Results Score Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 17.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rahul KLbatsman
|56
|42
|1
|3
|133.33
|Porel Abhishekwicket keeper
|51
|31
|7
|1
|164.52
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Archer Jofrabowler
|4
|0
|35
|2
|8.75
|7
|0
|Sharma Brijesh
|4
|0
|44
|2
|11
|3
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.2
6
SIX! Dropped in short by Milne, on line. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.
19.1
4
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
18.6
1
Back of a length from Sharma, outside off. AR Sharma rocks back and pulls for a single run.