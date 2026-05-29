Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Gill Shubmanbatsman
|104
|53
|15
|3
|196.23
|Sudharsan Saibatsman
|58
|32
|8
|1
|181.25
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Archer Jofrabowler
|4
|0
|45
|1
|11.25
|1
|0
|Burger Nandrebowler
|4
|0
|35
|1
|8.75
|7
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.4
6
SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.
18.3
.
Short ball, outside off. Tewatia goes back but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper
18.2
4
Back-to-back boundaries! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.