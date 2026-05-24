Results Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 24.05.2026

T20Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
KKR

163

DC
DC

203

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rahane Ajinkyabatsman633944161.54
Powell Rovmanall rounder292131138.1
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Patel Axarall rounder403819.500
Yadav Kuldeep Singhbowler402937.2520

Latest Highlights

18.4
W

OUT! Ngidi gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Varun gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Patel on the off side.

18.3
.

Pitched up, outside off stump. Varun gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

18.2
.

Yorker, on a good line. Varun gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

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