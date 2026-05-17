Match details Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 17.05.2026

T20Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
DC

197

RR
RR

193

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Delhi Capitals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 17, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Delhi Capitals Squad

PlayersRahul KL, Porel Abhishek, Parakh Sahil, Stubbs Tristan, Miller David, Patel Axar, Tiwari Madhav, Starc Mitchell, Kumar Mukesh, Ngidi Lungi, Vijay Tripurana, Nair Karun, Nigam Vipraj, Nissanka Pathum, Rizvi Sameer, Sharma Ashutosh
BenchChameera Dushmantha, Duckett Ben, Jamieson Kyle, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Nabi Aquib, Natarajan Thangarasu, Rana Nitish, Shaw Prithvi, Yadav Kuldeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Squad

PlayersJaiswal Yashasvi, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Jurel Dhruv, Parag Riyan, Singh Ravi, Ferreira Donovan, Dubey Shubham, Archer Jofra, Milne Adam, Sharma Brijesh, Punja Yash Raj, Perala Aman Rao, Mishra Sushant, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Bishnoi Ravi, Shanaka Dasun
BenchBurger Nandre, Curran Sam, Deshpande Tushar, Hetmyer Shimron, Jadeja Ravindra, Maphaka Kwena, Puthur Vignesh, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Yudhvir

Venue Guide

StadiumArun Jaitley Stadium
CityDelhi
Capacity48000
EndsStadium End
Hosts toPavilion End