13.6 . On a good line and length once more. FH Allen goes back and inside edges

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. FH Allen pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

13.4 2 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across FH Allen. He gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for a couple of runs.

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

13.2 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. FH Allen gets forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

13.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across Green. He gets on the back foot and glances for a run back behind square.

12.6 1 Good line and length from Nigam once again. Green rocks back and glances for a single run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.4 6 And another! Good length, pitching outside off. FH Allen pushes forward and skies a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

12.3 6 And again! Short of a length, on a good line. FH Allen goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

12.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. FH Allen pushes forward and drives for 6 runs over the off side field.

12.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

11.6 1 Good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. Green pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

11.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

11.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. Green goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

11.2 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. FH Allen rocks back and drives for one run.

11.1 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

10.6 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs. Great work in the field by Stubbs prevents a certain boundary.

10.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. FH Allen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

10.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Green rocks back and lifts a pull for a run.

10.3 2 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and skies a sloppy drive for a couple of runs over the off side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Patel.

10.2 1 Starc pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Fifty for FH Allen in emphatic style! Full ball, outside off stump. FH Allen gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 6 runs.

9.6 1 On a good line and length once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Patel. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

9.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 2 runs. Impressive fielding by Nissanka prevents a boundary.

9.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Green moves onto the back foot and defends

9.2 . On a good line and length once again. Green moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

9.1 . Good line and length from Patel. Green moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

8.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Green advances and drives for a single run.

8.5 1 Ngidi pitches one up, on line. FH Allen pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

8.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

8.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.1 1 Back of a length from Ngidi, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

7.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. FH Allen rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . DROPPED! Back of a length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside leg stump and angled across FH Allen. He goes back and pulls. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Stubbs. That was a difficult chance for Stubbs.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. FH Allen pushes forward and drives down the ground for six runs.

7.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. FH Allen goes back and defends

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. FH Allen gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull

6.6 . Length ball, outside off. Green goes back and cuts late averagely

6.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

6.4 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump once again. FH Allen gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. FH Allen rocks back and cuts for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Rizvi costing DELHI CAPITALS two runs.

6.2 1 Good line and length. Green gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run down the ground.

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off. FH Allen pushes forward and drives for a run.

5.6 1 On a good line and length from Patel once again. FH Allen goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.5 . Good line and length from Patel. FH Allen goes back and defends

5.4 1 On a good line and length. Green moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Green gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and defends

5.1 1 On a good line and length once more. FH Allen rocks back and drives for 1 run.

4.6 . Back of a length from Ngidi, pitching on a good line. Green rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Green moves onto the front foot and defends

4.4 1 Good length from Ngidi, pitching outside off once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.3 . Length ball, outside off. FH Allen gets forward and eases a drive

4.2 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across FH Allen. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run on the off side.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. FH Allen goes back and drives

3.5 1 Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Green rocks back and drives on the off side for one run.

3.4 W OUT! Patel finds a way through! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Raghuvanshi pushes forward, and is struck on the body while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Raghuvanshi is bowled

3.3 1 Length ball, outside off once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

3.2 1 Patel pitches one up, outside off. Raghuvanshi gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

3.1 . Good line and length from Patel once again. Raghuvanshi goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, on line. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives. The throw by Starc is great. DELHI CAPITALS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Rahane is short of the popping crease

2.5 1 Good length, outside off. Rahane pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run behind square on the leg side.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Rahane gets on the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs back behind square.

2.3 . Back of a length from Starc, on a good line. Rahane rocks back but misses while attempting to defend

2.2 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run. Quality fielding by Patel saves a certain boundary.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. FH Allen rocks back and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

1.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rahane moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rahane creates space and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

1.3 . Good line and length from Patel. Rahane goes back and defends

1.2 1 Patel pitches one up, on a good line again. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the on side.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. FH Allen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

0.6 1 Full, outside off once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

0.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Raghuvanshi gets forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

0.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Rahane rocks back and plays a cut through point for a run.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Rahane gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

0.1 . Good line and length. Rahane pushes forward and edges

19.6 1 Short, outside off once again. Ngidi rocks back and lofts a cut for a run back through point.

19.5 1 Short ball, outside off. Nigam rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

19.4 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Starc gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive. He is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Raghuvanshi and Kartik Tyagi.

19.3 . Good length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off again. Starc moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

19.2 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi breaks through! Full, pitching outside off stump again. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and skies a drive, but is spectacularly caught by Rahane on the off side.

19.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nigam moves onto the back foot and lifts a poor pull behind square for a run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Vaibhav Arora, outside off stump again. AR Sharma gets on the back foot and lofts a pull past the bowler for 4 runs.

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. AR Sharma pushes forward and skies a reverse sweep back behind point for a half dozen runs.

18.4 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Nigam moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for a run.

18.3 W OUT! Caught. Vaibhav Arora drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Patel moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily, and is remarkably caught by Anukul Roy

18.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

18.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Patel backs away and flicks for a run.

17.6 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off once more. Patel goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

17.5 1 Kartik Tyagi drops one in short, pitching outside off. AR Sharma rocks back and skies a pull for 1 run.

17.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Patel gets forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

17.3 1 Dropped in short by Kartik Tyagi, outside off once more. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for a run down the ground.

17.2 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off once again. AR Sharma goes back and late cuts behind point for a half dozen runs.

17.1 . Back of a length, outside off. AR Sharma advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.6 1 Good length from Varun, pitching outside off once more. AR Sharma goes back and cuts for 1 run.

16.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off once again. AR Sharma rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

16.4 4 FOUR! Varun now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. AR Sharma rocks back and cuts for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Anukul Roy costing a pair of runs.

16.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

16.2 . Good length from Varun, outside off stump. AR Sharma rocks back and cuts late through point.

16.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Patel. He rocks back and guides a glance for one run behind square on the leg side.

15.6 1 Narine now coming around the wicket to Patel. Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump. Patel rocks back and tucks a glance for a run through the on side field.

15.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives

15.3 . Good line and length again. AR Sharma pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, however AR Sharma is given not out.

15.2 . On a good line and length. AR Sharma rocks back and eases a drive

15.1 . Good length, outside off. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

14.6 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Patel goes back and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 1 Good line and length from Kartik Tyagi. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

14.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. AR Sharma gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

14.3 1 Good length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching near leg stump and angled across Patel. He gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot for a run.

14.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Patel goes back but swings and misses while trying a late cut

14.1 . On a good line and length from Kartik Tyagi. Patel gets forward and cuts late

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Patel pushes forward and skies a poor drive for one run.

13.5 . Good length from Varun, outside off. Patel rocks back and defends

13.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Patel goes back and late cuts

13.3 . Varun now coming around the wicket to Patel. On a good length, pitching outside off. Patel goes back and defends

13.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

13.1 . Good length from Varun, pitching outside off stump. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. AR Sharma gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

12.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Patel rocks back and cuts for a run.

12.4 1 On a good line and length from Anukul Roy. AR Sharma gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

12.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. AR Sharma goes back and drives

12.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. AR Sharma goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for a catch, however AR Sharma is given not out. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

12.1 1 On a good line and length again. Patel moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

11.6 . Narine comes over the wicket to AR Sharma. On a good line and length. AR Sharma rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Patel gets forward and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

11.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Patel rocks back and defends

11.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Patel gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

11.2 . Good length from Narine, outside off stump. Patel gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Patel gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

10.6 . Good length, outside off once more. AR Sharma rocks back and eases a drive

10.5 W OUT! Anukul Roy breaks through! Good length from Anukul Roy, outside off stump. Stubbs moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Stubbs has to depart

10.4 . Back of a length, on line. Stubbs rocks back and defends poorly

10.3 2 On a good length, outside off. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a couple of runs.

10.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Patel rocks back and tucks a glance for a single run behind square.

10.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Patel moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

10.2 W OUT! Stumped. Wide. Pitching far outside off. Nissanka shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive. Umpire Nitin Menon gives Nissanka out stumped, however the umpires then signal for a review. Replays show Nissanka is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart.

10.1 4 FOUR! Nissanka brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Nissanka advances down the pitch and drives for four runs on the off side.

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and defends

9.5 W OUT! Narine breaks through! Good length from Narine, outside off. Rizvi gets on the front foot and lofts a poor sweep, and is caught by Powell

9.4 2 Back of a length, on a good line again. Rizvi gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

9.3 . On a good line and length from Narine. Rizvi gets on the back foot and outside edges

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Nissanka gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Nissanka gets on the back foot and late cuts

8.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rizvi pushes forward and defends

8.5 1 Good line and length. Nissanka goes back and glances for one run behind square.

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rizvi gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a flick for a run.

8.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Rizvi gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Rizvi gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Nissanka goes back and flicks for 1 run.

7.6 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket, back of a length, outside off. Nitish Rana goes back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Narine back behind square.

7.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Nitish Rana rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Nitish Rana moves down the pitch and drives for four runs through point.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off stump. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

7.2 6 SIX! Green comes over the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. Nissanka gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs.

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

6.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nissanka gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

6.5 . Varun now coming over the wicket to Nissanka. Varun pitches one up, outside off stump. Nissanka moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

6.4 1 Varun now coming around the wicket to Nitish Rana. On a good line and length. Nitish Rana goes back and drives for a single run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Nissanka goes back and skies a pull for 1 run.

6.2 . Varun comes over the wicket to Nissanka. Good length from Varun, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Nissanka gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance

6.1 1 Good length from Varun, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

5.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Nitish Rana moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

5.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.4 . Short of a length, on line. Nitish Rana moves onto the back foot and guides a glance

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nitish Rana pushes forward but opts to let that one travel through to Raghuvanshi unchallenged

5.2 1 Dropped in short by Vaibhav Arora, outside off stump. Nissanka gets forward and pulls for a single run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Nissanka gets forward and lifts a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

4.6 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi gets the wicket! Good line and length from Kartik Tyagi. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by Green down the ground.

4.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off once more. Nissanka gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

4.3 . Good length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off once again. Nissanka gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

4.2 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off once again. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for a run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

3.6 1 Good line and length. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Green costing KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS two runs.

3.4 1 On a good line and length. Nissanka goes back and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

3.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Nissanka pushes forward and late cuts

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Narine, pitching outside off once again. Nissanka pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. KL Rahul goes back and plays a flick for one run.

2.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off stump. Nissanka gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs.

2.5 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Nissanka moves down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground.

2.4 . Yorker, on line. Nissanka gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. KL Rahul goes back and drives for one run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line once more. KL Rahul gets forward and lofts a drive over the leg side field for four runs.

2.1 . On a good line and length. KL Rahul gets forward and drives shakily

1.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the off side field.

1.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Nissanka gets forward and inside edges for a run back behind square.

1.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Nissanka rocks back and plays a pull for six runs back behind square.

1.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.2 1 Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, on a good line. Nissanka moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.1 . Back of a length from Vaibhav Arora, pitching outside off. Nissanka goes back and edges into their pads while trying to defend

0.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Nissanka rocks back and drives for one run down the ground.

0.5 1 Full, on a good line. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

0.4 . Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. KL Rahul gets forward and plays a flick

0.3 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Nissanka gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Anukul Roy, pitching on a good line. Nissanka rocks back and pulls for four runs.