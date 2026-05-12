Match details Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 12.05.2026

T20Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

168

SRH
SRH

86

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, May 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Titans Squad

PlayersGill Shubman, Sudharsan Sai, Buttler Jos, Sundar Washington, Holder Jason, Sindhu Nishant, Khan Rashid, Khan Mohd Arshad, Rabada Kagiso, Krishna Prasidh, Siraj Mohammed, Tewatia Rahul, Kishore Sai, Rawat Anuj, Kushagra Kumar, Phillips Glenn
BenchBanton Tom, Brar Gurnoor, Khan Shahrukh, Raj Prithvi, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Ishant, Suthar Manav, Wood Luke, Yadav Jayant

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

PlayersSharma Abhishek, Head Travis, Kishan Ishan, Klaasen Heinrich, Reddy Nithish, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Arora Salil, Cummins Pat, Kumar Shivang, Malinga Eshan, Hinge Praful, Hussain Sakib, Verma Aniket, Livingstone Liam, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Patel Harshal
BenchAnsari Zeeshan, Carse Brydon, Coetzee Gerald, Edwards Jack, Fuletra Krains, Kumar Amit, Mavi Shivam, Mendis Kamindu, Payne David, Tarmale Onkar, Unadkat Jaydev

Venue Guide

StadiumNarendra Modi Stadium
CityAhmedabad
Capacity132000
EndsAdani Pavilion End
Hosts to