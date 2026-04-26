Results Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Indian Premier League 26.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Singh Rinkubatsman
|4
|1
|1
|0
|400
|Powell Rovmanall rounder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Yadav Prince
|0.1
|0
|4
|0
|24
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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0.4
4
FOUR! Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh pushes forward and punches a drive behind point for 4 runs.
0.3
W
OUT! Narine gets the wicket! Back of a length from Narine, on line once more. Markram moves onto the back foot and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Powell down the ground.
0.2
1
Good line and length from Narine again. Pant advances down the pitch and cuts for a single run back through point.