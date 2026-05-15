Match details Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 15.05.2026

T20Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
LSG
LSG

188

CSK
CSK

187

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

PlayersMarsh Mitchell, Pooran Nicholas, Markram Aiden, Pant Rishabh, Choudhary M, Samad Abdul, Ahmed Shahbaz, Shami Mohammed, Yadav Mayank, Singh Akash Maharaj, Inglis Josh, Yadav Prince, Siddharth Manimaran, Singh Rathi Digvesh, Singh Himmat, Badoni Ayush
BenchBreetzke Matthew, Hasaranga Wanindu, Khan Avesh, Khan Mohsin, Kulkarni Arshin, Nortje Anrich, Raghuwanshi Akshat, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tiwari Naman

Chennai Super Kings Squad

PlayersSamson Sanju, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Patel Urvil, Sharma Kartik, Brevis Dewald, Veer Prashant, Kamboj Anshul, Ahmad Noor, Johnson Spencer, Choudhary Mukesh, Singh Gurjapneet, Dube Shivam, Hosein Akeal, Khan Sarfaraz, Short Matt, Henry Matt
BenchAhmed Khaleel, Chahar Rahul, Dhoni MS, Ellis Nathan, Foulkes Zak, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Gopal Shreyas, Khan Aman Hakim, Mhatre Ayush, Overton Jamie

Venue Guide

StadiumEkana Cricket Stadium
CityLucknow
Capacity50100
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2