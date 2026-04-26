0.4 4 FOUR! Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh pushes forward and punches a drive behind point for 4 runs.

0.3 W OUT! Narine gets the wicket! Back of a length from Narine, on line once more. Markram moves onto the back foot and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Powell down the ground.

0.2 1 Good line and length from Narine again. Pant advances down the pitch and cuts for a single run back through point.

0.1 W OUT! What a start for Kolkata Knight Riders, as Narine gets one through! Good length from Narine, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Pooran has to depart

19.6 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Mohammad Shami gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

19.5 . Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off. Mohammad Shami gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

19.4 1b Short of a length, outside off stump again. Yadav moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

19.3 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Himmat Singh goes back and skies a mediocre pull, and is caught by Rinku Singh back behind square.

19.2 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Himmat Singh takes advantage of it. Back of a length, outside off stump. Himmat Singh moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

19.2 nb No ball, which will trigger another free hit for Lucknow Super Giants. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Himmat Singh rocks back and lofts a pull for two runs down the ground.

19.2 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Himmat Singh moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull

19.1 1b Short of a length, outside off stump again. Mohammad Shami rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for one bye.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Himmat Singh pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs on the off side.

18.5 1 Dropped in short by Vaibhav Arora, on line. Mohammad Shami goes back and lifts a cut for a run behind point.

18.4 . Full toss, outside off stump. Mohammad Shami pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Shami moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs down the ground.

18.3 1w Wide. Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump. Mohammad Shami moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

18.2 W OUT! Vaibhav Arora gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Linde backs away and plays a bad drive, and is caught by Rinku Singh on the leg side.

18.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

17.6 4 And again! Short of a length, outside off. Linde rocks back and pulls down the ground for four runs.

17.5 4 DROPPED! Back of a length from Varun, pitching outside off stump. Linde moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs on the off side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Powell. That was a tough chance for Powell.

17.4 . Varun comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Varun, outside off stump. Linde rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Ayush Badoni. He gets on the back foot and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by Anukul Roy

17.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Himmat Singh pushes forward and drives for a run.

17.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Ayush Badoni rocks back and cuts for a run.

16.6 1 Full toss, outside off again. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through point.

16.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a scoop

16.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

16.3 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and plays a ramp behind square for a half dozen runs.

16.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Himmat Singh gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

16.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Himmat Singh gets on the back foot and cuts through point for 6 runs.

15.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Ayush Badoni goes back and leg glances for 2 runs.

15.5 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump once more. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the off side.

15.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across Ayush Badoni. He creates space and leg glances for 2 runs.

15.3 1lb Good length from Anukul Roy, pitching outside leg. Himmat Singh moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

15.2 W OUT! Anukul Roy gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Choudhary moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Rinku Singh

15.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ayush Badoni goes back and cuts for a single run.

14.6 1 Narine pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Ayush Badoni goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

14.4 1 Full ball, on line. Choudhary gets forward and is struck on the gloves while attempting a sweep for one run back behind square. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Choudhary not out. Kolkata Knight Riders call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

14.3 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run.

14.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a late cut

14.1 . Length ball, outside off. Ayush Badoni goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 W OUT! Varun gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Pooran gets forward and edges, and is caught by Narine

13.5 . Good length from Varun, outside off stump. Pooran goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

13.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

13.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

13.3 . Back of a length from Varun, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

13.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Pooran pushes forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

13.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

12.6 1 Narine now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

12.5 1 Narine now coming around the wicket to Pooran. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

12.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ayush Badoni goes back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

12.3 . Back of a length from Narine, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and edges

12.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Pant gets on the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a reverse sweep. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal for a catch, but Pant is given not out. Kolkata Knight Riders call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Pant has to go.

12.1 4 FOUR! Narine pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pant gets on the front foot and ramps for 4 runs behind square.

11.6 . Good length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and outside edges

11.5 . Kartik Tyagi pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pant gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

11.3 1 Yorker, outside off. Pooran gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pant gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Pant rocks back and lifts a ramp for 4 runs back behind square.

10.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and defends shakily

10.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pant moves down the pitch and drives for a single run through the off side.

10.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

10.3 . Green comes around the wicket to Pooran. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pooran moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 W OUT! Green breaks through! Full, outside off once again. Markram moves onto the front foot and skies a drive, but is impressively caught by Rinku Singh down the ground. What a catch by Rinku Singh!

10.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram gets forward and drives over the off side field for a couple of runs.

9.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Markram moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

9.5 . Short ball, outside off stump. Markram gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a late cut

9.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Pant gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Kartik Tyagi pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Pant moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.

9.2 . Good line and length once more. Pant rocks back and finesses a leg glance

9.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Pant moves down the pitch and drives averagely down the ground.

8.5 . Back of a length from Varun, pitching outside off stump. Pant gets on the back foot and eases a shaky drive down the ground.

8.4 2 Good length from Varun, pitching outside off once more. Pant moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for a pair of runs.

8.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Markram gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

8.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Markram pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

7.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Markram moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.5 . Back of a length from Narine, outside off. Markram rocks back and cuts averagely

7.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pant gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Markram gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

7.2 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Pant goes back and pulls for a single run.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Narine, outside off stump. Markram goes back and drives for a run through the off side.

6.6 . Varun now coming around the wicket to Pant. Good length from Varun, pitching outside off. Pant pushes forward and defends

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Markram moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run back behind square.

6.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Markram rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

6.4 . Varun comes over the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Markram gets on the back foot and leg glances

6.3 1 Varun now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pant rocks back and slices a cut for a run.

6.2 1 Varun comes over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Markram pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

6.1 1 Good length from Varun, outside off. Pant gets on the front foot and outside edges for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Markram. He gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Pant rocks back and defends for a run.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Vaibhav Arora, outside off again. Markram gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram gets forward and drives on the off side.

5.2 1 Good length from Vaibhav Arora, outside off stump. Pant pushes forward and drives for one run through point.

5.1 . Length ball, outside off. Pant pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive

4.6 1 Good line and length from Narine. Pant rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

4.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Markram pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

4.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Pant moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Narine, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pant goes back and pulls for four runs.

4.2 . Back of a length from Narine, outside off again. Pant rocks back and slices a cut

4.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Markram moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

3.6 1 Good line and length from Vaibhav Arora. Markram pushes forward and leg glances for a run.

3.5 1 Good length from Vaibhav Arora, outside off. Pant gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

3.4 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Pant gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run. Terrific fielding by Raghuvanshi results in a boundary being saved, but an error in the field by Raghuvanshi allows the batters to run through for 1 overthrow.

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pant gets forward and inside edges back behind square.

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Pant pushes forward and defends

3.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Markram rocks back and defends for a run through point.

2.6 1 Green comes over the wicket to Markram. Full toss, outside off. Markram pushes forward and leg glances sloppily for a run.

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pant moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for a single run.

2.4 . Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off stump. Pant goes back and defends

2.3 6 SIX! Full ball, on line. Pant moves down the pitch and drives on the on side for 6 runs.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Pant gets forward and drives

2.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Pant gets on the front foot and drives

1.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Markram rocks back and drives on the off side.

1.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pant goes back and drives behind point for one run.

1.4 . Good length from Vaibhav Arora, pitching outside off. Pant gets on the front foot and leg glances

1.3 . Good length from Vaibhav Arora, outside off stump. Pant pushes forward and defends on the off side.

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Pant pushes forward but allows it to go through to Seifert unchallenged

1.1 W OUT! Vaibhav Arora gets the wicket! Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Marsh gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is brilliantly caught by Powell down the ground. A simply stunning piece of fielding by Powell!

0.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Anukul Roy, outside off stump once again. Markram goes back and drives for four runs through the off side field.

0.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

0.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Markram pushes forward and leg glances for a single run.

0.3 . Good line and length. Markram gets forward and defends

0.2 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Marsh rocks back and leg glances for a run.

0.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Markram moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

19.6 . Rathi comes over the wicket to Rinku Singh. Rathi pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a sweep behind square.

19.5 6 And again! Rathi comes around the wicket. Full toss, outside off stump. Rinku Singh pushes forward and lofts a sweep for six runs.

19.4 6 SIX MORE! Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off stump. Rinku Singh pushes forward and drives for six runs over the leg side field.

19.3 6 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

19.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

19.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets forward and plays a wild sweep

19.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

18.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets forward and drives for one run straight down the ground.

18.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Narine rocks back and leg glances for one run.

18.4 1 Mohammad Shami comes over the wicket to Rinku Singh. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rinku Singh creates space and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

18.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, on line. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

18.2 4 FOUR! 50 comes up for Rinku Singh with a boundary! Pitched up, on a good line. Rinku Singh backs away and drives on the off side for four runs.

18.1 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off once more. Rinku Singh creates room and lifts a drive for six runs.

17.6 1 Short, pitching outside leg and angling across Rinku Singh. He rocks back and is hit on the gloves while trying to defend for a single run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Yadav, pitching outside leg. Rinku Singh moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

17.4 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Narine pushes forward and flicks for a run.

17.3 . Short, pitching on a good line. Narine backs away but allows the ball to through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

17.2 1 Back of a length from Yadav, outside leg and angled across Narine. He backs away and leg glances behind square for a single run.

17.1 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Rinku Singh. He goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

16.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Rinku Singh gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

16.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rinku Singh advances and edges behind square for 2 runs.

16.4 . Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, outside off stump. Rinku Singh creates room and pulls poorly

16.3 . Yorker, on line. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and defends

16.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Narine goes back and leg glances shakily for a single run down the ground.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and guides a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

15.6 1 Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Rinku Singh pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for a single run.

15.5 1 Yadav pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Narine moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

15.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Narine rocks back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

15.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Rinku Singh. He goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

15.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Rinku Singh goes back and pulls shakily back behind square.

15.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Yadav, on a good line. Rinku Singh moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for four runs.

14.6 W OUT! Linde gets the wicket! Good length from Linde, pitching outside off stump. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Marsh down the ground.

14.5 . Back of a length from Linde, on line. Ramandeep Singh goes back and slices a cut

14.4 1 Back of a length from Linde, pitching near leg stump once more. Rinku Singh goes back and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

14.3 . Good line and length from Linde. Rinku Singh rocks back and guides a cut

14.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Ramandeep Singh moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

14.1 . Good length from Linde, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ramandeep Singh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Ramandeep Singh gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rinku Singh rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

13.4 4 And another! Dropped in short by Rathi, outside off. Rinku Singh gets forward and cuts for four runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and cuts for 4 runs.

13.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

13.1 . Good length from Rathi, outside off stump. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

12.6 . Yorker, on line once again. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Ramandeep Singh pushes forward and guides a leg glance

12.4 . Yadav comes over the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside off. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

12.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

12.3 1w Wide. Yadav drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

12.3 1w Wide. Bouncer, too wide outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

12.2 . Yadav now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Yadav, outside off stump again. Rinku Singh goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a late cut

12.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ramandeep Singh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Linde.

11.6 . Good length from Markram, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rinku Singh pushes forward and defends

11.5 . Back of a length from Markram, outside off. Rinku Singh goes back and drives

11.4 1 Back of a length from Markram, pitching outside leg stump. Ramandeep Singh moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run behind square.

11.3 2 On a good line and length from Markram. Ramandeep Singh gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 2 runs.

11.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run. Good work in the field by Himmat Singh saves a certain boundary.

11.1 . Good line and length. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 W OUT! And that's five for Mohsin Khan! Good length, outside off stump. Anukul Roy moves onto the front foot and plays a bad leg glance, and is caught by Ayush Badoni

10.5 W OUT! Mohsin Khan gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off again. Green rocks back and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Pant

10.4 . Mohsin Khan pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Green pushes forward and leg glances shakily

10.3 2 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Green gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a pair of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Rathi.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside leg. Green moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for 6 runs.

10.1 1 Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh goes back and plays a pull for one run.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Markram, pitching on a good line. Rinku Singh goes back and drives for a single run down the ground.

9.5 . Back of a length from Markram, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh rocks back and slices a cut

9.4 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Green goes back and leg glances for one run.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Markram, outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

9.2 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rinku Singh goes back and drives for a single run.

8.6 1 Linde comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Rinku Singh rocks back and leg glances for a run back behind square.

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for one run over the off side.

8.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from Linde, on line. Green rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

8.3 6 SIX! Linde now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Green gets on the front foot and plays a drive straight down the ground for 6 runs.

8.2 1 Linde now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

8.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Green pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Rathi, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and plays a shaky drive for a run.

7.5 1 DROPPED! Good length from Rathi, outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Pant. Not an easy chance for Pant.

7.4 2 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

7.3 1 Good line and length from Rathi. Green gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

7.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Green pushes forward and leg glances

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

6.6 . Back of a length, on line. Green goes back and leg glances

6.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh goes back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, outside off stump. Rinku Singh rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

6.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rinku Singh moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

6.2 1 Dropped in short by Mohsin Khan, outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

6.1 W OUT! Mohsin Khan breaks through! Short, outside leg. Powell rocks back and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a pull, and is caught by Pant

5.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Green gets forward and drives through the off side field.

5.5 2 Back of a length from Rathi, on a good line. Green rocks back and drives for 2 runs past the bowler.

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Powell goes back and plays a pull for one run. The ball is misfielded by Yadav.

5.3 . Good length from Rathi, outside off stump. Powell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . CHANCE! Good line and length. Powell pushes forward and tucks a leg glance. A real run out chance but Kolkata Knight Riders survive the attempt from Yadav's throw.

5.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

4.6 W OUT! Obstructing field. On a good line and length. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Yadav, pitching outside off stump once more. Green gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

4.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi advances down the pitch and inside edges onto the pads while trying a leg glance for a run.

4.3 . Good line and length from Yadav. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance

4.2 1 Back of a length from Yadav, on line once more. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.1 2 Full ball, on a good line but angled across Green. He pushes forward and flicks behind square for a couple of runs.

4.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Green pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohsin Khan, outside off stump once again. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.5 1 Good length from Mohsin Khan, outside off stump. Green gets forward and defends for a run back through point.

3.4 W OUT! Mohsin Khan breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Rahane backs away and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Markram down the ground.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off again. Raghuvanshi rocks back and drives for one run.

3.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rahane gets on the front foot and defends for a run through the off side.

3.1 1 Good line and length from Mohsin Khan. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for one run.

2.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and outside edges for one run back behind point.

2.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rahane moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run.

2.4 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Rahane gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

2.3 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Rahane gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

2.2 1 Good line and length. Raghuvanshi shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a run behind square.

2.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Rahane gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a leg glance for a single run.

1.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Seifert pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Choudhary

1.5 . Length ball, outside off once again. Seifert pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Seifert gets forward and drives down the ground.

1.3 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Rahane rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull, resulting in a leg bye. Lucknow Super Giants appeal for LBW, but Rahane is given not out. Lucknow Super Giants call for a review. The decision is upheld.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Rahane gets forward and drives

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off again. Rahane goes back and defends

0.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rahane gets on the back foot and punches a drive back behind point for one run.

0.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Rahane goes back and cuts

0.4 . On a good length, on leg stump. Rahane gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

0.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Rahane gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

0.3 . On a good length, outside off. Rahane moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

0.2 . Good line and length from Mohammad Shami once again. Rahane gets forward and defends