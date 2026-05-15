16.4 6 And again! On a good line and length. Pooran moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for six runs.

16.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full, on line once again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

16.1 6 SIX! Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Pooran pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

15.6 2 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Choudhary gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs back behind square.

15.5 . Length ball, outside off again. Choudhary gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

15.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Choudhary moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

15.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Choudhary gets forward and plays a drive through point for four runs.

15.2 1lb Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Choudhary pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

14.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

14.5 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Choudhary gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary gets forward and inside edges behind point for four runs.

14.3 . Full, outside off. Choudhary gets on the front foot and defends

14.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Choudhary moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

14.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and guides a glance back behind point for a run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Pooran gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

13.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Pooran pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

13.3 1 Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for one run.

13.2 W OUT! Bowled. Johnson pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Johnson. Abdul Samad Farooq gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

12.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Pooran moves onto the front foot and defends

12.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets forward and defends

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Pooran gets forward and drives

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for a run.

12.1 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

11.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

11.5 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, outside leg and angled across Pooran. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive. Marsh is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some good fielding by Mukesh Choudhary.

11.4 W OUT! Mukesh Choudhary gets the wicket! Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, outside off stump. Inglis moves onto the front foot and lifts a bad pull, and is caught by Urvil Patel

11.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Marsh pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

11.1 1 Good line and length once again. Inglis gets forward and lifts a flick for 1 run.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Noor Ahmad once again. Inglis goes back and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

10.5 1 Good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Marsh moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

10.4 1 Noor Ahmad pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Inglis moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

10.3 . Full ball, on leg stump once more. Inglis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Marsh rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

10.1 1 On a good line and length but angling across. Inglis gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once more. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

9.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Inglis gets on the front foot and plays a drive down the ground for 1 run.

9.4 . Good line and length from Gurjapneet Singh once again. Inglis goes back but misses while trying to play a switch hit

9.3 4 FOUR! Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, on line. Inglis gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

9.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Inglis goes back but misses while trying to play a ramp

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Inglis pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the leg side field.

8.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Marsh pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

8.3 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside leg. Inglis pushes forward and guides a leg glance for a run back behind square.

8.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets forward and plays a wild sweep

8.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Marsh gets forward and sweeps behind square for a single run.

7.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Marsh gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Marsh advances and lifts a drive on the off side for a half dozen runs.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Inglis gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

7.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump. Marsh rocks back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, on a good line. Inglis pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Inglis gets forward and drives through the on side field for a run.

6.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Marsh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length once again. Marsh gets forward and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

6.3 . Noor Ahmad pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Marsh gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

6.2 1 Noor Ahmad pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Inglis rocks back and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

6.1 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Inglis moves onto the back foot and cuts

5.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside off but angling across Marsh. He goes back and outside edges back behind square for a half dozen runs.

5.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Fifty for Marsh with a boundary! On a good line and length from Johnson but angling across. Marsh goes back and pulls for four runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Marsh gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Inglis goes back and pulls for one run.

5.2 . Good length from Johnson, outside off. Inglis gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

5.1 4 FOUR! Johnson pitches one up, outside off. Inglis gets forward and edges for 4 runs behind point.

4.6 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for four runs.

4.5 . On a good line and length from Kamboj. Marsh gets forward and defends

4.4 6 SIX MORE! Pitching on a good line and length. Marsh goes back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

4.3 6 SIX MORE! On a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the front foot and flicks for six runs.

4.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Marsh goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh creates space and skies a square cut for 6 runs.

3.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Marsh gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Marsh rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

3.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Inglis gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

3.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Inglis goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

3.2 . Full, on line once more. Inglis gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Inglis moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

2.6 . Good length, outside off once again. Marsh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side.

2.5 . Good length from Kamboj, pitching outside off again. Marsh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Length ball, outside off once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot but lets that one through to the keeper unchallenged

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Marsh goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.2 3 Kamboj pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Inglis gets on the front foot and flicks for 3 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Inglis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

1.6 . Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off stump once again. Marsh pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

1.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Marsh moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

1.3 1b Good line and length. Inglis gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball flies away from Samson for one bye.

1.2 2 Good length from Johnson, pitching on leg and angled across. Inglis rocks back and pulls shakily for two runs.

1.1 . Full ball, outside off. Inglis moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive behind point on the off side.

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled wildly across Inglis and down the leg side. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

0.6 1lb Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside off stump. Inglis rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

0.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Inglis moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for four runs.

0.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Marsh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point on the off side.

0.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length but angling across. Marsh pushes forward and leg glances for four runs behind square.

0.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Marsh gets forward and flicks a leg glance for four runs back behind square.

0.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Marsh pushes forward and drives through the off side.

0.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Marsh gets forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Yadav, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Dube moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

19.5 4 And another! Full, outside off stump. Dube gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for four runs.

19.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Dube pushes forward and drives back behind point for four runs.

19.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Yadav. Dube gets forward and skies a flick for 6 runs.

19.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Veer moves onto the front foot and ramps for a single run behind square on the on side.

19.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Veer. He pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.

18.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Veer gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

18.5 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Shami once more. Dube moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the on side.

18.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Dube moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

18.3 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Veer. He gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run behind point.

18.2 . Mohammad Shami drops one in short, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Veer goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

18.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Mohammad Shami but angling across. Veer goes back and ramps behind square on the on side for four runs.

17.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Dube gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

17.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Veer goes back and plays a ramp behind square for 1 run.

17.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Dube gets forward and punches a drive for one run back through point.

17.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Dube. He goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

17.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Dube moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull down the ground.

17.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dube moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

16.6 2 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Veer pushes forward and drives through the on side field for a couple of runs.

16.6 1w Wide. Yadav drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling sharply across Veer.

16.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Dube goes back and pulls behind square for one run.

16.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Veer gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run back behind point.

16.3 . Good length from Yadav, outside off. Veer pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

16.3 1w Wide. Yadav drops one in short, on line.

16.2 1 Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Dube pushes forward and plays a flick for one run behind square.

16.1 . Good length, outside leg and angling across Dube. He pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side.

15.6 W OUT! Shahbaz Ahmed breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kartik Sharma gets forward and drives, but is caught by Markram down the ground.

15.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square.

15.4 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Shahbaz Ahmed once more. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angling across Kartik Sharma. He moves onto the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

15.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Kartik Sharma goes back and pulls for six runs.

15.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Dube gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma goes back and skies a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

14.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Dube gets forward and tucks a leg glance behind square for one run.

14.4 W OUT! Mohammad Shami breaks through! Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, outside off. Brevis rocks back and skies a poor pull, and is caught by Singh back behind square.

14.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

14.2 6 MAXIMUM! Kartik Sharma brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Length ball, outside off once again. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.

14.1 . Short of a length, outside off but angling across. Kartik Sharma goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

13.6 2 Good length from Shahbaz Ahmed, pitching outside off stump once again. Brevis goes back and cuts for a pair of runs.

13.5 1 Good length from Shahbaz Ahmed, outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma rocks back and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

13.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Brevis gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

13.3 1 Good length from Shahbaz Ahmed, outside off once again. Kartik Sharma moves down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

13.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Brevis moves onto the back foot and cuts square for a single run.

13.1 1 Shahbaz Ahmed pitches one up, outside off once again. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

12.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.5 6 SIX MORE! On a good line and length but angling across Kartik Sharma. He rocks back and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

12.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Yadav, outside off but angling across. Kartik Sharma gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

12.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Brevis rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

12.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Brevis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

11.6 1 MP Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off. Brevis gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

11.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run back behind square.

11.4 . Good line and length. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Kartik Sharma ducks

11.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Kartik Sharma goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

11.1 . Good line and length from MP Yadav. Kartik Sharma gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

10.6 6 SIX! Shahbaz Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Brevis gets on the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

10.5 1 Good length from Shahbaz Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

10.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Brevis pushes forward and flicks for one run.

10.3 2 Full, outside off. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives for two runs.

10.2 1 Full, on a good line. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for a run straight down the ground.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

9.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Brevis moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Kartik Sharma gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a run.

9.4 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and defends

9.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a cut behind point.

9.2 . On a good line and length from MP Yadav once again. Kartik Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 On a good line and length from MP Yadav once more. Brevis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

8.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

8.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Shahbaz Ahmed but angled across. Kartik Sharma rocks back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

8.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

8.3 . On a good length, outside off again. Kartik Sharma goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

8.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Brevis goes back and cuts for 1 run.

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

7.5 1 Good line and length once again. Brevis moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

7.4 . Good line and length. Brevis moves onto the front foot and defends

7.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

7.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brevis gets on the back foot and cuts for a half dozen runs.

7.2 W OUT! Singh breaks through! Back of a length from Singh, pitching on a good line. Urvil Patel goes back and pulls, but is caught by Marsh

7.1 1 CHANCE! Good length, outside off stump. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and inside edges for a run. A run out chance but Chennai Super Kings survive the attempt from Pant's throw.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from MP Yadav once again. Urvil Patel gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the on side field.

6.6 1w Wide. Dropped in short by MP Yadav, on line.

6.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

6.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angling across. Kartik Sharma goes back and pulls sloppily behind square for a single run.

6.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 2 On a good line and length from MP Yadav but angled across. Kartik Sharma goes back and pulls for a pair of runs back behind square.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

6.1 . On a good line and length. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.1 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg.

5.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

5.5 1 On a good line and length from Singh. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for one run.

5.4 . Good length from Singh, pitching outside off stump. Kartik Sharma goes back but misses while attempting a cut

5.3 W OUT! Singh gets the wicket! Good line and length from Singh. Samson moves onto the front foot and skies a flick, but is caught by Choudhary

5.2 . Good length from Singh, outside off once again. Samson moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

5.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs. Good work in the field by Shahbaz Ahmed saves a boundary.

4.6 . Yorker, on line once more. Urvil Patel moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

4.5 . Short of a length, on line but angling across Urvil Patel. He goes back but misses while trying a pull

4.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Urvil Patel rocks back and skies a pull for two runs.

4.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Samson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run back behind point.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off. Samson moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

4.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Samson gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

3.6 . Back of a length from Singh, pitching on a good line again. Urvil Patel gets on the back foot and skies a bad ramp behind point on the off side.

3.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Gaikwad rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Pooran down the ground.

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad pushes forward and skies a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

3.3 1 Good line and length from Singh but angled across the batter. Samson goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

3.2 . Back of a length, on line but angling across. Samson goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull. Lucknow Super Giants appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. Lucknow Super Giants call for a review. The decision is upheld.

3.1 1 Singh pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

2.6 . Good length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off again. Samson gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

2.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Samson pushes forward but decides to let it go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

2.4 2 Good length from Mohammad Shami, outside off stump once again. Samson pushes forward and punches a drive behind point for a pair of runs.

2.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

2.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Samson pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run behind point.

2.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Samson gets on the front foot and defends

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

1.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Samson gets forward and drives for one run behind point on the off side.

1.3 1 On a good line and length. Gaikwad pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Gaikwad rocks back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

1.1 . Good length from Singh, pitching outside off stump again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and defends

0.6 . Good length from Mohammad Shami, outside off. Samson gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

0.6 1w Wide. On leg stump. Samson moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

0.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off stump again. Samson gets on the front foot and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

0.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Samson gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Samson gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Samson gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.