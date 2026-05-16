19.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Sai Sudharsan brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Very short ball, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

19.3 1 Dropped in short by Green, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia rocks back and plays a poor pull for 1 run down the ground.

19.2 1 Yorker, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

19.1 1lb Short ball, on a good line but angled across the batter. Tewatia gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Tewatia rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

18.5 W Short of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

18.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

18.3 2 Back of a length from Dubey, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

18.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and punches a poor drive

17.6 6 SIX! Yorker, outside off. Buttler steps away and drives on the off side for six runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.3 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

17.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

17.1 6 SIX! Kartik Tyagi drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan goes back and pulls down the ground for 6 runs.

16.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and drives for 1 run.

16.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and slices a cut for two runs back behind point.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep for one run.

16.3 1 On a good line and length from Narine once again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

16.2 W OUT! Narine breaks through! Good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and plays a wild sweep, and is caught by Anukul Roy behind square.

16.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

15.5 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. Shubman Gill goes back and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

15.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Buttler gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

15.3 . Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off again. Buttler moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

15.2 6 SIX! Short, outside off stump. Buttler gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 6 runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Very short, on line. Buttler rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

14.6 1b On a good length, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Buttler gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for one bye.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill rocks back and drives for a run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Shubman Gill goes back and cuts for four runs.

14.3 2 On a good length, outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side.

14.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Buttler gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

13.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and skies a wild drive for two runs.

12.5 2 Back of a length from Green, outside off stump again. Shubman Gill rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

12.3 . Back of a length from Green, on a good line. Buttler steps away but misses while attempting to play a drive

12.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Buttler pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once more. Buttler goes back and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Buttler gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Ramandeep Singh.

11.4 2 Good length from Varun, outside leg and angling across Buttler. He goes back and flicks for a couple of runs.

11.3 1 Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill goes back and plays a cut back through point for one run.

11.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Shubman Gill rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Buttler goes back and drives for a run.

11.1 1 Good length from Varun, outside off once again. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Buttler gets on the front foot and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

10.5 1 Fifty comes up for Shubman Gill! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off stump once more. Buttler rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.

10.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Buttler pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

10.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Buttler gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

10.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Buttler moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre scoop for two runs.

9.6 . CHANCE! Length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill goes back and cuts. There's an attempt at a run out.

9.5 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Shubman Gill. He pushes forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Buttler rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Shubman Gill goes back and pulls for one run back behind square.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

8.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

8.5 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Buttler advances down the pitch and plays a flick for a single run.

8.4 1lb Length ball, outside leg. Shubman Gill goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

8.3 6 SIX! Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 6 runs through the off side.

8.2 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Shubman Gill advances and drives for six runs past the bowler.

8.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill goes back but decides to let it pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill goes back and cuts

7.4 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Buttler rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

7.3 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.2 1 Yorker, on a good line. Buttler gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

7.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shubman Gill pushes forward and flicks for a run.

6.6 . On a good line and length from Narine. Buttler goes back and defends

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Shubman Gill. He rocks back and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

6.4 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill advances and flicks for six runs.

6.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill gets forward and defends

6.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

6.1 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and defends

5.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

5.5 1 Yorker, on line again. Buttler steps back and drives down the ground for a single run.

5.4 . Short of a length, on line. Buttler goes back and eases a drive

5.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run through point.

5.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run back through point.

4.6 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive shot, resulting in a single leg bye.

4.5 . Good length, outside off once more. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill goes back and cuts

4.3 . Good line and length from Narine. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and defends

4.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Buttler gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

4.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Nishant Sindhu moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by MK Pandey down the ground.

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and drives

3.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

3.4 . Good line and length. Shubman Gill pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Dropped in short by Pathirana, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu goes back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nishant Sindhu gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

3.1 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Nishant Sindhu moves onto the front foot and defends

3.1 W Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

2.6 1lb Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a sloppy pull behind square for 1 leg bye.

2.5 . Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off but angled across Sai Sudharsan. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

2.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

2.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, on line. Sai Sudharsan goes back and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for a run.

1.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Shubman Gill gets forward and defends for 1 run.

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 6 runs.

1.3 . Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

1.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 4 Short of a length, pitching on leg. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in four leg byes behind square.

0.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

0.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Dubey, pitching outside off once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

0.5 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. The ball beats the keeper and flies away to the rope for 5 wides.

0.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and flicks for four runs.

0.3 . On a good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and punches a drive

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Green gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field. Some wild fielding allows Kolkata Knight Riders to run through for 1 overthrow.

19.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

19.4 4 FOUR! Green brings up his fifty with a boundary! Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching on leg and angling across. Green gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Rabada.

19.3 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

19.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

19.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Raghuvanshi goes back and scoops for 4 runs back behind point.

18.5 6 SIX MORE! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and sweeps for six runs back behind square.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across Raghuvanshi. He rocks back and plays a scoop for a half dozen runs behind square.

18.3 2 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a pair of runs.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off once more. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and punches a drive for six runs through the off side field.

18.1 . Dropped in short by Mohammed Siraj, outside off again. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a scoop

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Rabada drops one in short, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

17.4 1 DROPPED! Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run behind square. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by W Sundar.

17.3 1 Short ball, on line. Green rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

17.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi rocks back and drives on the off side for 1 run.

17.1 1 Yorker, on a good line. Green moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run past the bowler.

16.6 1 Short, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a poor pull for 1 run.

16.5 . Very short, on a good line. Green gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

16.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back through point for a single run.

16.3 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Green. He goes back and flicks for a run.

16.2 1 50 up for Raghuvanshi! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Raghuvanshi goes back and defends for one run behind point.

16.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Raghuvanshi gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

15.6 2 Good length, on leg stump. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs back behind square.

15.5 . On a good line and length. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. Gujarat Titans appeal, but Green is given not out.

15.4 . Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump once more. Green rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

15.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

15.2 4 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Green. He pushes forward and sweeps averagely for four runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Arshad Khan.

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Rashid Khan. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

14.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and drives for two runs through the off side.

14.5 1 Free hit. Back of a length, outside off. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and cuts poorly for a run back through point.

14.5 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg. Raghuvanshi rocks back but decides to just let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

14.4 . Length ball, outside off once again. Raghuvanshi goes back and cuts

14.3 . Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off again. Raghuvanshi goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

14.2 . Good length, outside off again. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and drives

14.1 1 Good length, outside off once again. Green gets forward and drives through the leg side field for one run.

13.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

13.5 6 SIX! Good line and length once more. Green moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Green gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

13.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Green steps back and slices a cut

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Sai Kishore. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs through the leg side field.

13.1 . Good length from Sai Kishore, outside off stump. Green rocks back and guides a cut

12.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching on a good line again. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Green moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

12.4 1 Good line and length from Rashid Khan. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

12.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Green goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.1 1 Good line and length from Rashid Khan. Raghuvanshi goes back and plays a flick for a run.

11.6 . Good length from Sai Kishore, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

11.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Raghuvanshi. He moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor pull for 1 run.

11.4 2 On a good line and length from Sai Kishore. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

11.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Green pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

11.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. FH Allen pushes forward and flicks poorly, and is caught by Rashid Khan

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Raghuvanshi. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

10.5 . Pitched up, outside off. FH Allen gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

10.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 6 runs.

10.2 6 And again! Short of a length, on line. FH Allen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. FH Allen gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

9.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off once again. Raghuvanshi gets forward and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

9.5 . Good length, outside off. Raghuvanshi gets forward and drives

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

9.3 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. FH Allen shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the on side field for 6 runs.

9.2 1 Good length, outside off. Raghuvanshi goes back and plays a cut for a run.

9.1 2 On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Raghuvanshi gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

8.6 6 SIX! Holder drops one in short, outside off. FH Allen rocks back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

8.5 . Dropped in short by Holder, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

8.4 1 Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi rocks back and cuts for a run behind point.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. FH Allen gets forward and eases a drive for a run on the leg side.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets forward and punches a drive for six runs.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the leg side for a single run.

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Raghuvanshi rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.5 . Length ball, outside off. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and edges

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Rashid Khan again. FH Allen goes back and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

7.3 4 FOUR! Fifty for FH Allen in emphatic style! Good line and length from Rashid Khan once more. FH Allen goes back and drives for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

7.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching on a good line. FH Allen rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

7.1 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off. FH Allen pushes forward and eases a drive through the on side field for 6 runs.

6.6 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for six runs.

6.5 1 DROPPED! Short ball, pitching outside off. FH Allen gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mohammed Siraj.

6.4 1 Dropped in short by Holder, on a good line. Raghuvanshi goes back and plays a mediocre pull for a run behind square.

6.3 1 Good length from Holder, pitching outside off. FH Allen pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Raghuvanshi. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

6.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. FH Allen goes back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot for a run.

5.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and defends

5.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop behind square for 6 runs.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Rabada, outside off stump. FH Allen rocks back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

5.3 . Short, outside off stump once more. FH Allen rocks back and pulls averagely

5.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Rabada, too wide outside off. FH Allen shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a scoop

5.2 1lb Good line and length from Rabada but angled across. Raghuvanshi goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in 1 leg bye. Gujarat Titans appeal for LBW, but Raghuvanshi is given not out. Gujarat Titans call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that Raghuvanshi is not out.

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 1 Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Raghuvanshi goes back and defends for 1 run through the off side field.

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

4.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

4.4 . Good length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot but opts to let it go through to the keeper without offering a shot

4.3 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length once more. Rahane gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick, the ball gets through, and Rahane is bowled

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Rahane moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

4.1 1 Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, on line. FH Allen goes back and drives down the ground for one run.

3.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Rahane moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

3.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Rahane gets on the back foot and defends

3.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

3.2 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off. FH Allen gets forward and eases a drive for 6 runs.

3.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Rahane gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

2.6 2 DROPPED! Good length, outside off. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and skies a bad drive for 2 runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Holder.

2.5 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. FH Allen goes back and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen goes back and outside edges for four runs behind point.

2.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. FH Allen rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

2.2 . Back of a length, outside off again. FH Allen gets on the back foot and plays a flick

2.1 2 Good length, outside off stump. FH Allen gets forward and lofts a mediocre drive for 2 runs.

1.6 1 Good line and length. FH Allen gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

1.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rahane rocks back and defends for one run on the off side.

1.3 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Rahane goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rahane goes back and defends

1.1 . Back of a length, on line. Rahane gets on the back foot and defends

0.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off again. FH Allen gets forward and inside edges for a pair of runs behind square.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump once more. Rahane gets on the back foot and defends for a single run behind point on the off side.

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Rahane gets forward and defends

0.3 . Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off stump. Rahane moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to through to Buttler untouched

0.2 1 Good line and length once again. FH Allen goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the leg side field.