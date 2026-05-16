Results Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 16.05.2026

T20Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
KKR

247

GT
GT

218

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Gill Shubmanbatsman854957173.47
Buttler Joswicket keeper573552162.86
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Narine Sunilall rounder402927.2500
Chakravarthy Varunbowler4047011.7510

Latest Highlights

19.5
1

Short of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

19.4
6

MAXIMUM! Sai Sudharsan brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Very short ball, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

19.3
1

Dropped in short by Green, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia rocks back and plays a poor pull for 1 run down the ground.

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