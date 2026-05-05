Results Score Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 05.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Samson Sanjuwicket keeper
|87
|52
|7
|6
|167.31
|Sharma Kartik
|41
|31
|4
|2
|132.26
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ngidi Lungibowler
|4
|0
|30
|1
|7.5
|1
|0
|Patel Axarall rounder
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|5
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.3
4
FOUR! Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching outside off stump again. Sharma gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.
17.2
6
MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Sharma gets on the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.
17.1
.
Back of a length from Natarajan, outside off stump once more. Sharma gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull