs

1.4 1 KL Rahul plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 4 FOUR! KL Rahul defends for 4 runs.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 4 FOUR! Nissanka plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs