Results Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 15.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Marsh Mitchellall rounder
|90
|38
|9
|7
|236.84
|Inglis Joshwicket keeper
|36
|32
|3
|1
|112.5
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Johnson Spencerbowler
|4
|0
|39
|1
|9.75
|2
|0
|Ahmad Noorbowler
|4
|0
|21
|0
|5.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.4
6
And again! On a good line and length. Pooran moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for six runs.
16.3
6
Back-to-back maximums! Full, on line once again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.
16.1
6
SIX! Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Pooran pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs.