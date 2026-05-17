19.2 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Milne, on line. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

18.6 1 Back of a length from Sharma, outside off. AR Sharma rocks back and pulls for a single run.

18.5 6 SIX! Sharma comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. AR Sharma pushes forward and plays a pull for 6 runs.

18.4 1 Sharma comes around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Patel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

18.4 2w Wide. Sharma comes over the wicket. Too wide outside leg. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and makes no contact while attempting a flick. The ball is misfielded by Jurel.

18.3 1 Sharma now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Patel gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

18.2 1 SIX! Dropped in short by Milne, on line. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Miller pushes forward and lifts a pull, but is caught by Shanaka

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Patel gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

17.5 1 Miller plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

17.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Patel creates space and plays a pull for a single run.

17.3 1 Ferreira pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Miller steps back and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Miller pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

17.1 1 Ferreira pitches one up, on line. Patel gets forward and late cuts for 1 run back behind point.

16.6 . Pitched up, on line. Miller gets on the front foot and eases a drive

16.5 1 Archer pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Patel pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Patel backs away and drives back behind point for four runs.

16.3 1 Archer comes around the wicket to Miller. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Miller gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the off side.

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket, good length from Archer, outside off. Stubbs pushes forward and skies a bad scoop, and is caught by Jaiswal behind square.

16.1 1 Back of a length from Archer, outside off. Patel rocks back and cuts for a run.

16.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Patel rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull. Rajasthan Royals appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. Rajasthan Royals call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

15.6 1 Milne now coming around the wicket to Patel. Milne pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Patel pushes forward and drives for a single run.

15.5 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Milne.

15.5 2w Wide. Dropped in short by Milne, too wide outside off.

15.4 1 Full, on a good line once more. Stubbs pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

15.3 . Milne now coming over the wicket. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 3 Milne now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Patel moves down the pitch and drives for three runs. The ball is misfielded by Parag.

15.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side.

14.6 2lb Back of a length from Shanaka, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Patel goes back and plays a pull for 2 leg byes. Rajasthan Royals appeal, but the umpire says not out. An error in the field allows Patel and Stubbs to complete one overthrow.

14.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Patel rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

14.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and guides a glance on the on side for 1 run.

14.3 W OUT! Shanaka gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and KL Rahul has to depart

14.2 2 Back of a length, on a good line. KL Rahul goes back and eases a drive for 2 runs on the on side.

14.1 1 Back of a length from Shanaka, pitching on a good line. Patel gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

13.6 1 Back of a length from Punja, pitching outside off. Patel rocks back and tucks a glance on the leg side for a single run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Punja, on a good line. Patel moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Sooryavanshi.

13.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. KL Rahul rocks back and drives for a single run.

13.3 . Back of a length, outside off. KL Rahul rocks back and slices a cut

13.2 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. KL Rahul goes back and slices a cut

13.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Patel pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

12.6 . Archer now coming over the wicket to KL Rahul. Archer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives

12.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Patel rocks back and glances for a single run behind square.

12.4 . On a good line and length. Patel gets forward and drives

12.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Archer, outside off. Parikh gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Jurel

12.2 . Archer now coming around the wicket to Parikh. Back of a length from Archer, outside off again. Parikh goes back and defends behind square.

12.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. KL Rahul rocks back and cuts for one run.

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul goes back and glances for a single run back behind square.

11.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

11.5 2 KL Rahul brings up his 50! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for 2 runs through the on side field.

11.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Parikh rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

11.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Punja, pitching on leg and angling across. Parikh moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.1 1 Back of a length from Punja, pitching outside off. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

10.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Parikh goes back and defends through the off side field.

10.5 4 FOUR! Sharma comes around the wicket. Full, outside off. Parikh gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

10.4 1 Sharma comes over the wicket. Full, on a good line. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

10.3 1 Full toss, on a good line. Parikh pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

10.1 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! On a good length, outside off once again. A Porel moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Ferreira down the ground.

9.6 . Good length from Punja, outside off. KL Rahul gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying a sweep

9.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. A Porel goes back and cuts for a run.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

9.3 1 Fifty for A Porel! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. A Porel goes back and edges through the off side field for a single run.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Punja, outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

9.1 6 SIX! Punja pitches one up, on line. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.

8.6 1 Back of a length from Shanaka, pitching outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

8.5 1 Back of a length from Shanaka, outside off. A Porel moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

8.4 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. A Porel gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

8.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive on the on side for 1 run.

8.2 . Good length from Shanaka, pitching outside off. KL Rahul goes back and cuts

8.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. A Porel moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

7.6 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across A Porel. He goes back and pulls for a run.

7.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

7.4 1 Good line and length once more. A Porel moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for a single run.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Punja, on a good line. KL Rahul goes back and pulls for a run.

7.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. KL Rahul rocks back and cuts

7.1 . Good line and length from Punja. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

6.6 . Short of a length, outside off. A Porel goes back and slices a cut

6.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Shanaka pitches one up, outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

6.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. A Porel goes back and cuts for a run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump again. A Porel moves onto the back foot and lofts a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

6.1 1 Full ball, outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

5.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off. A Porel rocks back and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

5.5 4 FOUR! Sharma comes around the wicket to A Porel. Short ball, on a good line. A Porel goes back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Sharma now coming over the wicket. Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside leg once more. KL Rahul creates space and flicks back behind square for one run.

5.3 1 Sharma now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. A Porel moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a run.

5.2 1 Sharma comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

5.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. A Porel moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run through point.

4.6 . Back of a length from Milne, outside off. KL Rahul rocks back and plays a cut. Fantastic work in the field by Ferreira saves a boundary.

4.5 1 Milne comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. A Porel goes back and guides a late cut behind point for a run.

4.4 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

4.3 6 SIX! Milne comes over the wicket to KL Rahul. Back of a length, outside off. KL Rahul pushes forward and skies a pull for six runs.

4.2 1b Milne now coming around the wicket to A Porel. Short of a length, outside off stump. A Porel moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut, and the ball flies away from Jurel for a bye.

4.1 1 Dropped in short by Milne, on line again. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.6 1 Sharma comes over the wicket to KL Rahul. Full, on a good line. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

3.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. A Porel gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for one run.

3.5 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching far outside off. A Porel moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

3.4 . Back of a length, outside off. A Porel rocks back and plays a pull

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Sharma comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. A Porel advances and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. A Porel rocks back and slices a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

3.1 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off. A Porel gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

2.5 . Good length, outside off. A Porel moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

2.4 . Archer now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, on line but angling across the batter. A Porel moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a leg glance

2.3 1 Good line and length once again. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul goes back and finesses a glance. Good work in the field by Ferreira results in a single run being saved.

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across KL Rahul. He goes back and leg glances back behind square for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Milne comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives averagely for a run.

1.5 1 Milne comes around the wicket to A Porel. Pitched up, pitching outside off again. A Porel gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

1.4 5 Milne comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run. Some mediocre fielding by Singh results in the ball reaching the boundary for 4 overthrows. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Singh is quality. Rajasthan Royals appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

1.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. A Porel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Milne now coming around the wicket to A Porel. Milne pitches one up, on a good line. A Porel gets forward and flicks for four runs.

1.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. KL Rahul goes back and edges behind square on the leg side for a run.

0.6 1 Archer comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. KL Rahul rocks back and tucks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

0.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. A Porel rocks back and late cuts for a single run behind point.

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off. A Porel gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.4 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. A Porel gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

0.3 4 FOUR! Archer comes around the wicket to A Porel. Full ball, outside off stump. A Porel moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

0.2 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. KL Rahul pushes forward and lofts a flick back behind square for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Punja.

0.1 1 Good length from Archer, outside off stump once again. A Porel gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

0.1 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. A Porel moves onto the front foot and misses while trying a flick, however the ball beats the keeper and flies away to the boundary for 5 wides.

19.6 2 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Milne moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for two runs.

19.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Milne moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.4 W OUT! LBW. Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Jurel pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. The umpire gives Jurel out LBW, but Jurel signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jurel is given out.

19.3 2 Full, outside off. Jurel moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for two runs through point on the off side.

19.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.1 1 Full toss, on a good line once more. Archer gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

18.6 1 Full toss, on line once more. Archer gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for a single run.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Shanaka pushes forward and plays a drive, but is remarkably caught by Stubbs on the off side.

18.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Jurel pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

18.3 1 Starc pitches one up, outside off. Shanaka creates room and lifts a drive for a single run over the off side field. Great fielding by Stubbs results in a couple of runs being saved.

18.2 2 Jurel brings up his fifty! Starc comes around the wicket to Jurel. Full, on leg stump and angling across. Jurel gets forward and plays a drive for 2 runs straight down the ground.

18.1 1 Back of a length from Starc, pitching outside off once again. Jurel moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

17.6 . Full toss, outside off stump once more. Shanaka gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

17.5 . Full toss, outside off stump again. Shanaka moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a scoop

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Ngidi, outside off stump. Shanaka moves down the pitch and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

17.3 1 Full toss, on a good line. Jurel gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

17.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

17.1 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Shanaka moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

16.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Shanaka goes back and cuts for a single run through point.

16.5 W OUT! Tiwari gets the wicket! Back of a length from Tiwari, on a good line. Dubey moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Tripurana Vijay behind square.

16.4 . Dropped in short by Tiwari, outside off stump. Dubey gets on the back foot but opts to let the ball travel through to the keeper

16.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Dubey gets on the back foot but opts to let that one through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

16.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

16.1 1 Good line and length. Dubey gets forward and drives for one run.

15.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Dubey goes back and cuts for a single run.

15.5 1 Good line and length from Patel. Jurel steps away and cuts for one run.

15.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Dubey rocks back and flicks a leg glance behind square for a single run.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Patel, outside off stump. Jurel gets on the back foot and glances for one run on the leg side.

15.2 1 Good line and length once again. Dubey gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

15.1 . Good line and length. Dubey moves onto the back foot and glances behind square.

14.6 1 On a good line and length. Dubey gets forward and flicks behind square for a single run.

14.5 W OUT! LBW. On a good length, pitching outside off. Singh pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. The umpire gives Singh out LBW, but Singh signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Singh has to go.

14.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line again. Singh pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.

14.3 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Patel

14.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Parag gets forward and lifts a drive, but is impressively caught by Patel on the leg side. What an extraordinary effort that was by Patel!

13.6 . Back of a length from Patel, outside off stump. Parag rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

13.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jurel pushes forward and defends through the off side for a single run.

13.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Parag rocks back and lofts a pull for 1 run.

13.3 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Jurel gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

13.2 1 50 up for Parag! Good line and length from Patel. Parag moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the leg side field.

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Patel, outside off. Parag gets on the back foot and inside edges for four runs behind point.

12.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Jurel rocks back and pulls for 4 runs down the ground.

12.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Tiwari, pitching well outside off stump.

12.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Parag gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

12.4 1 Short ball, outside off stump once more. Jurel gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

12.2 . On a good length, outside off. Jurel gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

11.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Parag gets forward and flicks for a run.

11.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Short, pitching outside off stump. Parag rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

11.4 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off once more. Parag gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs on the leg side.

11.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Parag moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Parag goes back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

11.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Parag moves onto the back foot and guides a wild cut

10.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Jurel gets forward and eases a drive

10.5 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Jurel gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point.

10.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Parag gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive for 1 run.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Patel, outside off stump once again. Parag gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for six runs.

10.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Parag gets on the front foot and eases a drive

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Parag gets forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

9.6 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Parag moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

9.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

9.6 1w Wide. Bouncer, too wide outside off.

9.5 . Dropped in short by Tiwari, on line. Parag goes back and pulls poorly down the ground. Delhi Capitals appeal for a catch. Both umpires converse before deciding to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.

9.4 1 Dropped in short by Tiwari, outside off. Jurel moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run behind square. Good fielding by Starc prevents a certain boundary.

9.3 . Tiwari pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Jurel gets forward and punches a drive

9.2 2 Tiwari pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

9.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Jurel moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

8.6 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Parag goes back and drives

8.5 1 Back of a length from Patel, pitching outside off. Jurel goes back and leg glances for one run behind square.

8.4 1lb Good line and length. Parag pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye. Delhi Capitals appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. Delhi Capitals call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

8.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Parag pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs.

8.2 . Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump again. Parag pushes forward and defends

8.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Parag gets on the back foot and defends

7.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Parag goes back and plays a cut for one run.

7.5 1 Back of a length from Tiwari, pitching outside off. Jurel gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Parag gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

7.3 W OUT! Tiwari gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Sooryavanshi gets forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Miller down the ground.

7.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Jurel gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

7.1 1 Dropped in short by Tiwari, on line. Sooryavanshi goes back and pulls for a single run.

7.1 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off.

6.6 1 Tripurana Vijay comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Tripurana Vijay, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

6.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Jurel moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for 1 run.

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Tripurana Vijay comes over the wicket to Jurel. Length ball, outside off stump. Jurel shuffles down the pitch and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

6.3 1 Tripurana Vijay now coming around the wicket. Good length from Tripurana Vijay, outside off stump once again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for one run on the off side.

6.2 1 Tripurana Vijay comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Jurel rocks back and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

5.6 . Yorker, outside off. Jurel pushes forward and punches a poor drive

5.6 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Mukesh Kumar, pitching on a good line but angling loosely across the batter and down the leg side.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length once again. Jurel moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the on side field for four runs.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Mukesh Kumar. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.

5.3 4 FOUR! Mukesh Kumar comes over the wicket to Jurel. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jurel gets forward and plays a pull down the ground for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Mukesh Kumar now coming around the wicket to Sooryavanshi. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side. Fantastic work in the field by Miller prevents a boundary.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Mukesh Kumar, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Tripurana Vijay, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

4.5 4 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi shuffles down the pitch and lofts a bad drive for 4 runs down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rizvi. A really tough chance for Rizvi there.

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

4.2 . Good length from Tripurana Vijay, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi rocks back and drives

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Tripurana Vijay, pitching outside off again. Sooryavanshi rocks back and drives for four runs.

3.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jurel gets on the back foot and outside edges

3.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

3.4 . Ngidi comes over the wicket to Jurel. On a good line and length from Ngidi. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives

3.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side. Tidy fielding by Miller prevents a certain boundary.

3.2 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives sloppily down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! Ngidi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

2.6 . On a good line and length from Starc. Jurel gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Jurel pushes forward and lifts a bad drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Starc pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

2.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Starc, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.2 . Full toss, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and drives poorly

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

2.1 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well down the leg side. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot but misses while trying a flick

1.6 . Ngidi comes over the wicket to Jurel. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the front foot but decides to let that one through to KL Rahul untouched

1.5 W OUT! Ngidi gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward and outside edges, and is remarkably caught by Starc

1.4 . Ngidi pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Jaiswal pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

1.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

1.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and inside edges for 1 run behind square.

1.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and defends

0.5 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

0.4 . Good length, outside off. Jaiswal rocks back and defends

0.3 4 FOUR MORE! Starc pitches one up, on a good line. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for four runs.

0.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Jaiswal gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.