Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 29.05.2026

T20Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

219

RR
RR

214

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Gill Shubmanbatsman10453153196.23
Sudharsan Saibatsman583281181.25
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Archer Jofrabowler4045111.2510
Burger Nandrebowler403518.7570

Latest Highlights

18.4
6

SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

18.3
.

Short ball, outside off. Tewatia goes back but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper

18.2
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.

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