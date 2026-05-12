Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 12.05.2026

T20Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

168

SRH
SRH

86

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Cummins Patbowler19912211.11
Arora Salilwicket keeper161330123.08
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Holder Jasonall rounder40203510
Rabada Kagisobowler40283700

Latest Highlights

13.5
.

Full, pitching outside off. Holder goes back and lifts a drive for a run on the on side.

19.6
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Hussain, outside leg and angling across. Tewatia goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

19.5
W

OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. W Sundar rocks back and edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan back behind square.

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