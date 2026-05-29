Match details Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 29.05.2026

T20Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

219

RR
RR

214

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Titans Squad

PlayersGill Shubman, Sudharsan Sai, Buttler Jos, Holder Jason, Sundar Washington, Sindhu Nishant, Khan Rashid, Kishore Sai, Rabada Kagiso, Krishna Prasidh, Siraj Mohammed
BenchBanton Tom, Brar Gurnoor, Khan Mohd Arshad, Khan Shahrukh, Kushagra Kumar, Phillips Glenn, Raj Prithvi, Rawat Anuj, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Ishant, Suthar Manav, Tewatia Rahul, Wood Luke, Yadav Jayant

Rajasthan Royals Squad

PlayersJaiswal Yashasvi, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Jurel Dhruv, Parag Riyan, Ferreira Donovan, Shanaka Dasun, Jadeja Ravindra, Archer Jofra, Burger Nandre, Sharma Brijesh, Punja Yash Raj, Dubey Shubham, Mishra Sushant, Perala Aman Rao, Bishnoi Ravi, Deshpande Tushar
BenchCurran Sam, Hetmyer Shimron, Maphaka Kwena, Milne Adam, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Puthur Vignesh, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Ravi, Singh Yudhvir

Venue Guide

StadiumNarendra Modi Stadium
CityAhmedabad
Capacity132000
EndsAdani Pavilion End
Hosts to