18.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

18.3 . Short ball, outside off. Tewatia goes back but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper

18.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off. Tewatia goes back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

17.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Tewatia gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

17.5 2 Good length from Burger, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia gets on the front foot and plays a wild drive over the off side field for two runs.

17.5 1w Wide. Bouncer, too wide outside off. Tewatia moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a late cut

17.4 . Half-tracker, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia ducks out of the way

17.3 . Good length from Burger, outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and defends

17.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

17.1 W OUT! Burger breaks through! Back of a length, outside off once again. W Sundar rocks back and lifts a bad pull, and is caught by Ferreira

16.6 . Archer comes over the wicket. Short ball, outside off stump. Buttler rocks back but watches that one through to Jurel unchallenged

16.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. W Sundar pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. W Sundar gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

16.2 . Archer now coming around the wicket to W Sundar. Length ball, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Buttler rocks back and guides a late cut for one run back behind point.

15.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. W Sundar gets on the front foot and skies a drive for four runs.

15.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. W Sundar goes back and plays a flick

15.4 1 Deshpande comes over the wicket to Buttler. Full ball, outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

15.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

15.2 . Deshpande now coming around the wicket to W Sundar. On a good line and length. W Sundar gets forward and flicks

15.1 1 Deshpande pitches one up, pitching outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

14.6 W OUT! Archer gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive. Nogajski raises the finger, there's no review, and Shubman Gill is on his way

14.5 1 Short, pitching outside off. Buttler goes back and edges for one run behind point on the off side.

14.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 run.

14.3 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Shubman Gill pushes forward and flicks

14.2 1 On a good line and length from Archer. Buttler moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.

14.1 1 Back of a length from Archer, outside off once again. Shubman Gill rocks back and edges for 1 run behind point.

13.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

13.5 1 Back of a length from Jadeja, pitching on a good line again. Buttler moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for a single run.

13.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

13.3 4 FOUR! Shubman Gill brings up his hundred with a boundary! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill advances down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs.

13.2 1 Good line and length from Jadeja once more. Buttler gets forward and tucks a glance for a run on the leg side.

13.1 1 Good line and length. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

12.6 2 Back of a length from Sharma, outside off. Buttler goes back and cuts for 2 runs.

12.5 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Full toss, outside off once more. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and eases a mediocre drive. Sai Sudharsan is given out hit wicket

12.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Shubman Gill rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

12.4 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching far outside off.

12.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Shubman Gill gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

12.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and cuts for one run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

11.6 4 And again! Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill rocks back and pulls for four runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

11.4 . Burger comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill goes back but opts to let the ball travel through to the keeper untouched

11.3 1 Good length from Burger, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Parag costing Rajasthan Royals a run.

11.3 1w Wide. Burger comes over the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Very short ball, pitching well outside off stump.

11.2 1 Burger comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

11.1 1 Back of a length from Burger, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and defends for a run on the on side.

10.6 2 Good line and length from Punja once again. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

10.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from Punja. Shubman Gill advances and drives on the off side for four runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

10.3 . Short of a length, on line. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and plays a cut

10.2 1 Good line and length from Punja. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Sai Sudharsan brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Back of a length from Punja, pitching outside off once more. Sai Sudharsan goes back and lofts a cut for 6 runs.

9.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Jadeja, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on line. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs behind square.

9.4 1 Jadeja now coming over the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Back of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and cuts for a single run.

9.3 1 Good line and length from Jadeja once again. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for 1 run.

9.2 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and drives over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

8.6 4 And again! Short, outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Shanaka costing Rajasthan Royals 2 runs.

8.5 4 FOUR! 50 up for Shubman Gill in emphatic style! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill slices a cut for 4 runs.

8.4 1 Back of a length from Deshpande, outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and cuts for one run.

8.3 1 Deshpande pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for one run.

8.2 6 SIX! Short, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

8.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Sai Sudharsan. He gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a run back behind square.

7.6 . Back of a length from Punja, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill rocks back and cuts shakily

7.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill goes back and cuts for a couple of runs.

7.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and guides a glance for a single run.

7.3 4 And again! Length ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and lifts a cut for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Shubman Gill rocks back and cuts for one run.

6.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

6.6 1w Wide. Sharma pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Shubman Gill gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

6.5 1 Full, on a good line. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a couple of runs. An error by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan results in a short run being signalled by the umpire.

6.5 1w Wide. Sharma now coming over the wicket to Shubman Gill. Sharma drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

6.4 1 Sharma comes around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Back of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan goes back and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

6.3 1 Good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance back behind square for 1 run.

6.2 . Dropped in short by Sharma, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill rocks back but watches that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side.

5.6 . Full, on a good line again. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

5.5 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Dropped in short by Deshpande, outside off. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives for four runs.

5.2 1 On a good line and length from Deshpande. Shubman Gill gets forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

5.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan backs away and plays a defensive stroke for one run down the ground.

4.6 2 Pitched up, on line once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for a pair of runs.

4.5 . Back of a length from Sharma, on a good line. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and cuts shakily

4.4 . Short ball, outside off. Shubman Gill goes back and guides a cut

4.3 4 FOUR! Sharma now coming over the wicket to Shubman Gill. Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for four runs.

4.2 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

4.1 . Sharma drops one in short, outside off once again. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and pulls sloppily

3.6 4 Burger now coming around the wicket to Shubman Gill. Half-tracker, outside off. Shubman Gill advances but makes no contact while trying a late cut, and the ball rolls away for four byes, due to the bad delivery by Burger.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and defends behind point for 1 run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Burger now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

3.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a run through the on side field.

3.2 . Burger now coming around the wicket to Shubman Gill. Short of a length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and defends

3.1 1 DROPPED! Burger drops one in short, outside off once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ferreira.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

2.5 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Archer. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Archer comes over the wicket. Short ball, outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs.

2.3 1 Archer comes around the wicket. Yorker, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

2.2 1 Good length from Archer, outside off stump once more. Shubman Gill gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 1 Burger comes around the wicket to Shubman Gill. Back of a length from Burger, outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square.

1.5 1 Good length from Burger, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives averagely for a single run down the ground.

1.4 2 On a good line and length from Burger. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

1.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and cuts poorly for a single run behind point.

1.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the on side for a single run.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off again. Shubman Gill goes back and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for 1 run.

1.1 5w Wide. Burger pitches one up, pitching far outside off. It beats the wicketkeeper and flies to the rope for five wides.

0.6 4 FOUR! Archer now coming around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Back of a length from Archer, outside off once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and punches a drive behind point for four runs.

0.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill rocks back and cuts back behind point for a run.

0.4 4 And another! On a good line and length from Archer. Shubman Gill gets forward and lofts a flick for four runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Archer, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

0.3 1w Wide. Archer now coming over the wicket. Pitching near leg stump again. Shubman Gill pushes forward but misses while attempting a leg glance

0.2 1 Archer comes around the wicket. Archer drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

0.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off once again. Ferreira gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

19.5 2 Pitched up, outside off again. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive for two runs down the ground.

19.4 6 And another! Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

19.3 6 And another! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 6 runs.

19.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

19.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Jadeja rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, on line. Ferreira rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

18.5 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run.

18.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

18.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off again. Ferreira gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

18.2 . Prasidh Krishna comes over the wicket. Very short, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the back foot but watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper

18.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jadeja backs away and pulls for one run.

17.6 1 Short ball, on line. Jadeja gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

17.5 . Back of a length from Rabada, outside off once more. Jadeja gets on the back foot and cuts

17.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for one run.

17.3 2 Rabada now coming over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length again. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

17.2 W OUT! Caught. Rabada drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi rocks back and slices a poor late cut, and is caught by Prasidh Krishna behind point.

17.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Jadeja goes back and late cuts for one run back behind point.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length again. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 6 runs.

16.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Jadeja creates space and plays a flick for a single run.

16.4 2 On a good length, outside off. Jadeja steps back and cuts for a pair of runs.

16.3 1 Full toss, on a good line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

16.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

16.1 1 Good length from W Sundar, pitching outside off. Jadeja pushes forward and flicks for a run.

15.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 2 Back of a length, on line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a pair of runs.

15.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and lofts a cut for 4 runs.

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Holder drops one in short, on a good line again. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

15.2 . Yorker, on line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and defends

15.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi goes back and skies a cut for four runs.

14.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Jadeja rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field.

14.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Jadeja gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

14.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Jadeja rocks back and defends

14.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and eases a wild drive for a single run.

14.2 2 Dropped in short by Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and outside edges for 1 run behind point. An error in the field allows the batters to run through for a single overthrow.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Mohammed Siraj, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi goes back and lifts a hook for 6 runs behind square.

13.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Jadeja steps back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

13.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Jadeja rocks back and defends

13.4 1 Dropped in short by Rabada, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and pulls averagely down the ground for one run.

13.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for a run.

13.2 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and edges into their helmet while trying to play a pull for 1 run.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

12.6 1 Sooryavanshi brings up his fifty! Prasidh Krishna drops one in short, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi goes back and plays a pull for one run.

12.5 1 Prasidh Krishna comes around the wicket. Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump once again. Jadeja gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

12.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump once more. Archer moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Buttler

12.3 6 SIX! Prasidh Krishna now coming over the wicket to Archer. Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump. Archer goes back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

12.2 1 Prasidh Krishna drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for one run behind square.

12.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 1 Dropped in short by Holder, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for a run.

11.3 W OUT! Caught. Holder drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Shanaka gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull, and is caught by Buttler

11.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shanaka rocks back but allows it to pass through to the keeper untouched

11.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and defends

10.6 . Prasidh Krishna now coming around the wicket. Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back but decides to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

10.5 1 On a good line and length. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for one run back behind square.

10.4 . Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump. Shanaka gets on the front foot but decides to let the ball pass through to Buttler without playing a shot

10.3 . Prasidh Krishna now coming over the wicket to Shanaka. Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Shanaka goes back and guides a leg glance behind square.

10.2 1 DROPPED! Prasidh Krishna comes around the wicket to Sooryavanshi. Prasidh Krishna drops one in short, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back and pulls averagely for one run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sai Sudharsan.

10.1 4 FOUR! Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.

9.6 . Back of a length from Holder, on a good line. Shanaka gets on the back foot and defends

9.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Shanaka gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

9.4 2 On a good line and length from Holder once again. Shanaka gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

9.3 W OUT! Holder breaks through! On a good line and length from Holder. Parag gets forward and flicks poorly, and is caught by Rabada

9.2 . Back of a length from Holder, outside off stump. Parag goes back and plays a late cut

9.1 1 Back of a length from Holder, outside off. Sooryavanshi rocks back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

8.6 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Parag gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and skies a pull behind square for 6 runs.

8.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Parag gets forward and drives poorly down the ground for a single run.

8.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Parag gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

8.1 W FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Parag gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.

7.6 . Short ball, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot but allows that one to through to the keeper without playing a shot

7.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jadeja gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

7.5 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off.

7.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jadeja goes back and inside edges

7.3 . Short of a length, on line. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and edges behind square.

7.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Holder, outside off. Jadeja moves down the pitch and cuts back behind point for four runs.

7.1 . Back of a length from Holder, pitching on a good line. Jadeja gets on the back foot and punches a drive

6.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Jadeja gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Sooryavanshi rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja gets forward and flicks for one run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi goes back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for one run.

6.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Jadeja pushes forward and drives shakily for one run.

6.1 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Prasidh Krishna drops one in short, outside leg and angling across Jadeja. He goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

5.5 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off again. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

5.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, outside leg. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and skies a hook for 4 runs back behind square.

5.3 . Prasidh Krishna now coming over the wicket to Jadeja. Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Jadeja moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja goes back and hooks back behind square for six runs.

5.1 2 Short of a length, outside off. Jadeja moves down the pitch and drives shakily on the off side for two runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Sooryavanshi steps back and cuts for 4 runs.

4.5 . Half-tracker, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to Buttler Rajathan Royals review for a wide but unsuccessful

4.4 . Short ball, on a good line. Sooryavanshi goes back but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

4.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja rocks back and cuts through point for a run.

4.2 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

3.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi rocks back and pulls for six runs.

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.4 . Good line and length from Rabada. Sooryavanshi steps back but misses while trying a drive

3.3 . Short of a length, on line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

3.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives for four runs over the off side field.

3.1 1 Back of a length from Rabada, outside off stump. Jadeja goes back and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

2.6 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length again. Sooryavanshi gets forward and edges for four runs back behind square.

2.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on leg. Sooryavanshi rocks back and inside edges for four runs back behind square.

2.5 5w Wide. Half-tracker, outside leg and angling across.

2.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Sooryavanshi steps away and drives averagely for 2 runs.

2.3 2 Short, on leg stump and angling across. Sooryavanshi rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line once again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

2.1 . Dropped in short by Mohammed Siraj, on line. Sooryavanshi goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump once again. Jadeja rocks back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

1.5 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Jurel gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Shubman Gill down the ground.

1.4 . Good line and length from Rabada. Jurel gets forward and defends

1.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Jurel gets forward and plays a flick

1.2 4 FOUR! Short, outside off. Jurel rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.

1.1 2 Short of a length, on line. Jurel goes back and glances for a couple of runs on the on side.

0.6 . Mohammed Siraj drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

0.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel rocks back and guides a cut behind point for a single run.

0.4 W OUT! Caught. Short, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and lifts a shaky pull, and is caught by Prasidh Krishna behind square.

0.3 1 Short, pitching on a good line again. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi goes back and plays a defensive stroke