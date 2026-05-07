Match details Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 07.05.2026

T20Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
LSG
LSG

209

RCB
RCB

203

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, May 07, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

PlayersMarsh Mitchell, Kulkarni Arshin, Pooran Nicholas, Markram Aiden, Pant Rishabh, Raghuwanshi Akshat, Singh Himmat, Ahmed Shahbaz, Singh Rathi Digvesh, Shami Mohammed, Yadav Prince, Yadav Mayank, Choudhary M, Samad Abdul, Siddharth Manimaran, Khan Avesh
BenchBadoni Ayush, Breetzke Matthew, Hasaranga Wanindu, Inglis Josh, Khan Mohsin, Nortje Anrich, Singh Akash Maharaj, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tiwari Naman

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersKohli Virat, Bethell Jacob, Padikkal Devdutt, Patidar Rajat, Sharma Jitesh, Shepherd Romario, Pandya Krunal, Salam Rasikh, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood Josh, Sharma Suyash, David Tim, Cox Jordan, Yadav Mangesh, Ostwal Vicky, Iyer Venkatesh
BenchChouhan Kanishk, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Duffy Jacob, Malhotra Vihaan, Salt Phil, Singh Abhinandan, Singh Swapnil, Thushara Nuwan

Venue Guide

StadiumEkana Cricket Stadium
CityLucknow
Capacity50100
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2