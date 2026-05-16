Results Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 16.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Gill Shubmanbatsman
|85
|49
|5
|7
|173.47
|Buttler Joswicket keeper
|57
|35
|5
|2
|162.86
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Narine Sunilall rounder
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|0
|0
|Chakravarthy Varunbowler
|4
|0
|47
|0
|11.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
1
Short of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.
19.4
6
MAXIMUM! Sai Sudharsan brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Very short ball, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.
19.3
1
Dropped in short by Green, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia rocks back and plays a poor pull for 1 run down the ground.