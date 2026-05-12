Highlights Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 12.05.2026
Full, pitching outside off. Holder goes back and lifts a drive for a run on the on side.
FOUR! Back of a length from Hussain, outside leg and angling across. Tewatia goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.
OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. W Sundar rocks back and edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan back behind square.
Full, pitching outside off. Holder goes back and lifts a drive for a run on the on side.
50 up for W Sundar! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. W Sundar gets on the back foot and pulls poorly behind square for 1 run.
Yorker, outside off stump. Holder gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.
Full, pitching outside off once again. Holder goes back and drives poorly over the off side for a couple of runs.
SIX! Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. W Sundar rocks back and flicks back behind square for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Yorker, on line. W Sundar moves down the pitch and plays a ramp for four runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Holder goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.
Yorker, on line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump again. W Sundar goes back and lofts a pull behind square for 4 runs.
DROPPED! Full toss, outside off stump once more. Holder moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Malinga. That was a hard chance for Malinga.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Holder goes back and eases a drive for one run.
Full, outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and drives for a run.
FOUR! Hinge, Praful comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. W Sundar rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.
Hinge, Praful pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Holder pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.
On a good line and length from Hinge, Praful again. Holder gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for four runs.
Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. W Sundar gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a flick
Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg. W Sundar gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a sweep
Yorker, on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off. Holder gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Full toss, on a good line. Holder gets forward and finesses a glance behind square on the leg side for a pair of runs.
OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and glances sloppily, and is caught by Hinge, Praful
Full, outside off. W Sundar goes back and eases a drive for one run.
Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across W Sundar. He gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.
Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across W Sundar. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, but umpire VK Sharma says not out.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, on line once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.
Full, pitching on a good line once again. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.
Yorker, pitching on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a glance
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.
Yorker, outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and punches a drive for a run.
Full toss, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives poorly on the off side.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.
Full, outside off. W Sundar pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.
Pitched up, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and glances for a pair of runs behind square on the leg side.
FOUR! Sai Sudharsan brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Pitched up, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.
Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
Good line and length from Hussain. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back but misses while attempting a cut
Full, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and lifts a drive for a run.
On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a cut back behind point for 1 run.
SIX! Full, pitching on a good line again. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives for 6 runs down the ground.
Hussain pitches one up, on line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 2 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and cuts
Full, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off. W Sundar gets on the back foot and drives
On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.
Wide. Kumar pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Sai Sudharsan goes back but swings and misses while trying a leg glance
Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg.
Kumar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. W Sundar rocks back and flicks for 1 run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves down the pitch and skies a cut for a half dozen runs back behind point.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and punches a sloppy drive for a couple of runs.
Full ball, outside off. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.
Good line and length. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive
Good line and length from Cummins. W Sundar gets forward and eases a drive
Good length from Cummins, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. W Sundar gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.
OUT! Cummins gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Klaasen on the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.
Good length from Cummins, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and inside edges
Good line and length from Hussain once again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and glances for one run behind square.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull
FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.
Back of a length, on a good line. Nishant Sindhu gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Hussain. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.
On a good line and length from Malinga again. Sai Sudharsan shuffles down the pitch and plays a cut through point for one run.
Full toss, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.
Good line and length. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and drives for a run.
Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive
Back of a length from Malinga, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan goes back and late cuts for four runs behind point.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu goes back and drives for four runs on the off side.
Short of a length, outside off. Nishant Sindhu rocks back and defends
Back of a length, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu rocks back and skies a late cut back behind point for 2 runs. Good work in the field by Hinge, Praful saves a boundary.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off. Nishant Sindhu goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Back of a length from Hinge, Praful, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu advances and drives for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut
Hinge, Praful now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Nishant Sindhu gets forward and edges
FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Nishant Sindhu gets forward and drives for four runs.
Hinge, Praful drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across Nishant Sindhu. He ducks under it
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Buttler shuffles down the pitch and inside edges back behind square. Undefined appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. undefined call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Buttler is given out.
Good line and length. Sai Sudharsan moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a ramp
On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and defends
Good length from Kumar Reddy, outside off once more. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and eases a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a scoop, resulting in a leg bye.
Full, on a good line. Buttler advances down the pitch and inside edges into their pads while trying a flick
FOUR! Full, on a good line. Buttler gets forward and flicks for four runs.
Cummins comes around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and defends
Back of a length, on leg stump. Buttler goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square on the leg side.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Buttler gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive
Length ball, outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot but decides to allow it to travel through to the keeper
Pitched up, outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot and outside edges for two runs behind point.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and cuts behind point for 1 run.
Hinge, Praful comes over the wicket to Buttler. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend
Hinge, Praful comes around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and edges behind square for 1 run.
Hinge, Praful pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Buttler shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick back behind square for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Buttler gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Shubman Gill gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance
Kumar Reddy pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and edges for a run back behind point.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.
DROPPED! Kumar Reddy pitches one up, on line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives averagely. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Kumar Reddy. Not an easy chance for Kumar Reddy.
Kumar Reddy pitches one up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and edges for a run behind square.
Full ball, on line. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and lifts a bad drive
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.
On a good line and length from Cummins but angling across the batter. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and tucks a glance
On a good line and length. Shubman Gill gets forward and glances
Good line and length from Cummins once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.
Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Sai Sudharsan. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs back behind square.
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and defends