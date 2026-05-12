Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 12.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Cummins Patbowler
|19
|9
|1
|2
|211.11
|Arora Salilwicket keeper
|16
|13
|3
|0
|123.08
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Holder Jasonall rounder
|4
|0
|20
|3
|5
|1
|0
|Rabada Kagisobowler
|4
|0
|28
|3
|7
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.5
.
Full, pitching outside off. Holder goes back and lifts a drive for a run on the on side.
19.6
4
FOUR! Back of a length from Hussain, outside leg and angling across. Tewatia goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.
19.5
W
OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. W Sundar rocks back and edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan back behind square.