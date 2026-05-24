Results Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 24.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rahane Ajinkyabatsman
|63
|39
|4
|4
|161.54
|Powell Rovmanall rounder
|29
|21
|3
|1
|138.1
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Patel Axarall rounder
|4
|0
|38
|1
|9.5
|0
|0
|Yadav Kuldeep Singhbowler
|4
|0
|29
|3
|7.25
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
18.4
W
OUT! Ngidi gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Varun gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Patel on the off side.
18.3
.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Varun gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
18.2
.
Yorker, on a good line. Varun gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.