18.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Shepherd pushes forward and drives for a run.

18.5 2 Full ball, on a good line. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs.

18.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Shepherd rocks back and edges for four runs back behind square.

18.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Shepherd advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal, but the umpire gives Shepherd not out.

18.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line but angling across Shepherd. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

18.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Pandya rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

18.1 1lb Good line and length but angling across the batter. Shepherd gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

17.6 1 Yadav pitches one up, outside off again. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for a single run.

17.5 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off stump once more. Shepherd gets forward and skies a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

17.4 . Back of a length from Yadav, outside off stump. Shepherd gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

17.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Pandya advances down the pitch and drives for a run.

17.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Yadav, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pandya. He goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

16.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside leg and angled across Pandya. He goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs back behind square.

16.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

16.4 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shepherd gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

16.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Shepherd moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

16.2 . Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, outside off stump. Shepherd creates space but decides to allow it to through to Pant unchallenged

16.1 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Shami. Pandya rocks back and guides a cut for a run.

15.6 . Good length from Shahbaz Ahmed, outside off. Shepherd goes back but allows that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper

15.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Shahbaz Ahmed, pitching outside off stump again. Shepherd goes back and lifts a late cut for four runs behind point.

15.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Shepherd rocks back and cuts late for four runs back behind point.

15.3 W OUT! Shahbaz Ahmed breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump. David gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Rathi through point on the off side.

15.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from Shahbaz Ahmed, outside off once again. David gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

15.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. David moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

15.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

15.1 . Good length from Shahbaz Ahmed, pitching outside off stump once more. David gets forward and punches a mediocre drive

14.6 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. David goes back and outside edges back behind point for one run.

14.5 6 SIX MORE! Short of a length, outside off. David moves onto the front foot and pulls for six runs.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. David moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs back behind square.

14.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. David shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a cut

14.2 . Back of a length from MP Yadav, on a good line but angled across David. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. David gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

13.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Pandya rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

13.5 . Length ball, outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot and cuts

13.4 . Good line and length from Shahbaz Ahmed. Pandya moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps sloppily

13.3 1 Length ball, outside off once more. David moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

13.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

13.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. David moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

13.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a run. Tidy work in the field by Kulkarni saves a certain boundary.

12.6 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Pandya advances down the pitch and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

12.5 1 Good length from Rathi, outside off stump. David moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

12.4 1 Good line and length once again. Pandya gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

12.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. David gets on the back foot and skies a poor pull for a run.

12.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angling across. David advances down the pitch and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

12.1 1 CHANCE! Good length, outside off stump. Pandya gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run. A huge run out chance but ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU survive the attempt from Marsh's throw.

11.6 1 Good length from Shahbaz Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

11.5 . Good length, outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

11.4 . Length ball, outside off again. Pandya rocks back and edges

11.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. David gets on the back foot and drives sloppily through the off side field for a run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. David gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

10.6 1 Yadav pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. David gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the leg side.

10.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Yadav, on line. Sharma gets forward and edges, and is caught by Pant behind square.

10.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Patidar gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

10.3 1 Full, on line. Sharma rocks back and flicks for one run.

10.2 . Length ball, outside off. Sharma gets on the back foot and defends

10.1 W OUT! Yadav gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Yadav. Padikkal gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Yadav

9.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Patidar gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the on side field.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from MP Yadav. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run.

9.4 1 Back of a length from MP Yadav, on a good line once more. Patidar moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull for one run.

9.3 6 And again! Good line and length once more. Patidar gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs.

9.2 6 SIX! Patidar brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Back of a length from MP Yadav, on line. Patidar gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

9.2 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off.

9.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance back behind point for one run.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Rathi. Patidar pushes forward and drives over the on side field for six runs.

8.5 . On a good length, on leg stump. Patidar gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

8.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Rathi. Patidar gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs down the ground.

8.3 1 Good length from Rathi, outside off stump once again. Padikkal goes back and drives through the leg side field for a run.

8.2 . Good length from Rathi, pitching outside leg again. Padikkal rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

8.1 4 FOUR! Rathi pitches one up, outside off once more. Padikkal gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs on the off side.

7.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Patidar gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

7.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Patidar moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

7.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Patidar pushes forward and skies a drive for 2 runs straight down the ground.

7.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Patidar rocks back and defends

7.2 . Short of a length, on line. Patidar gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for 1 run.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off. Patidar gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Padikkal goes back and pulls for a single run.

6.4 2 Pitched up, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs back through point.

6.3 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across Patidar. He pushes forward and glances through the on side field for a single run.

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Patidar goes back and pulls for six runs.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Padikkal rocks back and late cuts for 1 run back behind point. Good fielding by Yadav prevents a certain boundary.

5.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Padikkal. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off. Patidar goes back and glances back behind point for a single run.

5.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Padikkal advances and tucks a glance behind point for a single run.

5.2 2 Yadav pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Padikkal. He pushes forward and flicks for two runs.

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Patidar gets forward and drives for 1 run.

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Padikkal rocks back and punches a drive

4.5 4 FOUR! Mohammad Shami comes around the wicket to Padikkal. Length ball, pitching outside off. Padikkal moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for four runs.

4.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Patidar moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for one run.

4.3 . On a good length, outside off once again. Patidar gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Patidar moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a glance

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Patidar gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.

3.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Patidar moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Patidar moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

3.4 . Good line and length. Patidar pushes forward and flicks

3.3 . Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend

3.2 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

3.1 . Good length from MP Yadav, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

2.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Padikkal rocks back and glances for one run.

2.5 . Mohammad Shami now coming around the wicket to Padikkal. Good length, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance

2.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Patidar goes back and glances behind point on the off side.

2.3 . On a good line and length again. Patidar goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Mohammad Shami comes over the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Patidar gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

2.1 1 Good length from Mohammad Shami, outside off stump. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and glances back behind point for a single run.

1.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Padikkal moves down the pitch and glances for a run behind point on the off side.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Yadav, on line once more. Padikkal goes back and plays a hook behind square for a half dozen runs.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Padikkal. He gets on the front foot and defends

1.3 1 Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run behind point.

1.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Yadav. Kohli pushes forward and inside edges, the ball gets through, and Kohli is bowled

1.1 . Good length from Yadav, outside off. Kohli gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Good length from Mohammad Shami, outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

0.5 W OUT! Mohammad Shami gets the wicket! Mohammad Shami pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Yadav back behind point.

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Bethell rocks back and tucks a glance for four runs behind point. The ball is misfielded by Yadav costing LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS 3 runs.

0.3 2 Good line and length. Bethell moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in a pair of leg byes behind square.

0.3 1w Wide. Mohammad Shami pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Bethell pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot and drives

0.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

0.1 . Good length from Mohammad Shami, outside off. Bethell goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Rasikh Salam pitches one up, on line. Pant gets on the back foot and skies a reverse sweep behind point for a half dozen runs.

18.5 4 And again! Full, pitching on a good line. Pant gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

18.4 4 FOUR! Rasikh Salam now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump. Pant moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

18.3 1 Rasikh Salam now coming over the wicket to Markram. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Rasikh Salam. Pooran rocks back and lofts a bad pull, and is caught by Pandya

18.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pant goes back and slices a cut for one run.

17.6 2 Full, pitching outside off. Pooran advances and finesses a glance back behind point for a pair of runs.

17.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Pant advances down the pitch and edges on the on side for one run.

17.4 1 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump. Pooran shuffles down the pitch and outside edges behind point for a run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Pandya.

17.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Pooran shuffles down the pitch and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

17.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Pooran pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 2 runs. Good fielding by Cox prevents a certain boundary.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Pant gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs.

16.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Pant rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

16.5 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Pant gets forward and sweeps for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Bethell prevents a boundary.

16.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, on leg stump. Pant goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

16.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, pitching outside off. Pant gets on the front foot and edges behind point for four runs.

16.1 W OUT! Hazlewood gets the wicket! Full toss, outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Bethell on the off side.

15.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Kumar, outside off. Pooran advances down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.

15.5 1 DROPPED! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Marsh moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Padikkal. A really hard chance for Padikkal there.

15.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.3 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

15.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Pooran shuffles down the pitch and inside edges for 1 run.

15.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and glances

14.6 1 Rasikh Salam now coming around the wicket to Pooran. Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Pooran moves down the pitch and plays a pull for one run.

14.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Pooran rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

14.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through point on the off side.

14.4 1 Rasikh Salam comes over the wicket. Yorker, on line. Marsh pushes forward and glances behind point on the off side for a run.

14.3 1 Rasikh Salam comes around the wicket to Pooran. Length ball, outside off again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive on the on side for a single run.

14.2 1 Rasikh Salam now coming over the wicket to Marsh. Yorker, outside off stump. Marsh pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

14.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Pooran gets on the back foot and finesses a glance behind point for a run.

13.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and drives for 6 runs.

13.5 . Length ball, outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot but decides to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper

13.4 4 And another! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Marsh rocks back and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! Shepherd pitches one up, on line. Marsh rocks back and plays a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

13.2 2 Good length from Shepherd, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

13.1 4 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Marsh pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

12.6 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

12.5 . Good length, outside off again. Marsh moves onto the back foot and drives averagely through the off side.

12.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Marsh advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a cut

12.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

12.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Marsh goes back but decides to just let that one pass through to Sharma

12.2 2 Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and edges for two runs behind point.

12.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Marsh gets on the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

11.6 1 Hazlewood comes over the wicket to Marsh. Yorker, on line once more. Marsh goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

11.5 1 Hazlewood comes around the wicket. Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Pooran pushes forward and drives for a single run.

11.4 1 Hazlewood comes over the wicket to Marsh. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.3 1 Hazlewood now coming around the wicket. Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

11.2 1 Yorker, on line again. Marsh gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

11.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Pooran moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance behind square on the on side for 1 run.

10.6 . Rasikh Salam comes over the wicket to Marsh. Yorker, outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot and defends

10.5 1 Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, on line. Pooran moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

10.4 4 And again! Full, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

10.3 4 FOUR! Rasikh Salam now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump again. Pooran gets forward and drives for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

10.2 1 Rasikh Salam now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Marsh pushes forward and cuts square for 1 run back through point.

10.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for 1 run.

9.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and punches a drive

9.5 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Marsh goes back and glances through the leg side field for two runs.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run.

9.3 . Back of a length, outside off again. Pooran creates room but decides to let that one go through to the keeper without playing a shot

9.2 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Kulkarni moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

9.1 W OUT! Pandya breaks through! Length ball, outside off again. Kulkarni moves down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Patidar

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kulkarni advances and drives sloppily for a run.

8.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sharma, outside off stump once again. Marsh rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

8.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kulkarni goes back and skies a drive over the off side field for one run.

8.2 1 Good length, outside off. Marsh rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

8.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Kulkarni gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

7.6 . Good length, on leg stump. Marsh gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

7.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Pandya, outside off again. Marsh advances down the pitch and cuts for four runs behind point.

7.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Kulkarni goes back and lifts a drive for a run.

7.3 . Good length from Pandya, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kulkarni gets on the back foot and drives

7.2 . On a good line and length from Pandya. Kulkarni advances down the pitch and eases a drive

7.1 1 Good length from Pandya, pitching on leg and angled across. Marsh pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

6.6 . Length ball, outside off. Kulkarni gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

6.5 . On a good line and length from Sharma. Kulkarni moves onto the back foot and drives

6.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Kulkarni goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the back foot and drives averagely on the off side for 1 run.

6.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from Sharma, pitching on a good line once more. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Kulkarni gets on the back foot and guides a square cut through point for a run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Marsh gets forward and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.

5.5 . Hazlewood pitches one up, outside off. Marsh pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

5.4 . Back of a length, outside off again. Marsh goes back and plays a mediocre pull

5.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Hazlewood pitches one up, outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

5.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Marsh rocks back and guides a cut

4.6 . Yorker, outside off. Kulkarni gets forward and drives averagely

4.5 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg. Marsh goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

4.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Marsh gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Marsh gets on the front foot but misses while trying a glance

4.2 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs.

4.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line. Marsh rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for six runs.

3.6 . Good length from Pandya, outside off. Kulkarni shuffles down the pitch and drives

3.5 1 Pandya pitches one up, on a good line. Marsh gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off again. Marsh pushes forward and drives over the leg side field for six runs.

3.3 4 FOUR! Pandya pitches one up, pitching outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Pandya once again. Marsh pushes forward and edges behind square.

3.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Kulkarni moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Marsh gets forward and plays a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

2.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kulkarni gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

2.4 . Full toss, on a good line. Kulkarni gets on the front foot and pulls averagely

2.3 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Kulkarni moves onto the front foot and lifts a sloppy drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Kumar. Not an easy chance for Kumar.

2.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kulkarni gets on the front foot and drives shakily for a pair of runs.

2.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Kulkarni moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

1.6 . On a good line and length. Marsh gets on the back foot and edges

1.5 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for 6 runs.

1.4 . On a good line and length from Hazlewood. Marsh pushes forward and defends

1.3 . Good length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the back foot and defends

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Marsh. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Marsh shuffles down the pitch but decides to just let it pass through to Sharma untouched

0.6 2 Good length from Kumar, on leg stump and angling across Kulkarni. He gets on the front foot and lifts a glance on the leg side for two runs.

0.5 . Good length from Kumar, outside off stump. Kulkarni gets on the front foot and outside edges

0.4 2 Good line and length. Kulkarni moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 2 runs.

0.3 . Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump once again. Kulkarni advances down the pitch but decides to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

0.2 1 On a good length, outside off again. Marsh gets forward and punches a drive for one run.