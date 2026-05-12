13.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Holder goes back and lifts a drive for a run on the on side.

19.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hussain, outside leg and angling across. Tewatia goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

19.5 W OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. W Sundar rocks back and edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan back behind square.

19.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Holder goes back and lifts a drive for a run on the on side.

19.3 1 50 up for W Sundar! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. W Sundar gets on the back foot and pulls poorly behind square for 1 run.

19.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Holder gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

19.1 2 Full, pitching outside off once again. Holder goes back and drives poorly over the off side for a couple of runs.

18.6 6 SIX! Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. W Sundar rocks back and flicks back behind square for a half dozen runs.

18.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line. W Sundar moves down the pitch and plays a ramp for four runs.

18.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Holder goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

18.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

18.3 1 Yorker, on line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump again. W Sundar goes back and lofts a pull behind square for 4 runs.

18.1 1 DROPPED! Full toss, outside off stump once more. Holder moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Malinga. That was a hard chance for Malinga.

17.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Holder goes back and eases a drive for one run.

17.5 1 Full, outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and drives for a run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Hinge, Praful comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. W Sundar rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

17.2 1 Hinge, Praful pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Holder pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

17.1 . On a good line and length from Hinge, Praful again. Holder gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for four runs.

16.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. W Sundar gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a flick

16.6 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg. W Sundar gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a sweep

16.5 . Yorker, on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Holder gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

16.3 2 Full toss, on a good line. Holder gets forward and finesses a glance behind square on the leg side for a pair of runs.

16.2 W OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and glances sloppily, and is caught by Hinge, Praful

16.1 1 Full, outside off. W Sundar goes back and eases a drive for one run.

15.6 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across W Sundar. He gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

15.5 . Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across W Sundar. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, but umpire VK Sharma says not out.

15.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side for a couple of runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

15.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

14.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

14.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

14.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

14.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

14.2 . Full toss, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives poorly on the off side.

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

13.6 1 Full, outside off. W Sundar pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

13.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.

13.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

13.3 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and glances for a pair of runs behind square on the leg side.

13.2 4 FOUR! Sai Sudharsan brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Pitched up, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

13.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

12.6 . Good line and length from Hussain. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and defends

12.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

12.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and lifts a drive for a run.

12.3 1 On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a cut back behind point for 1 run.

12.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line again. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

12.1 2 Hussain pitches one up, on line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 2 runs.

11.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and cuts

11.5 1 Full, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for 1 run.

11.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. W Sundar gets on the back foot and drives

11.2 1 On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

11.2 1w Wide. Kumar pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Sai Sudharsan goes back but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

11.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg.

11.1 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. W Sundar rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

10.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives

10.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves down the pitch and skies a cut for a half dozen runs back behind point.

10.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and punches a sloppy drive for a couple of runs.

10.3 1 Full ball, outside off. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

10.2 1 Good line and length. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

10.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive

9.6 . Good line and length from Cummins. W Sundar gets forward and eases a drive

9.5 . Good length from Cummins, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

9.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. W Sundar gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

9.3 W OUT! Cummins gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Klaasen on the off side.

9.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

9.1 . Good length from Cummins, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and inside edges

8.6 1 Good line and length from Hussain once again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and glances for one run behind square.

8.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

8.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.

8.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Nishant Sindhu gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

8.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Good line and length from Hussain. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Malinga again. Sai Sudharsan shuffles down the pitch and plays a cut through point for one run.

7.5 2 Full toss, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

7.4 1 Good line and length. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and drives for a run.

7.3 . Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

7.2 1 Back of a length from Malinga, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan goes back and late cuts for four runs behind point.

6.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu goes back and drives for four runs on the off side.

6.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Nishant Sindhu rocks back and defends

6.4 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu rocks back and skies a late cut back behind point for 2 runs. Good work in the field by Hinge, Praful saves a boundary.

6.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off. Nishant Sindhu goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for a run.

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hinge, Praful, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu advances and drives for 4 runs.

5.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

5.4 . Hinge, Praful now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Nishant Sindhu gets forward and edges

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Nishant Sindhu gets forward and drives for four runs.

5.2 . Hinge, Praful drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across Nishant Sindhu. He ducks under it

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Buttler shuffles down the pitch and inside edges back behind square. Undefined appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. undefined call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Buttler is given out.

4.6 . Good line and length. Sai Sudharsan moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a ramp

4.5 . On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and defends

4.4 . Good length from Kumar Reddy, outside off once more. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and eases a drive

4.3 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a scoop, resulting in a leg bye.

4.2 . Full, on a good line. Buttler advances down the pitch and inside edges into their pads while trying a flick

4.1 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Buttler gets forward and flicks for four runs.

3.6 . Cummins comes around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and defends

3.5 1lb Back of a length, on leg stump. Buttler goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square on the leg side.

3.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Buttler gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

3.3 . Length ball, outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot but decides to allow it to travel through to the keeper

3.2 2 Pitched up, outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot and outside edges for two runs behind point.

3.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

2.6 . Hinge, Praful comes over the wicket to Buttler. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

2.5 1 Hinge, Praful comes around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and edges behind square for 1 run.

2.4 1 Hinge, Praful pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Buttler shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Buttler gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.1 . Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Shubman Gill gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

1.6 1 Kumar Reddy pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and edges for a run back behind point.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

1.4 . DROPPED! Kumar Reddy pitches one up, on line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives averagely. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Kumar Reddy. Not an easy chance for Kumar Reddy.

1.3 1 Kumar Reddy pitches one up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and edges for a run behind square.

1.2 . Full ball, on line. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and lifts a bad drive

1.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

0.6 . On a good line and length from Cummins but angling across the batter. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and tucks a glance

0.5 . On a good line and length. Shubman Gill gets forward and glances

0.4 1 Good line and length from Cummins once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.

0.3 2 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

0.2 2 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Sai Sudharsan. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs back behind square.