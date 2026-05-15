Results Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 15.05.2026

T20Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
LSG
LSG

188

CSK
CSK

187

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Marsh Mitchellall rounder903897236.84
Inglis Joshwicket keeper363231112.5
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Johnson Spencerbowler403919.7520
Ahmad Noorbowler402105.2500

Latest Highlights

16.4
6

And again! On a good line and length. Pooran moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for six runs.

16.3
6

Back-to-back maximums! Full, on line once again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

16.1
6

SIX! Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Pooran pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.

Read all highlights