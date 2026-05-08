Results Score Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Indian Premier League 08.05.2026

T20Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
DC

142

KKR
KKR

147

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Allen Finnwicket keeper10047510212.77
Green Cameronall rounder332702122.22
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Patel Axarall rounder402716.7500
Yadav Kuldeep Singhbowler3041013.6700

Latest Highlights

13.6
.

On a good line and length once more. FH Allen goes back and inside edges

13.5
6

MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. FH Allen pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

13.4
2

Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across FH Allen. He gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for a couple of runs.

Read all highlights