Results Score Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 05.05.2026

T20Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
DC

155

CSK
CSK

159

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Samson Sanjuwicket keeper875276167.31
Sharma Kartik413142132.26
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ngidi Lungibowler403017.510
Patel Axarall rounder402516.2550

Latest Highlights

17.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching outside off stump again. Sharma gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.2
6

MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Sharma gets on the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

17.1
.

Back of a length from Natarajan, outside off stump once more. Sharma gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

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