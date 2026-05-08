Results Score Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Indian Premier League 08.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Allen Finnwicket keeper
|100
|47
|5
|10
|212.77
|Green Cameronall rounder
|33
|27
|0
|2
|122.22
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Patel Axarall rounder
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|0
|0
|Yadav Kuldeep Singhbowler
|3
|0
|41
|0
|13.67
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.6
.
On a good line and length once more. FH Allen goes back and inside edges
13.5
6
MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. FH Allen pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.
13.4
2
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across FH Allen. He gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for a couple of runs.