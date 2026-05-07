Match details Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 07.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Indian Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Toss:
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Thursday, May 07, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lucknow Super Giants Squad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Ekana Cricket Stadium
|City
|Lucknow
|Capacity
|50100
|Ends
|End 1
|Hosts to
|End 2