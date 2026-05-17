Results Score Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 17.05.2026

T20Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
DC

197

RR
RR

193

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rahul KLbatsman564213133.33
Porel Abhishekwicket keeper513171164.52
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Archer Jofrabowler403528.7570
Sharma Brijesh404421130

Latest Highlights

19.2
6

SIX! Dropped in short by Milne, on line. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

19.1
4

FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

18.6
1

Back of a length from Sharma, outside off. AR Sharma rocks back and pulls for a single run.

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