Results Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Indian Premier League 26.04.2026

T20Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
LSG
LSG

155 & 1

KKR
KKR

155 & 4

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Singh Rinkubatsman4110400
Powell Rovmanall rounder00000
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Yadav Prince0.10402400

Latest Highlights

0.4
4

FOUR! Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh pushes forward and punches a drive behind point for 4 runs.

0.3
W

OUT! Narine gets the wicket! Back of a length from Narine, on line once more. Markram moves onto the back foot and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Powell down the ground.

0.2
1

Good line and length from Narine again. Pant advances down the pitch and cuts for a single run back through point.

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