18.4 W OUT! Ngidi gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Varun gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Patel on the off side.

18.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Varun gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

18.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Varun gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

18.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on leg stump. Varun pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once again. Dubey gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

17.5 . Yorker, outside off. Dubey moves onto the front foot and drives behind point.

17.4 W OUT! Starc gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Kartik Tyagi gets forward and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Patel on the off side.

17.1 W OUT! Run out. Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run straight down the ground. Powell is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Rizvi.

16.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Powell pushes forward and edges behind square for four runs.

16.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Anukul Roy gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

16.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Anukul Roy pushes forward and drives

16.3 4 FOUR! Ngidi pitches one up, pitching outside off. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Powell gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying a drive

16.1 1 Ngidi pitches one up, outside off stump. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

15.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Powell goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

15.5 . Good length, outside off stump again. Powell gets forward and defends through the off side field.

15.5 2 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

15.4 1 On a good line and length. Powell gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

15.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Powell gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

15.2 . Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, outside leg. Powell gets forward and tucks a leg glance

15.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Powell gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for 2 runs.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Powell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

14.5 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Powell moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point.

14.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Anukul Roy gets forward and leg glances for one run back behind square.

14.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Powell goes back and drives for a single run through the off side field.

14.2 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Anukul Roy moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

14.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Patel, pitching outside off. Tejasvi Dahiya gets on the back foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Tejasvi Dahiya is bowled

13.6 . Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Powell moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

13.5 1 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Tejasvi Dahiya goes back and cuts for 1 run.

13.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tejasvi Dahiya pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

13.2 W OUT! Kuldeep Yadav gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Rahane pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Miller down the ground.

13.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Rahane moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

12.6 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Rahane gets forward and drives for a single run on the leg side.

12.6 1w Wide. Short, outside off stump but angling wildly across the batter.

12.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Powell moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for 1 run.

12.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Rahane rocks back and pulls for a run.

12.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.2 . Good length, outside off. Powell gets on the back foot and cuts behind point.

12.1 6 SIX! Tiwari drops one in short, pitching on a good line but angling across. Powell gets on the back foot and lifts a hook for a half dozen runs behind square.

11.6 2 Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Rahane pushes forward and plays a flick for two runs.

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Powell goes back and finesses a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

11.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg. Powell pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

11.3 . Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, outside off. Powell gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

11.2 1 Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside off. Rahane rocks back and drives for 1 run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Rahane gets forward and plays a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

10.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Rahane goes back and pulls for 1 run.

10.5 2 Fifty for Rahane! Good line and length from Patel. Rahane moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs.

10.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Rahane gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

10.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rahane gets on the front foot and defends

10.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Powell rocks back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

10.1 1 On a good line and length from Patel. Rahane pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

9.5 1 Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, outside off stump once more. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

9.1 1 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on line again. Rahane pushes forward and flicks for a run.

8.6 1 Ngidi pitches one up, on line. Rahane moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

8.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once again. Rahane moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

8.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Green gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.

8.3 W OUT! Ngidi breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off. MK Pandey gets forward and drives, but is impressively caught by Starc down the ground.

8.2 1 Yorker, outside off. Rahane gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. MK Pandey moves onto the back foot and defends

7.6 2 Good line and length from Patel. Rahane gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

7.5 6 SIX MORE! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Rahane pushes forward and drives down the ground for six runs.

7.4 6 SIX! Full, outside off once more. Rahane gets forward and drives for 6 runs over the off side field.

7.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rahane shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. MK Pandey pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. MK Pandey shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

6.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. MK Pandey goes back and pulls for a single run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump but angled across MK Pandey. He rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

6.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

6.4 . Good length from Tiwari, pitching outside off again. MK Pandey moves onto the back foot and pulls

6.3 . Good length from Tiwari, outside off once more. MK Pandey goes back and punches a drive back behind point.

6.2 1 Tiwari pitches one up, outside off. Rahane gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

6.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Tiwari, pitching near leg stump.

6.1 1 Tiwari pitches one up, outside off. MK Pandey moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

5.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rahane gets forward and punches a drive

5.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Rahane pushes forward and leg glances back behind square.

5.3 . Full, outside off stump. MK Pandey moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

5.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line. MK Pandey gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

5.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Rahane gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

4.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. MK Pandey gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

4.5 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across MK Pandey. He moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.4 . Yorker, outside off once again. MK Pandey gets forward and drives

4.3 . On a good length, outside off. MK Pandey moves onto the front foot but decides to let it go through to A Porel

4.2 W OUT! Ngidi finds a way through! Good length from Ngidi, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.1 . Good length from Ngidi, outside off stump once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

3.6 6 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off. Rahane pushes forward and pulls for six runs.

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rahane gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

3.4 1 Full, on a good line. FH Allen gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.3 . Good length from Aquib Nabi, outside off stump. FH Allen gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 4 FOUR! Full, on line. FH Allen gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

3.1 . On a good length, outside off once again. FH Allen gets forward and eases a drive

2.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Rahane gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

2.5 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Rahane gets forward and drives through the off side.

2.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. FH Allen gets forward and defends for a single run.

2.3 . On a good line and length from Starc. FH Allen gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point.

2.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen gets on the front foot and glances behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

2.1 6 SIX! Full ball, on line. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

1.6 2 Good line and length from Aquib Nabi. Rahane gets on the front foot and edges for a pair of runs.

1.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Rahane gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rahane moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rahane pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. Delhi Capitals appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. Delhi Capitals call for a review. The decision is upheld.

0.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. FH Allen pushes forward and drives

0.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Starc, pitching outside off stump once again. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

0.3 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Rahane moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

0.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Rahane gets forward and punches a drive

0.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Rahane gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

19.6 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off once again. AR Sharma pushes forward and glances for 1 run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Tejasvi Dahiya.

19.5 1b Full ball, pitching outside off. Stubbs moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball runs away for a single bye.

19.4 W OUT! Dubey gets the wicket! Full toss, outside off stump. Miller moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by FH Allen down the ground.

19.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

19.4 1w Wide. Dubey pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

19.3 6 SIX! Yorker, outside off stump. Miller gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs over the off side.

19.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and drives

19.1 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Miller gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs.

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. AR Sharma pushes forward and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

18.4 . Free hit. Good length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off stump once again. AR Sharma goes back but swings and misses while trying a switch hit

18.4 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. AR Sharma gets on the front foot but decides to just let that one through to the keeper without offering a shot

18.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off once more. AR Sharma gets forward and inside edges for four runs back behind point.

18.2 . Full, outside off. AR Sharma gets on the front foot but allows the ball to pass through to Tejasvi Dahiya untouched

18.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Miller gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Short, outside off. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and ramps back behind point for 4 runs.

17.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Miller pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

17.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

17.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Miller gets forward and punches a drive

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and drives for one run behind point on the off side.

16.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Varun pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Patel gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

16.2 . Varun pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Patel gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

16.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Patel pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

15.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Patel gets forward and drives for a single run.

15.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Miller gets forward and drives back behind point for one run.

15.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Miller gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Miller gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

15.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump. Patel moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

15.1 1 Good length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off. Miller pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Miller goes back and drives for a run down the ground.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Patel pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

14.4 1lb Good length from Varun, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Miller. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep behind point, resulting in 1 leg bye.

14.3 1 Varun pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Patel gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

14.2 . Good length from Varun, pitching outside leg and angled across. Patel rocks back and pulls behind square.

14.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Miller gets forward and flicks for a run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Green pitches one up, outside off stump. Patel advances down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Back of a length from Green, on leg stump and angling across Miller. He rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and drives

13.3 1 Good length from Green, pitching outside off stump. Patel gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

13.2 1 Full, on a good line. Miller gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

13.1 1lb Length ball, outside off stump once again. Patel gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

12.6 1 Good length from Anukul Roy, pitching outside leg stump. Patel moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

12.5 1 Full, on leg stump. Miller moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

12.4 W OUT! Caught. Anukul Roy pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Powell down the ground.

12.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

12.3 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

12.2 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump.

12.1 1 Length ball, outside leg. Patel gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.

11.6 1 Narine pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Patel gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

11.5 1 On a good line and length. KL Rahul goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Patel gets forward and defends for one run.

11.3 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off. Patel gets on the back foot and defends

11.2 2 Full, outside off stump. Patel moves onto the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs.

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the off side.

10.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Patel rocks back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

10.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Patel. He goes back and lifts a pull behind square for four runs.

10.4 1 KL Rahul brings up his 50! Good length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

10.3 6 SIX! Kartik Tyagi pitches one up, outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

10.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul goes back and cuts for 4 runs through point.

10.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Patel gets forward and drives for a run.

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Patel gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run back behind point.

9.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Patel gets on the front foot and defends

9.4 . Length ball, outside off. Patel gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

9.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off stump once again. Parikh gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Rahane down the ground.

9.2 1 Length ball, outside off. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

9.1 6 SIX! Good line and length. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

8.6 1 Varun pitches one up, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Parikh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

8.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Parikh gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

8.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Parikh goes back but misses while trying a cut

8.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Parikh gets forward and plays a drive on the off side for four runs.

8.1 . Good length from Varun, pitching outside off. Parikh moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

7.6 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across KL Rahul. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Parikh rocks back and cuts for 1 run behind point.

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line once again. KL Rahul moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for four runs down the ground.

7.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs.

7.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Parikh gets forward and defends for a single run.

6.6 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Parikh gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.5 1 Good length from Varun, outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

6.4 1 Varun pitches one up, outside off stump. Parikh moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

6.3 . Good length from Varun, outside off once again. Parikh goes back and slices a cut behind point.

6.2 1 Varun pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. KL Rahul rocks back and drives for a run.

6.1 . On a good length, outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Parikh pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

5.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Parikh gets forward and drives

5.4 . 0 runs

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Parikh plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

5.2 . 0 runs

5.1 1 KL Rahul plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.6 1 Good length from Dubey, outside off stump once again. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run through point on the off side.

4.5 . Good length from Dubey, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul gets forward and drives shakily down the ground.

4.4 1 Good line and length. Parikh moves onto the front foot and defends for one run back behind point.

4.3 W OUT! Dubey breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off stump. A Porel gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Tejasvi Dahiya

4.2 . 0 runs

4.2 1 wide

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 1 A Porel plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.5 1 KL Rahul plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.4 3 A Porel defends for three runs.

3.3 . 0 runs

3.2 4 And again! A Porel plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! A Porel plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

2.6 2 KL Rahul defends for a pair of runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! KL Rahul plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! KL Rahul plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 1 A Porel defends for one run.

2.1 1 KL Rahul defends for one run.

1.6 . 0 runs

1.5 . 0 runs

1.5 1 wide

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 1 KL Rahul plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 1 KL Rahul defends for one run.

0.5 1 A Porel plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.4 4 And again! A Porel plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 4 FOUR! A Porel defends for four runs.